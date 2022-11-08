ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

‘Plays on a different level’: Lamar Jackson’s dazzling 3rd-down conversions prove ‘key’ to Ravens win vs. Saints

The Baltimore Ravens picked up a big win on Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints. Lamar Jackson led the way to a 27-13 win to help the Ravens improve to 6-3. Jackson ended the day with 133 yards passing (completing 12/22 attempts) and a passion touchdown, as well as 82 rushing yards. Baltimore had 10 different players catch a pass from Jackson, including new addition DeSean Jackson. The stats certainly don’t pop off the page but they were enough to win comfortably and keep the Ravens offense going all night.
VikingsTerritory

RGIII Changes Tune on Vikings, Cousins

Former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III was once a quasi-critic of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Now, he’s singing a different tune about Cousins — and the Vikings. Griffin and Cousins were teammates in Washington for three years before Cousins ultimately took Griffin’s QB1 job. In 2012,...
Yardbarker

Ravens Activate TE Charlie Kolar From IR

Kolar, 23, appeared in 43 games over four years at Iowa State. He was a two-time third-team AP All-American and two-time first-team Big 12 selection for the Cyclones. He signed a four-year, $4.089 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $704,880. During his four-year college career, Kolar recorded...
thecomeback.com

Ravens blasted for blatant lack of effort on Saints’ TD

By and large, the Baltimore Ravens came up big defensively in Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints. That said, the effort — or lack thereof — specifically from defensive backs Marcus Peters and Chuck Clark, is hard to ignore. The Ravens led the Saints 27-6...
atozsports.com

Saints lose much more than a game against Ravens on MNF

The New Orleans Saints are back to their old ways. No, not their ways of the mid-2010’s. That team was dynamic and explosive. Effort was never questioned. Instead, they shifted back to the team they were just a few weeks ago. The run defense was horrible, and the offense...
NFL Analysis Network

Ravens Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Players

Injuries have been a theme for the Baltimore Ravens the last few years as they have suffered some serious ones. The injury bug has bitten them again this season as some key players, such as running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, have both missed extensive amounts of time. On...
ClutchPoints

Saints’ 4 biggest heroes in Week 9 loss vs. Ravens

The New Orleans Saints absorbed their sixth loss of the year after they lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 27-13, at home in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. At 3-6, the Saints are in third place in the NFC South. Here are the four Saints most to blame for their Week 9 loss vs. the Ravens.
