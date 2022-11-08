ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

cnycentral.com

NY voters pass $4.2B Environmental Bond Act. What to know

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Election results are showing New York voters support the Environmental Bond Act, the only statewide proposition this year. Currently, 67-percent of those casting their ballots approved of the $4.2 billion dollars in state borrowing to pay for major “green” projects. Formally known as...
cnycentral.com

Key House races remain undecided in New York

ALBANY, NY (AP) — Five U.S. House races in New York remain undecided, but Republicans are threatening to pick off more seats from Democrats and potentially grab their largest share of the state's congressional delegation in two decades. The closely contested battles include a fight in the Hudson Valley...
NEW YORK STATE
cnycentral.com

Vote 2022: See all the results from races in Central New York

Syracuse, N.Y. — Results began coming in soon after polls closed at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday in races across the region and state. Below are all the results as of 11:15 a.m. Real-time updates are available here. Note: ">" indicates projected winner. New York Governor. 93% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING. >Kathy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cnycentral.com

NYS doesn't see predicted red wave, expert says Republicans may gain control of House

Election results continue to come in regionally and nationwide, however many races are still undecided. Vanessa Rizzitano spoke with a local political science professor about what many are calling a "red wave" in New York. Despite many US house races in upstate New York going Republican, Professor Grant Reeher with...
cnycentral.com

Gov. Kathy Hochul secures election to first full term

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — The Associated Press reports, Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin spoke to his supporters, not to concede, but brought up uncounted votes in Suffolk County.
cnycentral.com

Unlimited money pouring into race for New York governor in the final hours

Million dollar advertising buys are being made across New York State broadcast markets in the final day before Election Day 2022. The money is not coming from small donors or large political machines. In this case, it is a Political Action Committee called Save our State NY that is funded by massive six figure donations by mega rich Republicans looking to steer the outcome of the race from incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul to challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin.
NEW YORK STATE
cnycentral.com

Hochul becomes first woman elected NY governor

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. She defeated Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, an ally of Donald Trump who ran a campaign focused on...
NEW YORK STATE
cnycentral.com

AP: Stefanik wins re-election in 21st Congressional District

GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: The Associated Press is reporting Stefanik has won re-election. One of the most watched races in New York this Election Day is in the 21st Congressional District where Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is seeking re-election and is challenged by Democrat Matt Castelli. Stefanik...
WASHINGTON STATE
cnycentral.com

New York State Senate and State Assembly supermajorities on the line in 2022 Election

As the 2022 Election began, the Democratic Party held supermajorities in both the State Senate and State Assembly, hoping to continue that control through the next election. This comes as federally, the Democratic party faced stiff competition from their Republican counterparts in the House of Representatives and the Senate. All...
cnycentral.com

Which political newcomer will be the new representative for CNY's NY-22?

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The two candidates running for New York’s 22nd Congressional District seat disagree on nearly everything but have some similarities in their backgrounds. Francis Conole (D) and Brandon Williams (R) are both political newcomers who have never been in office and military veterans with ties to Central New York.
NEW YORK STATE
cnycentral.com

Hochul attends final rally in her hometown of Buffalo before Election Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul spent her final hours before Election Day rallying supporters in her hometown of Buffalo. With the race against Republican challenger Lee Zeldin closer than expected, Hochul was joined by key Democratic leaders from the region in her last push for votes. "I never...
BUFFALO, NY
cnycentral.com

Gov. Hochul announces millions to improve security for nonprofits on preventing hate crime

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul has announced that she is earmarking millions of dollars to help nonprofit, community-based organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks. The state is now accepting applications for those groups for new security projects and cybersecurity projects, a first time consideration for funding.
cnycentral.com

Heavy rain Friday in New York from the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole

Localized flooding is possible Friday night and Saturday morning across the region as heavy rain is likely. First the forecast details then the precipitation forecast. The high-pressure ridge that has brought us beautiful sunny skies over the last few days will push east Thursday and be replaced with the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole by Friday afternoon. Also notice the cold front across the northern Great Plains, that'll interact with Nicole helping to escort the rain out of New York quickly Saturday morning.
SYRACUSE, NY

