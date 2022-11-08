Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced that Mississippi entered settlement with Oasis Financial, a company that provides pre-settlement funding for individuals with claims for benefits under the Mississippi Workers’ Compensation Act. The settlement resolves the State and Oasis’s disagreement that such funding in the context of workers’ compensation claims is not lawful under Mississippi statutes.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO