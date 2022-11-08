ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
packinsider.com

NC State Women’s Hoops Inks Top-Five 2023 Signing Class

RALEIGH – NC State women’s basketball signed its highest-ranked class of future Wolfpackers on Wednesday as four high school student-athletes inked National Letters of Intent to join the squad beginning with the 2023-24 season. NC State received official commitments from ESPN No. 9 Zoe Brooks, ESPN No. 55...
RALEIGH, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Who Will Be The Tar Heels MVP?

The UNC Basketball program opened its season with a 69-56 win over UNC Wilmington on Monday night. During the broadcast, RJ Davis was mentioned as the most important player for the Tar Heels. The season is officially here and the UNC basketball program started off with a win. While the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
packinsider.com

Does NC State Boast the Best Defense in the ACC?

We are through 10 weeks of the 2022 College Football season, and I want to take a moment to examine if NC State boasts the best defense in the ACC. Through 10 weeks, the Wolfpack rank 1st in Scoring Defense, 1st in Rushing Defense, 1st in Defensive Passing Efficiency Rating, 1st in Interceptions, 1st in Opponent 1st Downs, 1st in Opponent 3rd Down Conversions, 3rd in Total Defense, 6th in Passing Defense, and 13th in Sacks.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State 99 Austin Peay 50: ACCDN Highlight Reel & Condensed Game

The NC State Men’s Basketball team crushed Austin Peay 99-50 in their season opener last night. You can check out the Box Score here. The ACC Digital Network’s Highlight Reel and Condensed Game are below. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Wrestling Moves Up 1 Spot to #8 After Defeating App St in Dual

The NC State Wrestling Team moved up 1 spot in the NWCA Coaches Poll this week after defeating Appalachian State 26-12 in their season opening dual last Friday. The Wolfpack finished last season ranked 10th in the NWCA Rankings. NC State will have two Duals up in Pennsylvania this Saturday,...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

#17 NC State is a 19-Point Favorite Over Boston College

#17 NC State is a 19-point favorite over Boston College in the Wolfpack’s final home game this Saturday at 3:30pm. The Total is sitting at 42. Boston College is 2-7 Against the Spread this season. The Total has gone Under in 5 of their 9 games. NC State is...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

Kevin Keatts After NC State’s Victory Over Austin Peay: BULLETED

NC State Men’s Basketball Coach Kevin Keatts met with the media last night in his post game press conference, after the Wolfpack beat Austin Peay 99-50 in their season opener. You can watch the press conference here, or check out a BULLETED breakdown below. Great energy for opening night,...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Duke freshman Dereck Lively named Preseason All-American

Duke Sports Information – The Sporting News magazine has announced its preseason All-America Teams with Duke freshman Dereck Lively II being tapped to the Third team. Lively is one of just three freshmen named nationally named a preseason All-America by Sporting News, joining second-team pick Keyonte George (Baylor) and third-teamer Nick Smith (Arkansas).
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Football Recruiting Update: 11/8/22

Prior to #17 NC State’s victory over Wake Forest on Saturday, I shared some of the recruits that were going to be in attendance for the homecoming game. Here’s a look at some of the other prospects that were in attendance. 4-Star 2024 Offensive Tackle Kam Pringle. Pringle...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State’s Depth Chart vs. Boston College

The NC State Football team has released their Depth Chart for their game against Boston College this Saturday. Below is the Depth Chart with Notes underneath. Their are no changes in the Depth Chart from last week. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State’s MJ Morris & Isaiah Moore Win ACC Weekly Honors for Week 10

The ACC has released their Weekly Honors for Week 10 of the College Football season, and Freshman Quarterback MJ Morris and Senior Linebacker Isaiah Moore were honored with Rookie of the Week and Linebacker of the Week honors. This is Morris’ 2nd consecutive week in a row earning ACC Rookie of the Week honors.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Women’s Soccer Makes NCAA Tournament for 6th Straight Time

The NC State Women’s Soccer team found out today that they were selected to be a part of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament. This marks the 6th straight time that the Wolfpack have made the NCAA Tournament. That’s the 2nd longest streak in school history. NC State made the NCAA Tournament 8 straight seasons (1985-92).
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

NC State football recruit Week 12 scoreboard

Record: 7-4. Result: lost to Hoggard, 42-13. Heritage's season is over. Final Statistics: Thomas is out for the season due to injury. Prior to his injury, he completed 42-of-58 passes for 534 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing 20 times for 182 yards and three scores. Daemon Fagan -- S...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

World’s largest racquet sports facility comes to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The developers are calling it “the Disney World for Racquet Sports.”. The Swing Racquet & Paddle complex will be the world’s largest facility, and it’s going to make Raleigh its home. “This was actually supposed to be a future site of a...
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Tire Opens 10th Triangle Location Ahead of 70th Anniversary

Chapel Hill Tire, a Triangle fixture since 1953, is opening a new location in Cary. By acquiring Bull and Tire Service on Maynard Road, the company will be able to add Cary to its list of nine locations, which currently includes four shops in Chapel Hill; two in Raleigh; and one each in Carrboro, Apex, and Durham.
CARY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy