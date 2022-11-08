Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Iowan
UI requests $5.8 million for renovation project to west campus recreation fields
The University of Iowa is seeking approval from the state Board of Regents for $5.8 million renovations to on-campus west recreation fields. The on-campus west recreation fields, located at 2960 Hawkeye Park Road, Iowa City, IA, includes 12 natural grass fields which can be used for flag football, ultimate frisbee, soccer, lacrosse along with four sand volleyball courts.
Daily Iowan
UI requests termination of two health study programs
The University of Iowa is seeking approval from the state Board of Regents to terminate the Master of Science in health policy and a Bachelor of Arts in health and human physiology. The health and human physiology Bachelor of Arts is the second-largest area of study in the UI’s College...
Daily Iowan
UI proposes $4.7 million Burge Residence Hall renovations
The University of Iowa plans to renovate student rooms, corridors, and stairwells in Burge Residence Hall, pending approval from the state Board of Regents, according to the capital improvement business transactions report. The UI will propose the $4.7 million budget for the renovations to the regents on Wednesday. The updates...
KCJJ
UI Hospitals and Clinics want to add inpatient rooms to address shortage
The University of Iowa will be asking the Board of Regents for another $16 million for upgrades to the main campus of its Hospitals and Clinics. The Gazette reports that the figure is in addition to the hundreds of millions in new construction, renovations and expansions already planned or underway across its Johnson County campuses.
Daily Iowan
UI finances recovering after COVID-19, regent report reveals
University of Iowa’s total operating revenues are 2 percent above what was projected in the budget for fiscal 2022, according to a report presented at the Nov. 9 state Board of Regents meeting. Rod Lehnertz, senior vice president for finance and operations at the UI, delivered the financial report...
Daily Iowan
Window that UI student fell through operates normally, university inspection finds
An inspection by the University of Iowa found that the Mayflower Residence Hall window a university student fell through last week is properly working. The student, who is a resident of Mayflower Residence Hall, accidentally fell from the sixth floor of Mayflower on Nov. 3 around 4 a.m. and landed on the second-floor roof. Emergency services were called, and the student was taken to the hospital.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Showing gratitude: A thank you to educators
Columns reflect the opinions of the authors and are not necessarily those of the Editorial Board, The Daily Iowan, or other organizations in which the author may be involved. Across the country, public educators work to ensure students succeed and lay the steppingstones for their life trajectories. The last few...
Daily Iowan
UI seeking Regents approval for three UIHC improvement projects
The University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics is requesting approval from the state Board of Regents this week to add 13 inpatient rooms, create a new Ophthalmology Simulation Lab, and modernize the hospital’s Elevator Bank D. The regents will vote on the $2.3 million proposed project budget funded by...
Daily Iowan
University of Iowa Dance Gala ‘In Motion’ to return to Hancher mainstage
On the main Hancher Auditorium stage for the first time since 2019, University of Iowa dancers and choreographers plan to bring Dance Gala to life using themes of mental health in the production In Motion. Eloy Barragán, an associate professor in the Department of Dance and director of the 2022...
Daily Iowan
UI student error with gas stoves in Mayflower cause fire evacuations
Residents at the University of Iowa Mayflower Residence Hall have shuffled out of their dorm for multiple fire alarms evacuations this semester — sometimes early in the morning — to cross North Dubuque Street and stand next to the skate park where they wait for permission to go back inside.
Daily Iowan
Film: Student Spotlight: Matthew Loes
University of Iowa student Matthew Loes talks with The Daily Iowan about his clothing company and his creative process, while he works on some of his upcoming designs and products. His company, Momma’s Little Mess Up, creates shirts, sweatshirts, and shoes.
Daily Iowan
Student Spotlight: UI junior finds animation experience in Iowa City
Isaac Morehead, a third-year cinema major at the University of Iowa, is utilizing the UI’s resources to jumpstart his career in animation. His focus lies in the film and video production side of the cinema major. Morehead wasn’t entirely sure if he would attend the UI at first. He...
KCJJ
UI says Mayflower hall window that student fell out of had no issues
Inspectors at the University of Iowa say that the Mayflower Residence Hall window that a freshman fell from last week had no issues. The Gazette reports that it was just before 4:30 am Thursday when the male, who was playing catch with other students in the residence hall room, leaned back and fell through the screen. UI officials say he fell from the sixth-floor window and landed on the north roof, about five stories down. He was able to speak to first responders and was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment. Information about the student or his condition hasn’t been released.
Daily Iowan
UIHC reports increased number of aggravated assaults in 2021
The University of Iowa reported an increase of aggravated assaults at the UI Hospital and Clinics in 2021, according to the 2022 Jeanne Clery disclosure of campus security policy, crime statistics and fire safety annual report. Mark Bullock, assistant vice president and director of the UI Department of Public Safety,...
Daily Iowan
James Patterson gifts fellowships to UI Writers’ Workshop
A recent donation from bestselling author James Patterson will grant 14 fellowships to students in the University of Iowa Writers’ Workshop and support fellowships for the next five years. The fellowships will go to 11 fiction writers and three poets in the workshop’s graduate program. In late September,...
KCJJ
University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics faces two new lawsuits
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics face two discrimination lawsuits; one from a former employee and one from a student. The Daily Iowan reported that Faith Sang is a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner and alleges in her suit that she was subject to hostility, harassment, and discrimination.
Daily Iowan
Iowa state Board of Regent-governed universities report six-year enrollment drop
Overall student enrollment grew at the University of Iowa in fall 2022 despite a decline in Iowans enrolled at Iowa’s public universities, according to a state Board of Regents report. The overall student enrollment decline at the state’s public universities was largely due to a decrease in Iowa residents...
Daily Iowan
UI medical student seriously injured in bike accident advocates for change
After experiencing a life-changing biking accident in 2019, University of Iowa medical student Guillermo Romano Ibarra is advocating for safer biking conditions on Iowa highways and for insurance companies to take more accountability for their clients. According to the Iowa Crash Analysis Tool, there were a total of 278 bicycle-involved...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City clinic files for bankruptcy after failing to pay $75M malpractice judgment
IOWA CITY, Iowa — OB GYN Associates in Iowa City and Coralville filed for bankruptcy after their malpractice insurance failed to pay $12 million dollars on $75+ million judgment. In March Andrew and Kathleen Kromphardt of Iowa City sued Mercy Hospital in Iowa City and OB GYN Associates after...
This Huge New Davenport Development Has Opened Its First Businesses
The construction started in the spring, and quickly, the new development featuring businesses and apartments started to take shape. Now, there are people living there and businesses are open. But, as you can see below there is plenty more room for hopefully unique growth on the northeast side of town.
Comments / 0