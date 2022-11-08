Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
packinsider.com
NC State Women’s Hoops Inks Top-Five 2023 Signing Class
RALEIGH – NC State women’s basketball signed its highest-ranked class of future Wolfpackers on Wednesday as four high school student-athletes inked National Letters of Intent to join the squad beginning with the 2023-24 season. NC State received official commitments from ESPN No. 9 Zoe Brooks, ESPN No. 55...
UNC Basketball: Who Will Be The Tar Heels MVP?
The UNC Basketball program opened its season with a 69-56 win over UNC Wilmington on Monday night. During the broadcast, RJ Davis was mentioned as the most important player for the Tar Heels. The season is officially here and the UNC basketball program started off with a win. While the...
packinsider.com
Does NC State Boast the Best Defense in the ACC?
We are through 10 weeks of the 2022 College Football season, and I want to take a moment to examine if NC State boasts the best defense in the ACC. Through 10 weeks, the Wolfpack rank 1st in Scoring Defense, 1st in Rushing Defense, 1st in Defensive Passing Efficiency Rating, 1st in Interceptions, 1st in Opponent 1st Downs, 1st in Opponent 3rd Down Conversions, 3rd in Total Defense, 6th in Passing Defense, and 13th in Sacks.
packinsider.com
NC State 99 Austin Peay 50: ACCDN Highlight Reel & Condensed Game
The NC State Men’s Basketball team crushed Austin Peay 99-50 in their season opener last night. You can check out the Box Score here. The ACC Digital Network’s Highlight Reel and Condensed Game are below. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a...
packinsider.com
NC State Wrestling Moves Up 1 Spot to #8 After Defeating App St in Dual
The NC State Wrestling Team moved up 1 spot in the NWCA Coaches Poll this week after defeating Appalachian State 26-12 in their season opening dual last Friday. The Wolfpack finished last season ranked 10th in the NWCA Rankings. NC State will have two Duals up in Pennsylvania this Saturday,...
Zayden High makes it official with UNC Basketball
The UNC basketball recruit will head to Chapel Hill for the 2023-2024 season.
packinsider.com
#17 NC State is a 19-Point Favorite Over Boston College
#17 NC State is a 19-point favorite over Boston College in the Wolfpack’s final home game this Saturday at 3:30pm. The Total is sitting at 42. Boston College is 2-7 Against the Spread this season. The Total has gone Under in 5 of their 9 games. NC State is...
packinsider.com
Kevin Keatts After NC State’s Victory Over Austin Peay: BULLETED
NC State Men’s Basketball Coach Kevin Keatts met with the media last night in his post game press conference, after the Wolfpack beat Austin Peay 99-50 in their season opener. You can watch the press conference here, or check out a BULLETED breakdown below. Great energy for opening night,...
Duke freshman Dereck Lively named Preseason All-American
Duke Sports Information – The Sporting News magazine has announced its preseason All-America Teams with Duke freshman Dereck Lively II being tapped to the Third team. Lively is one of just three freshmen named nationally named a preseason All-America by Sporting News, joining second-team pick Keyonte George (Baylor) and third-teamer Nick Smith (Arkansas).
packinsider.com
NC State Football Recruiting Update: 11/8/22
Prior to #17 NC State’s victory over Wake Forest on Saturday, I shared some of the recruits that were going to be in attendance for the homecoming game. Here’s a look at some of the other prospects that were in attendance. 4-Star 2024 Offensive Tackle Kam Pringle. Pringle...
packinsider.com
Women’s Basketball: #10 NC State 82 Quinnipiac 45: ACCDN Highlight Reel & Condensed Game
The 10th ranked NC State Women’s Basketball team beat Quinnipiac 82-45 tonight in their season opener. Below is the ACC Digital Network’s Highlight Reel and Condensed Game. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in...
packinsider.com
NC State’s Depth Chart vs. Boston College
The NC State Football team has released their Depth Chart for their game against Boston College this Saturday. Below is the Depth Chart with Notes underneath. Their are no changes in the Depth Chart from last week. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a...
packinsider.com
NC State’s MJ Morris & Isaiah Moore Win ACC Weekly Honors for Week 10
The ACC has released their Weekly Honors for Week 10 of the College Football season, and Freshman Quarterback MJ Morris and Senior Linebacker Isaiah Moore were honored with Rookie of the Week and Linebacker of the Week honors. This is Morris’ 2nd consecutive week in a row earning ACC Rookie of the Week honors.
packinsider.com
NC State Women’s Soccer Makes NCAA Tournament for 6th Straight Time
The NC State Women’s Soccer team found out today that they were selected to be a part of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament. This marks the 6th straight time that the Wolfpack have made the NCAA Tournament. That’s the 2nd longest streak in school history. NC State made the NCAA Tournament 8 straight seasons (1985-92).
cbs17
After wild UNC-Duke games last year, many fans glad ACC basketball is back in the Triangle
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s officially college basketball season in North Carolina, and the area’s three ACC teams are all hitting the court. At North Carolina State University students spent the day counting down the hours until game time and a new college basketball season. N.C. State...
NC State football recruit Week 12 scoreboard
Record: 7-4. Result: lost to Hoggard, 42-13. Heritage's season is over. Final Statistics: Thomas is out for the season due to injury. Prior to his injury, he completed 42-of-58 passes for 534 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing 20 times for 182 yards and three scores. Daemon Fagan -- S...
WRAL
North Carolina high school athletes who have committed & signed with colleges
Across all sports, HighSchoolOT is tracking commitments from high schools throughout North Carolina. Report commitments and signings to us at HSOTRecruiting@wral.com.
cbs17
World’s largest racquet sports facility comes to Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The developers are calling it “the Disney World for Racquet Sports.”. The Swing Racquet & Paddle complex will be the world’s largest facility, and it’s going to make Raleigh its home. “This was actually supposed to be a future site of a...
country1037fm.com
One North Carolina Town Makes The List of Most Underrated To Retire In America
Don’t we all hope to get there one day. I am talking about a healthy happy retirement one fine day. One North Carolina town makes the list of the most underrated places to retire in America. One of my favorite websites called Cheapism, has compiled a list of the...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Tire Opens 10th Triangle Location Ahead of 70th Anniversary
Chapel Hill Tire, a Triangle fixture since 1953, is opening a new location in Cary. By acquiring Bull and Tire Service on Maynard Road, the company will be able to add Cary to its list of nine locations, which currently includes four shops in Chapel Hill; two in Raleigh; and one each in Carrboro, Apex, and Durham.
