Falls City 40, Bremond 36
GIDDINGs — Falls City’s Jacob Swierc scored on an 87-yard run in the fourth quarter, and the Beavers held on to top the Bremond Tigers 40-36 in the Class 2A Division II bi-district playoffs Thursday night. Bremond’s Braylen Wortham ran for 165 yards and four touchdowns, including a...
Franklin's defense, ground game propel Lions past Hallettsville 33-7 in bi-district playoffs
WALLER — It took some time, but the Franklin Lions found their roar Thursday night as their stifling defense guided them past Hallettsville 33-7 in the first round of the Class 3A Division I football playoffs at Waller ISD stadium. “Our defense played really well tonight,” Franklin head coach...
Friday's Brazos Valley football capsules
Class 6A-I: Bryan Vikings at Duncanville, 7 p.m. Thus far: Bryan (6-4, 3-3 in 11-6A): Waller 67-21; Huntsville 14-21; Brenham 54-42; Richmond Randle 31-10; Temple 19-53; Copperas Cove 49-20; Pflugerville Weiss 13-38; Waco Midway 50-21; Hutto 53-34; Harker Heights 14-49. Duncanville (9-0, 7-0 in 11-6A): South Oak Cliff 23-10; Orlando (Fla.) Jones 44-21; Mansfield Lake Ridge 44-6; Cedar Hill 59-28; Waxahachie 24-7; Mansfield 38-3; Dallas Skyline 63-0; DeSoto 41-17; Mansfield Legacy 42-6.
Madisonville's Williams throws six TD passes in playoff win over La Grange
For Madisonville, Thursday night’s playoff matchup was a game five years in the making. After qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2017, the Mustangs made the most of the opportunity, taking down La Grange 41-21 in Class 4A Division II bi-district action at College Station’s Cougar Field.
A&M Consolidated preparing for tricky Seguin Matadors in playoff opener
Will Hargett and A&M Consolidated are fired up for Friday. One of the Tigers’ annual goals is to open the playoffs at home, and they accomplished that by earning the top seed in District 11-5A Division I. Consol gets to play in front of its home crowd one last time this season when the Tigers host Seguin in the Class 5A Division I bi-district playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday at Tigerland Stadium.
Three recruits from The Woodlands Christian Academy sign with Aggie men’s golf team
The Texas A&M men’s golf team signed three players this week — Jake Maggert, Aaron Pounds and Jack Usner, all from The Woodlands Christian Academy. The trio helped the Warriors win back-to-back TAPPS Class 5A state championships. Maggert, the son of former Texas A&M golfer Jeff Maggert, is...
Aggie softball team signs four recruits to 2023 class
The Texas A&M softball team signed recruits Hailey Golden, Reagan Jones, Scout Lovell and Mya Perez this week. Golden is an outfielder at Pearland and ranked 55th nationally in this recruiting class. Jones is an infielder at Alvin and ranked 14th nationally. Lovell is a shortstop at Lovelady and ranked 71st, and Perez is a first baseman and pitcher for Norco High School in California and ranked seventh nationally.
Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team signs four recruits
The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team signed four recruits this week — Roberto Bonilla, Logan Brown, Ben Scholl and Brendan Studdert. Bonilla is a four-year letterwinner at The Woodlands who competes in the breaststroke, butterfly and individual medley. He helped the Highlanders win the state title in 2021 and finish second at state last season.
THREE BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETES HAVE SIGNING DAY
It was Signing Day on Wednesday afternoon for three Brenham High School athletes as they made their collegiate plans known. Brooke Bentke from the Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team will be attending Texas State University in San Marcos. Bentke is a senior and a four year starter for the Cubettes. This past Tuesday, she broke the school record for career kills as Brenham beat Georgetown in the Region Quarterfinals. The Cubettes face Manvel in the Region Semifinals on Friday at 7pm at the Merrell Center in Katy.
Blinn men's basketball team tops Lone Star-CyFair
BRENHAM — The Blinn men’s basketball team used a big second half to beat Lone Star-CyFair 89-59 on Tuesday night at the Kruse Center. Blinn sophomore Marco Foster scored 23 points, and. The Buccaneers (2-1) will host the second annual Blue Bell Classic on Friday and Saturday. Blinn...
Bryan girls basketball team tops Brenham
The Bryan girls basketball team beat Brenham 69-44 on Tuesday in nondistrict play. Bryan also won the freshman game 44-42. The Lady Vikings will host Magnolia at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Stephen F. Austin Middle School.
Bryan football team embracing challenging first-round matchup at No. 3 Duncanville
Ricky Tullos hasn’t sugarcoated anything with his team this week. Bryan’s head football coach and his players know they are set to face one of the state’s best teams in third-ranked Duncanville this Friday in a Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Duncanville’s Panther Stadium. The winner plays either Wylie or Mesquite Horn in the area round.
Bi-district game times, locations in 2022 UIL 4A DII Texas high school football playoffs
A closer look at game times and locations for bi-district round matchups in the UIL Class 4A Division II Texas high school football playoffs
Third-quarter spurt puts Aggie women's basketball team in control for Taylor's first victory
The future for the Texas A&M women’s basketball program looks much brighter after Thursday night’s 69-45 season-opening victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Reed Arena. The Aggies made head coach Joni Taylor’s debut a smashing success by putting the game away with a 14-0 run in the third...
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2023
WACO, TX— The Texas High School Football Hall of Fame is pleased to announce the nine individuals. among its Class of 2023. The new class will be formally recognized and inducted on May 6, 2023 at. the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco, Texas. This is a private...
No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team to compete at No. 4 Auburn on Friday
The fifth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will compete against No. 4 Auburn at 3 p.m. Friday at the Auburn University Horse Center in Auburn, Alabama. A&M (3-2, 1-1) lost its last match at Georgia 10-8 on Oct. 22, while Auburn (4-1, 2-0) topped South Carolina 13-6 on Nov. 4 in Columbia, South Carolina.
Texas A&M cross country teams take high expectations into South Central Regional
The previous three times Texas A&M hosted the NCAA South Central Regional at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course, it somewhat signified the end of the season, but this time the vibe is different. The Aggies head into Friday’s meet with the men ranked third in the region and the...
TAMUCC Preview: Aaliyah Patty, McKinzie Green
Texas A&M women's basketball's Aaliyah Patty and McKinzie Green preview the season opener against A&M-Corpus Christi at the Aggies' media availability inside Reed Arena. (November 9, 2022)
Texas A&M's Vicor Povzner earns weekly SEC diving award
Texas A&M’s Victor Povzner was named the Southeastern Conference men’s diver of the week Tuesday. Povzner won the 1- and 3-meter springboard dives last week in the Aggies’ victory over No. 22 TCU. A&M will compete in the Texas Diving Invitational in Austin on Nov. 17-19.
TAMUCC Preview: Joni Taylor
Texas A&M women's basketball head coach Joni Taylor previews the season opener against A&M-Corpus Christi at the Aggies' media availability inside Reed Arena. (November 9, 2022)
