Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
3rd person sought in Sunday Hattiesburg shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police said Wednesday that a third person was being sought in connection to a Sunday incident in the Hub City that saw shots fired into a vehicle. HPD said arrest warrants had been issued for Antonio Levon Carter, 30, of Hattiesburg, charging him with aggravated...
WDAM-TV
Bond set for 2 suspects charged in West 5th Steet shooting in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The bond has been set for two suspects charged in connection to the Wednesday, Nov. 2, shooting that occurred on West 5th Street. Jordan Willis, 19, of Hattiesburg, recently had his charges updated. In addition to one count of tampering with physical evidence, he was also charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder and three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault in connection to the incident.
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Suspect in Tuesday Laurel shooting caught
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Laurel on Tuesday was recently apprehended. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, 22-year-old Michael Pollock Jr. reportedly was apprehended on South 16th Avenue Wednesday. Pollock was wanted on one count of aggravated assault in connection to...
WDAM-TV
New charges added for suspect in connection to Hattiesburg shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Additional charges have been added for the second suspect charged in connection to the Wednesday, Nov. 2, shooting that occurred on West 5th Street. Jordan Willis, 19, of Hattiesburg, who turned himself in to authorities on Monday, Nov. 7, and was charged with one count of...
Teen charged in Hattiesburg double homicide case
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A third suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting that left two people dead and three injured in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. in the 100 block of West 5th Street on Wednesday, November 2. The two people who killed were identified […]
WDAM-TV
Lamar County seeking suspects in drive-by shooting
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help after a recent drive-by shooting. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said the incident occurred at an apartment complex on Shears Road, which sits behind the Lowe’s store on U.S. 98. No...
WDAM-TV
Suspect wanted in incident related to West 5th Street shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department issued multiple arrest warrants for a suspect in a shooting connected to the Nov. 3 shooting on West Fifth Street. Police said 38-year-old Jerome Jermaine Strickland, of Hattiesburg, has four active warrants for aggravated assault in relation to shooting at a vehicle...
WDAM-TV
Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Wednesday afternoon shooting
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon. According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, the incident was reported at an apartment complex on Shears Road. No injuries were reported on the scene. The sheriff’s office said...
WDAM-TV
Crime Stoppers, LPD seek public’s help in homicide investigation
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Almost three weeks have gone by since the Laurel community dealt with a tragedy. Now, the Laurel Police Department and the Crime Stoppers of Jones County are asking for your help in locating murder suspect Ronald Buckley. LPD says Ronald Buckley is wanted in connection...
WDAM-TV
Petal Police Department seeking missing man
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Petal Police Department needs your help locating a missing person. According to the police department, William P. Roberts was last heard from on Oct. 17. He was last believed to be in the Laurel area. William is described as being 30 years old with hazel eyes...
WDAM-TV
Sheriff’s department searching for La. man on foot in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A high-speed pursuit on Monday afternoon involving Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies and a fleeing vehicle has ended, but a search for the suspect who then fled on foot continues. According to the sheriff’s department, 30-year-old Justin E. Gatlin, of Mandeville, La., is being...
WDAM-TV
HPD offers Fifth Street shooting update
Democratic Party candidate and former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree reacted to Tuesday’s 4th District Congressional election results. Player of the Week: East Marion senior RB Jadarrius "Kool-Aid" Mallard. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Player of the Week: East Marion senior RB Jadarrius "Kool-Aid" Mallard. Jones College RB Robert Henry...
WDAM-TV
Man arrested on drug charge in Perry Co.
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop in Perry County led to the seizure of illegal narcotics. On Tuesday night, a Perry County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 98 at 29. After further investigation, the deputy seized what was believed to be approximately 2...
WDAM-TV
JCSD cocaine bust
After experiencing a budget shortfall, the Marion County School Superintendent said the district was prompted to file a lawsuit against the Marion County Board of Supervisors. The Waynesboro Police Department has a furry friend to help them catch criminals. 10pm Headlines 11/7. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST.
WDAM-TV
Man receives 2 life sentences in shooting deaths of parents in Marion Co.
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been sentenced to serve two life sentences in the shooting deaths of his parents plus 20 years for shooting at responding Marion County deputies. 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announces that John H. Wells, 45, entered a guilty plea on Friday,...
WDAM-TV
Missing Laurel 11-year-old found safe, LPD Chief Cox confirms
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Laurel are asking for the public’s help in locating a child who has recently been reported missing. UPDATE: LPD Chief Tommy Cox has confirmed that 11-year-old Thomas Husband III has been located safe and sound. “Thanks to all who helped in getting the word out,” Cox said.
mageenews.com
Magee PD Arrest Week Week 10/31 – 11/7
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Magee Police Report showed one felony charges for the week of October 31-November 7, 2022. Mark Anthony West was changed with Malicious Mischief (Felony). Check out the full list of charges below for the week.
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro PD K-9 Officer Jagger shows off training
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) -The Waynesboro Police Department has a furry friend to help them catch criminals. Jagger is their department’s K-9 officer, and back in 2018, the citizens of Waynesboro helped to purchase him. Now, Jagger is trained in apprehension, narcotics and tracking. “With the detection of illegal drugs,...
wtva.com
More arrests possible in deadly shooting in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTVA) - The Hattiesburg Police Department made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened this week. Police arrested Justin Williams, 20, of Hattiesburg. He has been charged with 1st degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. This arrest is in connection to a fatal shooting on...
WDAM-TV
Perry County traffic stop leads to drug seizure and arrest
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop at the intersection of US-98 and MS-29 led to the seizure of illegal narcotics and one arrest. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy arrested 39-year-old Alex Urbano on Wednesday, Nov. 9, after a search yielded illegal substances. The deputy seized what he believed to be 2 grams of cocaine and over $8,000 in U.S. currency.
Comments / 0