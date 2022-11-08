Read full article on original website
WLBT
MS Dept. of Corrections reports two murders in two-week span at Parchman
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials with the Mississippi Department of Corrections say there were two homicides in a two-week span at one of the state’s prisons. On September 26th, Fate Santee Jr. killed Richard Weems. Then, on October 10th, Michael Powell killed Markeith Williams. Both murders happened inside the...
Mississippi agencies searching for inmate who escaped during a court proceeding
Mississippi law enforcement officers are searching for a man who reportedly escaped from a Mississippi detention center during court proceedings. The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department reports that Preston Hart, 29, escaped Tuesday. Hart was in custody on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of business burglary, resisting...
WLBT
Alleged arsonist denied bond in Jackson Municipal Court
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man arrested in connection with a string of arsons this week has been denied bond in Jackson Municipal Court. On Tuesday, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department arrested Devin McLaurin, and charged him with six counts of arson and one count of felony malicious mischief.
MDOC announces new transition work program for inmates
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Correction (MDOC) announced a new transition work program matching inmates with jobs after serving their sentence. The announcement was made at the new probation and parole office in Pearl on Monday. Aimed at giving former a head start on life outside, the first former inmate going through […]
WLBT
Flora woman pleads guilty to committing COVID-19 relief fraud
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Flora woman pleaded guilty to defrauding the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Wednesday. According to court documents, Tarshuana Thomas, 34, fraudulently applied for two PPP loans due to claiming to be a sole proprietor of a dog breeding and sitting service. Thomas received $12,586, which...
WLBT
Suspect arrested after UMMC employee ‘physically assaulted,’ has car stolen
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The suspect in the assault and carjacking incident that took place at the University of Mississippi Medical Center was arrested Wednesday afternoon. The UMMC employee was physically assaulted Tuesday evening and had their car stolen while they were leaving work. According to UMMC, the suspect, Frank...
WLBT
Mississippi was the target of a sustained cyber attack on election day
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hackers made Mississippi one of their election-day targets. But officials say it didn’t impact votes. Still, it kept many of you from accessing polling place information on one of the state websites. You’d expect the Secretary of State’s website to be a popular online destination...
Mississippi parents concerned about flu outbreaks in schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to doctors, 2022 will experience a very high flu outbreak across the United States. In Mississippi, there are some school districts that are experiencing the outbreak amongst students. According to the Pine Belt News, the Lamar County School District (LCSD) has been dealing with an outbreak of influenza in at […]
Man to be resentenced for 1999 murder in Madison County
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that a man imprisoned for a 1999 murder was improperly sentenced. His case was remanded to trial court for proper sentencing. According to court documents, Billy Ray Harris and Ronnie Travis got into a fist fight at Windy City Club in Madison County on November 7, […]
mageenews.com
AG Lynn Fitch Enters Settlement with Oasis Financial Includes $1 million to be distributed to clients and former clients of Oasis
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced that Mississippi entered settlement with Oasis Financial, a company that provides pre-settlement funding for individuals with claims for benefits under the Mississippi Workers’ Compensation Act. The settlement resolves the State and Oasis’s disagreement that such funding in the context of workers’ compensation claims is not lawful under Mississippi statutes.
New judges elected in southeast Mississippi, avoiding runoff
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A pair of attorneys from Jackson County will soon sit on the bench overseeing cases in George, Greene and Jackson counties. Ashlee Cole, a family law attorney from Hurley, defeated incumbent Tanya Hasbrouck to become the new Chancery Court Judge for District 16, Place 2. Chancery Courts have jurisdiction over […]
WLBT
‘They weren’t lost’: Hinds election commissioner responds to accusations on precinct-counting delays
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One day after a Hinds County election commissioner blamed another for delays in counting precincts on election night, the elected official targeted by those accusations calls them ‘false’ and the result of a ‘personal grudge’. District 2 Election Commissioner Toni Johnson took...
wtva.com
Mississippi trying to find source of election day cyber attack
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson issued a statement following an alleged cyber attack on the department's websites that provide election information and more. He issued the following statement on Tuesday, Nov. 8 during the general election. “An abnormally large increase in traffic volume due to...
WLBT
Church program helps homeless family go from living in the woods to a renovated home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A family who spent months surviving in the woods now has a roof over their heads and a new lease on life. They set up camp under the eyes of a Jackson church. New Horizon Church found them a place to live through a program for...
WLBT
Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm in Jackson; head still missing
The Hope House provides safe shelter and essential services to homeless families in Central Louisiana. Now, after a year of planning, they broke ground on the Hope Community Affordable Housing Project.
WLBT
Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The identity of the man whose dismembered body was found near an abandoned Jackson home has now been revealed. According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the victim’s name is Scott Allen Tyler. He was 54 years old and white. The case began Saturday, when...
Woman dies after shooting on Watkins Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police said the woman who was injured in a Jackson shooting last week died from her injuries on Monday, November 7. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Lucie Tanner. She died from her injures at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric […]
Dog in Mississippi reportedly found carrying human arm, rest of body except head found
JACKSON, Miss. — A dog in Jackson, Mississippi, was reportedly found walking around with a severed human arm which led investigators to find additional human remains minus a head. According to WLBT, on Saturday the Jackson Police Department was called out to an area in South Jackson after a...
