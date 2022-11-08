Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
wvlt.tv
Basketball Vols sign highly touted 2023 class
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee welcomed four dynamic players to its men’s basketball signing class Wednesday, Vols’ head coach Rick Barnes announced. Made up of guards Cameron Carr and Freddie Dilione and forwards J.P. Estrella and Cade Phillips, Tennessee currently has the No. 8 recruiting class in the nation, according to both 247Sports and Rivals.
Four-star combo guard Cameron Carr commits to Tennessee
Four-star guard Cameron Carr committed to Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, the top-100 player announced on social media. The 6-foot-4, 160-pound Carr is considered the No. 87 overall player in the 247Sports player rankings. He's ranked as the No. 17 combo guard and the No. 3 overall player in the state of Missouri, where he attends Link Academy.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee falls to No. 5 in College Football Playoff poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The second College Football Playoff poll dropped on Tuesday, and the Tennessee Vols came in at number five. In last week’s poll, Tennessee was ranked No. 1. It was the first time they were in the top four of the CFB Playoff rankings since the era began in 2014.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get some good news despite questionable College Football Playoff ranking
The Tennessee Vols were undoubtedly a little disappointed on Tuesday night to see that they fell to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings after their 27-13 loss to Georgia. TCU, who was behind a one-loss Alabama team last week, was ranked above the Vols in this week’s rankings....
wvlt.tv
No. 5 Lady Vols upset in season opener
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This was not the start head coach Kellie Harper envisioned for her No. 5 Tennessee Lady Vols. Tennessee traveled to Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday night to open the new season against the No. 14 Buckeyes. Ohio State gave the Tennessee team all it could handle. The Lady...
Hendon Hooker delivered defiant message to Vols before end of Georgia loss
Tennessee formally turned the page from its first loss of the season on Monday when players came to the Anderson Training Center for their position, unit and team meetings, but Hendon Hooker didn’t even let the clock run out on the defeat at Georgia to shift his teammates’ attention forward. The star quarterback and top leader for the Vols, Hooker gathered the offense around him on the sideline late in the 27-13 loss to the Bulldogs and delivered a defiant message. He vowed that his group and this team would bounce back and work harder to prevent performances and outcomes like what happened on Saturday.
wvlt.tv
KCHS standout joins Vitello’s Vols
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Baseball standout Daniel Parris was one of seven KCHS student-athletes to sign letters of intent Wednesday morning. Parris is an outstanding ball player who can both pitch and hit. Will he do both at Tennessee? He says that’s not out of the question. The following...
blavity.com
Security Guard Wows Crowd With His Moves When He Joins Tennessee Cheerleaders On The Sidelines
One security guard lived out his dream of being a college cheerleader this past weekend by joining the Tennessee Volunteers for one of their routines, The Sun reports. He nailed the choreography, and the crowd went wild.
wvlt.tv
FANalysis | Vols, fan base look to rebound from season's first loss
We now know when the Tennessee Vols will face the South Carolina Gamecocks. No. 11 Vols open season with 75-43 win over Tennessee Tech. Tennessee basketball struggled offensively in the first half but used a suffocating defense to keep the lead. Lady Vols set to tipoff the 2022-23 season. Updated:...
wvlt.tv
Lady Vols set to tipoff the 2022-23 season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 5 Tennessee Lady Volunteers are all geared up and ready to go for their first test of the regular season. The Lady Vols are playing No. 14 Ohio State, marking their first ranked matchup to open a season since 2009. Head coach Kellie Harper’s healthy...
wvlt.tv
Science of Spirits: Sugarlands teams with UT to make even better whiskey
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - In East Tennessee, whiskey is a very big business. The distilleries turn to modern technology and food science to make an even better product. “I think that’s what separates good distilleries from great distilleries is the ability to produce something really good every single day,” Master Distiller Greg Eidam from Sugarlands said.
wvlt.tv
Smooth as Tennessee whiskey: The secret science of charcoal
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You know the lyric: “you’re as smooth at Tennessee whiskey.” There’s a lot of truth to that, and local scientists proved – for the first time – what sippers have long guessed. The source might just surprise you. “They have...
wvlt.tv
No. 11 Vols open season with 75-43 win over Tennessee Tech
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers opened the 2022-23 season with a 75-43 win over in-state foe Tennessee Tech Monday evening inside Thompson-Boling Arena. Indiana State transfer Tyreke Key came off the bench to shoot 5-10 from the field and 4-8 from range for a game-high 17 points for the Vols.
wvlt.tv
Internet-famous clogger makes appearance at Country Music Awards featuring ‘Rocky Top’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Peyton Manning, host of the 2022 Country Music Awards, brought on a special guest at the awards show Monday night. Zeb Ross, part of the viral JCreekCloggers, took to the stage to perform while “Rocky Top” (Manning’s self-proclaimed favorite country music song) played.
WATE
Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville
See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Bearden Theater presents: Curtains. The musical comedy Curtains is coming...
wvlt.tv
Sweetwater students have a special visitor for their weather class
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley had the pleasure of visiting with two different groups of students at Cross Creek Christian School in Sweetwater. She gave a behind the scenes tour to the pre-k students, as well as all the kindergarten through fourth graders. Then she went over...
wvlt.tv
Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies welcomes baby penguin
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s a new baby penguin at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies. He is a 2-month-old African penguin, an endangered species that could go extinct within years. The animal was hatched at the aquarium and raised by curators. There are now 26 African penguins at...
East Tennessee family takes home $20K prize for ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ clip
A family from Maryville has taken home a prize in Sunday's airing of "America's Funniest Home Videos" which is currently in its 33rd season.
WATE
New musical experience coming to Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Songs and Stories has been taking East Tennessee music lovers through what it’s like to be a songwriter. Now, the series is moving to a new venue to reach larger audiences. This weekly event allows audiences into a unique and intimate live music event...
