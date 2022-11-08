Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Engagement Banking Platform Backbase Announces Expanded Relationship with Eastern Bank
Backbase, a global player focused on Engagement Banking, announced an expanded relationship with Eastern Bank, a Boston-based financial institution with approximately $22 billion in assets. Eastern is “adopting Backbase-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform, which will offer enhanced digital banking solutions.”. The solutions Eastern is adopting will...
crowdfundinsider.com
Odoo, Aramco to Accelerate SME Digital Transformation in Saudi Arabia
The strategic collaboration between Odoo and Aramco outlines the long-term goals between the two companies “in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are “among the most significant drivers of economic growth and an important area of focus of the Saudi Vision 2030; they create jobs and encourage innovation.”
crowdfundinsider.com
HSBC, Marketnode, UOB to Work on Digital Issuance of Wealth Products
HSBC is pleased to partner with Marketnode, a SGX Group and Temasek joint venture and digital markets infrastructure operator, and UOB in order “to pilot fully digital issuance of wealth management products as part of a Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)-led collaboration on asset tokenisation, Project Guardian.”. Announced by...
crowdfundinsider.com
impak Ratings Acquires Exerica, a London-based Fintech Data Extraction Firm
Impak Ratings, an impact analysis, and ratings Fintech, acquires 100% of London-based Exerica’s assets to expand its AI capabilities. Exerica’s entire team will be “integrated into impak’s production processes along with its proprietary AI data extraction and contextualization software.” This will “increase production capacity for impak’s high-quality impact assessments, including its entry-level SDG Alignment and SFDR products, now available as Freemium offerings.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Finastra, Jifiti to Deliver Embedded Finance to Financial Institutions
Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and Jifiti, a global fintech company, announced a collaboration “to extend embedded finance capabilities to all financial institutions in the Finastra BaaS (Banking as a Service) ecosystem.”. Banks will be able “to deliver financing offerings to consumers via merchants...
TechCrunch
Doola nurses new capital for its ‘business in a box’ tool targeting global founders
The new investment comes less than one year after the company secured $3 million in seed funding. This gives the company just under $12 million in total funding since the company was founded by Arjun Mahadevan and JP Pincheira in 2020. Mahadevan did not disclose the company’s new valuation but did say this round increased it.
Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform
Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
Ars Technica
Microsoft “irreparably damaging” EU’s cloud ecosystem, industry group claims
This fall, Microsoft claimed to have addressed anticompetitive cloud infrastructure complaints from a few smaller cloud services providers in Europe. In a blog, the company announced it would be partnering with small to mid-sized cloud providers to give Microsoft customers more options for non-Microsoft cloud infrastructure. Notably, these Microsoft licensing changes excluded its biggest cloud competitors, Google and Amazon, from participating as partners. This, unsurprisingly, drew prompt criticism from a trade group with members that include both the smaller cloud providers as well as Amazon. The Cloud Infrastructure Service Providers in Europe (CISPE) group claimed that Microsoft’s response failed to “show any progress in addressing Microsoft's anti-competitive behavior.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Quona Capital Announces New Fintech Venture Fund, Raises $332 Million
Quona Capital has announced a new Fintech venture fund which has raised $332 million to “accelerate financial inclusion investments in emerging markets.”. Quona Capital was established as an independent venture capital firm in 2015 by co-founding managing partners Monica Brand Engel, Jonathan Whittle, and Ganesh Rengaswamy. According to the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Galaxy Obtains License from Central Bank of Bahrain to Operate Open Finance Platform
Fintech Galaxy, which claims to be the “industry-leading” financial innovation company, has become the first central bank regulated Open Finance platform in the MENA region “after receiving a license from the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), allowing the firm to operate as a regulated Third-Party Provider (TPP) and transform the way banks, financial institutions and merchants attract new customers.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Wio Bank, Mambu Bring Virtual Banking Services to the UAE
Mambu’s cloud-native banking platform enables Wio Bank “to achieve a faster time to market as it helps establish the UAE as a hub for the growing digital economy.”. Wio Bank provides access “to banking and business support services in a fast, convenient and fully digital manner.” Its offering is tailor-made “for start-ups, freelancers and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), groups that still largely rely on brick-and-mortar branches to open accounts and carry out business transactions.”
kitco.com
The MENA region has a new blockchain association centered in Abu Dhabi
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The Middle East, Africa & Asia Crypto & Blockchain Association (MEAACBA) officially launched on Nov. 8 in the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Tech Standards for European Crowdfunding Regulation Posted in EU Journal
The European Union has posted the “delegated regulation” regarding European Securities Crowdfunding Provider Regulation (ECSPR). The document supplements previous documents as the EU works towards all platforms operating under the new rules. In November 2020, the EU approved new regulation for investment crowdfunding allowing issuers to raise up...
crowdfundinsider.com
Collateral Damage: FTX Written Down to Zero, Needs $8 Billion to Fill Funding Gap, Meanwhile Sam Bankman-Fried Apologizes for Spectacular Debacle
Some observers believe that the potential collapse of FTX will be the death knell of crypto markets. The lack of regulation, a failure of management, and the destruction of investor trust have impacted the entire crypto industry. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, once the darling of regulators and investors alike, has fallen far short of expectations, dragging down platforms that may be operating in a more prudent manner.
crowdfundinsider.com
Worldr, the “Zero Trust” Architecture for Communication Platforms, Raises $11M via Seed Round
Worldr, the “zero trust” architecture for the world’s collaboration and communications platforms, is announcing that it has “raised a total of $11 million in Seed funding.”. The investment round was “led by Molten Ventures, with continued support from IQ Capital and Playfair Capital.” It also “saw...
crowdfundinsider.com
Solana’s Portfolio Management Platform Friktion Launches Institutional Undercollateralized Lending
Friktion, Solana’s portfolio management platform launched in December 2021, has successfully attracted crypto-native and traditional institutions “managing up to $60 billion in AUM who seek to access leading risk-adjusted and transparent yields on DeFi.”. Friktion Institutional is “a new arm of the protocol aimed to accelerate the momentum...
crowdfundinsider.com
Payment Service Provider Computop Delivers POS Alternative with Cloud POS Interface
Global payment service provider, Computop, has announced the launch of its new Cloud POS Interface, a solution that will “allow retailers to operate card terminals from any web-based ERP, store, or POS system through the Computop Paygate.”. Suited for physical stores and operations with multiple locations or checkout points,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Shieldpay Teams Up with Global Payments Platform Checkout.com
Shieldpay, the Fintech solving complex B2B payments, has announced its partnership with Checkout.com, the global payments platform, “to support customers that need more than just straight-through-processing.”. This partnership will allow Checkout.com “to leverage Shieldpay’s unique payment engine and digital escrow capabilities to address the payment challenges customers are facing...
crowdfundinsider.com
Risktech Firm Facctum Introduces Watchlist Management Service
Facctum, a Risktech firm specializing in cloud-delivered enterprise risk decisioning technology, recently announced the launch of FacctSet, a solution designed to streamline watchlist management for enhanced compliance outcomes. FacctSet is reportedly one of the first purpose-built products designed to address the various data management challenges created by the fast growth...
crowdfundinsider.com
Upstream Reports Two New Digital Security Listings
Digital securities exchange Upstream, part of MERJ, has announced two new digital securities on its exchange which are cross-listed on OTC Markets. Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) has announced that it has started the application process to dual-list its shares on Upstream. As well today, iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) has decided...
