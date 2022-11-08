ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Dobson scores in OT to rally Islanders past Flames, 4-3

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Dobson scored a power-play goal 4:02 into overtime and the the New York Islanders rallied for a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.

Sebastian Aho, Anders Lee and Kyle Palmieri also scored as New York came back from a 3-1 deficit in the third period to get is sixth win in seven games. Mathew Barzal had three assists and Ilya Sorokin made 43 saves.

“We got to our game,” Lee said. “We were able to be the ones on the forecheck, get some pucks back, be on top of them. We went on for the third period knowing that we wanted to take this game. Right now, we are a group that knows when we are playing our game, we can make things happen.”

Mikael Backlund had two goals and Elias Lindholm also scored as Calgary lost its fifth straight game (0-3-2) — the second straight in overtime. Jacob Markstrom had 28 saves in the opener of the Flames' three-game northeast road trip after playing eight straight at home.

“I thought we played really well,” Flames coach Darryl Sutter said. “I think we were really good from the outset. We turned a couple pucks over that cost us a point.”

The Islanders had a power play in overtime after an offensive zone interference penalty on Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson. New York controlled possession in its offensive zone for the entire man-advantage until Barzal set up Dobson for the game-winning goal. It was the defenseman's fourth of the season.

Sorokin denied Lindholm twice, once from the door step, midway through overtime to keep it tied.

“He was outstanding again,” Islanders coach Lane Lambert said of Sorokin. “He just makes key saves at key moments and you saw that in overtime.”

Calgary had a 30-12 advantage on shots through 40 minutes but the Islanders found their game in the third period, erasing a two-goal deficit with two scores in a 59-second span midway through the period.

Lee deposited a rebound for his seventh of the season at 10:08. Nelson then fired a shot from the slot that deflected off a Flames defenseman, and Lee found the puck to the side of Calgary’s goalie. Shortly after that, Palmieri’s beat Markstrom from the right face-off circle to tie it with 8:53 to go in the period.

The Flames got off to a strong start, outshooting the Islanders 18-4 in the first 20 minutes.

Backlund opened the scoring with 8:44 left in the first as he got a backhand pass from Jonathan Huberdeau and wired a shot past Sorokin's blocker.

Aho tied it 1:10 later when he got behind the Flames' defense and got a pass from Barzal to get his first of the season. It came on the Islanders first shot on goal of the game.

“Barzal is a great player, he see’s those plays before they happen,” Aho said. “I could see that they had some guys down low in our zone, I was just trying to take off and get open.”

Lindholm put the Flames back ahead with a nifty redirection of a shot by Noah Hanifin with 3:39 left in the period.

Backlund increased the Flames’ lead to 3-1 with his second of the night and fifth of the season with 5:50 left in the second. It came on Calgary’s 28th shot of the game.

DEBUTS

Flames D Nick DeSimone made his NHL debut after being recalled from the AHL. He had one shot on goal in 9:30.

OFFENSE FROM THE BLUE LINE

Aho and Dobson's goals gives Islanders defensemen 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) this season.

CONQUERING THE WEST

The Islanders have begun the season with six consecutive wins against Western Conference opponents for the first time in franchise history.

UP NEXT:

Flames: At New Jersey on Tuesday night.

Islanders: At the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Forsberg Nets Lone Predators Goal as Nashville Falls to Seattle 5-1

The Nashville Predators, unable to dig out of an early four-goal deficit, dropped a 5-1 decision to the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena Tuesday. Juuse Saros surrendered four goals in the first period before being replaced in net by Kevin Lankinen. Filip Forsberg scored Nashville's lone goal of the game, unassisted on the breakaway in the second period. With the victory, the Kraken extended their franchise-record winning streak to five games.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks at Canadiens

Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Canadiens this season: Nov. 9 (away) and Dec. 5 (home). The Canucks are 37-90-13-3 all-time against the Canadiens including a 15-48-5-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs Montreal (3-1-1 in their last...
FOX Sports

Rangers bring losing streak into game against the Red Wings

New York Rangers (6-5-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers are looking to break their three-game skid with a win against the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit has a 7-3-2 record overall and a 5-1-2 record...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

5 Takeaways From Islanders 4-3 Win vs Flames – 11/7/22

The New York Islanders needed a win like their recent one. After losing 3-0 to the Detroit Red Wings to snap their win streak and poor play through two periods, they came back against the Calgary Flames, scoring three unanswered goals to win 4-3 in overtime. This isn’t the first...
ELMONT, NY
The Hockey Writers

Devils Sweep Home & Home With Flames

The New Jersey Devils swept their season series against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night with a 3-2 victory in front of their home crowd at Prudential Center. After sweeping their three-game Western Canada road trip, the team returned to Newark in hopes of keep their six-game winning streak alive. Fan attendance was up last night as 13,096 filed into the arena, which was 1,549 more than those who attended their prior home game on Oct. 30 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
NEWARK, NJ
FOX Sports

Calgary takes losing streak into game against Boston

Calgary Flames (5-4-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (11-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames, on a six-game losing streak, play the Boston Bruins. Boston has a 7-0-0 record at home and an 11-2-0 record overall. The Bruins have committed 57 total penalties...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Vejmelka sharp in goal, Coyotes beat Sabres 4-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- — Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves to lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 4-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Lawson Crouse, Matias Maccelli, Clayton Keller and Liam O’Brien scored for Arizona. “(Vejmelka) made key saves at key moments,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Penguins lose 2 D-men, beat Caps to end 7-game losing streak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Already down two defensemen to injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in desperation mode when Jeff Petry skated off in pain and left them with just three healthy players at the position. Veteran forward Jeff Carter to the rescue. Carter skated a shift on defense in his...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Flyers’ Tippett is finding his shine in Philadelphia

A season ago, the Philadelphia Flyers said goodbye to an era. Alain Vigneault was relieved from his duties as the head coach for interim Mike Yeo, Keith Yandle called it an NHL career after a season on Broad Street, and most vividly, Claude Giroux went to the Florida Panthers. Sellers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Golden Knights bring 8-game win streak into matchup with the Sabres

Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-5-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights will try to extend an eight-game win streak with a victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo is 7-5-0 overall and 4-3-0 in home games. The Sabres...
BUFFALO, NY
ESPN

Caufield, Suzuki score in shootout, Canadiens beat Red Wings

DETROIT -- — Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki scored in the shootout and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday night. David Perron was the only Red Wings player to score during the shootout. Detroit captain Dylan Larkin shot wide on the third attempt to give Montreal the victory.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Canes Recall Kochetkov On An Emergency Basis

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL) on an emergency basis. Forward Ondrej Kase has also been placed on injured reserve.
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

RECAP: Red Wings grab point, but fall, 3-2, in shootout to Canadiens

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings saw their three-game winning streak end in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena. Austin Czarnik scored to tie the game, 1-1, at 16:29 in the first period, but Montreal reclaimed its lead less than three minutes later. Lucas Raymond's third-period tally sent the game to overtime, but Detroit was eventually outlasted in the shootout.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Zadina out 6-8 weeks for Red Wings with lower-body injury

Forward hit by shot in loss to Islanders; Bertuzzi, Walman projected back in 7-10 days. Filip Zadina is out 6-8 weeks for the Detroit Red Wings with a lower-body injury. "So, obviously not positive," Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said Tuesday, "but it's a little more optimistic than we originally thought."
DETROIT, MI
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy