Localized flooding is possible Friday night and Saturday morning across the region as heavy rain is likely. First the forecast details then the precipitation forecast. The high-pressure ridge that has brought us beautiful sunny skies over the last few days will push east Thursday and be replaced with the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole by Friday afternoon. Also notice the cold front across the northern Great Plains, that'll interact with Nicole helping to escort the rain out of New York quickly Saturday morning.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO