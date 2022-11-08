ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WJTV 12

Former correctional officer pleads guilty to COVID-relief fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, a Flora woman pled guilty to carrying out a scheme to defraud the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). According to court documents, 34-year-old Tarshuana Thomas fraudulently applied for two PPP loans. She claimed to be the sole proprietor of a dog breeding and sitting service. From those fraudulently obtained […]
FLORA, MS
WLBT

Alleged arsonist denied bond in Jackson Municipal Court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man arrested in connection with a string of arsons this week has been denied bond in Jackson Municipal Court. On Tuesday, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department arrested Devin McLaurin, and charged him with six counts of arson and one count of felony malicious mischief.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MDOC announces new transition work program for inmates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Correction (MDOC) announced a new transition work program matching inmates with jobs after serving their sentence. The announcement was made at the new probation and parole office in Pearl on Monday. Aimed at giving former a head start on life outside, the first former inmate going through […]
PEARL, MS
WLBT

Flora woman pleads guilty to committing COVID-19 relief fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Flora woman pleaded guilty to defrauding the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Wednesday. According to court documents, Tarshuana Thomas, 34, fraudulently applied for two PPP loans due to claiming to be a sole proprietor of a dog breeding and sitting service. Thomas received $12,586, which...
FLORA, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi parents concerned about flu outbreaks in schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to doctors, 2022 will experience a very high flu outbreak across the United States. In Mississippi, there are some school districts that are experiencing the outbreak amongst students. According to the Pine Belt News, the Lamar County School District (LCSD) has been dealing with an outbreak of influenza in at […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Man to be resentenced for 1999 murder in Madison County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that a man imprisoned for a 1999 murder was improperly sentenced. His case was remanded to trial court for proper sentencing. According to court documents, Billy Ray Harris and Ronnie Travis got into a fist fight at Windy City Club in Madison County on November 7, […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

UMMC employee assaulted, carjacked in stadium parking lot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) police are investigating an assault and carjacking incident that occurred Tuesday evening. Police said the UMMC employee was physically assaulted in Stadium Parking Lot B as they were about to enter their vehicle after leaving work. According to police, the male suspect demanded a ride […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

AG Lynn Fitch Enters Settlement with Oasis Financial Includes $1 million to be distributed to clients and former clients of Oasis

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced that Mississippi entered settlement with Oasis Financial, a company that provides pre-settlement funding for individuals with claims for benefits under the Mississippi Workers’ Compensation Act. The settlement resolves the State and Oasis’s disagreement that such funding in the context of workers’ compensation claims is not lawful under Mississippi statutes.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

New judges elected in southeast Mississippi, avoiding runoff

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A pair of attorneys from Jackson County will soon sit on the bench overseeing cases in George, Greene and Jackson counties. Ashlee Cole, a family law attorney from Hurley, defeated incumbent Tanya Hasbrouck to become the new Chancery Court Judge for District 16, Place 2. Chancery Courts have jurisdiction over […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Mississippi trying to find source of election day cyber attack

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson issued a statement following an alleged cyber attack on the department's websites that provide election information and more. He issued the following statement on Tuesday, Nov. 8 during the general election. “An abnormally large increase in traffic volume due to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Woman dies after shooting on Watkins Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police said the woman who was injured in a Jackson shooting last week died from her injuries on Monday, November 7. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Lucie Tanner. She died from her injures at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric […]
JACKSON, MS

