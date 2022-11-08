ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Basketball Vols sign highly touted 2023 class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee welcomed four dynamic players to its men’s basketball signing class Wednesday, Vols’ head coach Rick Barnes announced. Made up of guards Cameron Carr and Freddie Dilione and forwards J.P. Estrella and Cade Phillips, Tennessee currently has the No. 8 recruiting class in the nation, according to both 247Sports and Rivals.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Four-star combo guard Cameron Carr commits to Tennessee

Four-star guard Cameron Carr committed to Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, the top-100 player announced on social media. The 6-foot-4, 160-pound Carr is considered the No. 87 overall player in the 247Sports player rankings. He's ranked as the No. 17 combo guard and the No. 3 overall player in the state of Missouri, where he attends Link Academy.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee falls to No. 5 in College Football Playoff poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The second College Football Playoff poll dropped on Tuesday, and the Tennessee Vols came in at number five. In last week’s poll, Tennessee was ranked No. 1. It was the first time they were in the top four of the CFB Playoff rankings since the era began in 2014.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

No. 5 Lady Vols upset in season opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This was not the start head coach Kellie Harper envisioned for her No. 5 Tennessee Lady Vols. Tennessee traveled to Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday night to open the new season against the No. 14 Buckeyes. Ohio State gave the Tennessee team all it could handle. The Lady...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Hendon Hooker delivered defiant message to Vols before end of Georgia loss

Tennessee formally turned the page from its first loss of the season on Monday when players came to the Anderson Training Center for their position, unit and team meetings, but Hendon Hooker didn’t even let the clock run out on the defeat at Georgia to shift his teammates’ attention forward. The star quarterback and top leader for the Vols, Hooker gathered the offense around him on the sideline late in the 27-13 loss to the Bulldogs and delivered a defiant message. He vowed that his group and this team would bounce back and work harder to prevent performances and outcomes like what happened on Saturday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KCHS standout joins Vitello’s Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Baseball standout Daniel Parris was one of seven KCHS student-athletes to sign letters of intent Wednesday morning. Parris is an outstanding ball player who can both pitch and hit. Will he do both at Tennessee? He says that’s not out of the question. The following...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

FANalysis | Vols, fan base look to rebound from season's first loss

We now know when the Tennessee Vols will face the South Carolina Gamecocks. No. 11 Vols open season with 75-43 win over Tennessee Tech. Tennessee basketball struggled offensively in the first half but used a suffocating defense to keep the lead. Lady Vols set to tipoff the 2022-23 season. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Lady Vols set to tipoff the 2022-23 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 5 Tennessee Lady Volunteers are all geared up and ready to go for their first test of the regular season. The Lady Vols are playing No. 14 Ohio State, marking their first ranked matchup to open a season since 2009. Head coach Kellie Harper’s healthy...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Science of Spirits: Sugarlands teams with UT to make even better whiskey

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - In East Tennessee, whiskey is a very big business. The distilleries turn to modern technology and food science to make an even better product. “I think that’s what separates good distilleries from great distilleries is the ability to produce something really good every single day,” Master Distiller Greg Eidam from Sugarlands said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Smooth as Tennessee whiskey: The secret science of charcoal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You know the lyric: “you’re as smooth at Tennessee whiskey.” There’s a lot of truth to that, and local scientists proved – for the first time – what sippers have long guessed. The source might just surprise you. “They have...
TOWNSEND, TN
wvlt.tv

No. 11 Vols open season with 75-43 win over Tennessee Tech

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers opened the 2022-23 season with a 75-43 win over in-state foe Tennessee Tech Monday evening inside Thompson-Boling Arena. Indiana State transfer Tyreke Key came off the bench to shoot 5-10 from the field and 4-8 from range for a game-high 17 points for the Vols.
COOKEVILLE, TN
WATE

Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville

See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Bearden Theater presents: Curtains. The musical comedy Curtains is coming...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sweetwater students have a special visitor for their weather class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley had the pleasure of visiting with two different groups of students at Cross Creek Christian School in Sweetwater. She gave a behind the scenes tour to the pre-k students, as well as all the kindergarten through fourth graders. Then she went over...
SWEETWATER, TN
wvlt.tv

Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies welcomes baby penguin

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s a new baby penguin at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies. He is a 2-month-old African penguin, an endangered species that could go extinct within years. The animal was hatched at the aquarium and raised by curators. There are now 26 African penguins at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New musical experience coming to Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Songs and Stories has been taking East Tennessee music lovers through what it’s like to be a songwriter. Now, the series is moving to a new venue to reach larger audiences. This weekly event allows audiences into a unique and intimate live music event...
MARYVILLE, TN

