Saint Charles, MO

KMOV

Area firefighters practice disaster scenarios

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Eighty firefighters from across St. Louis County are taking part in large-scale disaster training exercises this week. One exercise that firefighters practiced was rescuing trapped people from an apartment building in University City. Firefighters said exercises like those are critical for when severe weather hits.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Wagner wins reelection for MO Second Congressional House District

(KMOV) -- Republican Congresswoman Ann Wagner won re-election as Missouri’s Second Congressional District House Representative in Tuesday’s election. Wagner won with about 55 percent of the vote against Democratic candidate Trish Gunby and Libertarian candidate Bill Slantz. Wagner has been representing the district since she won the spot...
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races

Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, adding three seats to increase their caucus to its highest total in a decade. The party also successfully defended a St. Louis County state Senate seat that saw massive spending by Republicans. Democrats went into this year’s election knowing...
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Former Emerson business to stay put; St. Louis alderwoman floats basic income plan

Missouri political committees and candidates have raised many millions of dollars ahead of Tuesday's election. A number of large cannabis businesses have poured about $7 million into Legal Missouri 2022, the political action committee supporting the amendment that would fully legalize marijuana in the state. In employment news, the U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October despite efforts from the Federal Reserve Bank to cool the economy by raising interest rates. Plus, private equity giant Blackstone's purchase of Climate Technologies from Emerson Electric will create a new, standalone company that has the potential to become one of the St. Louis area's largest firms. Keep reading for the business stories to start your week.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Couple killed in St. Charles Co. fire overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A couple was killed in an overnight fire in St. Charles County, authorities say. Two 84-year-old people were found dead at the scene of the fire around 12:40 a.m. in the 800 block of Tall Cedar Court in New Melle, Mo. on Thursday. St. Louis...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Here’s who won Missouri State Senate races in the Ozarks

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The results for the area’s Missouri State Senate District seats are in. Lincoln Hough keeps Missouri State Senate District 30 seat State Senator Lincoln Hough will keep his seat in Jefferson City after winning the general election over Democrat Raymond Lambert. Hough, a Republican, defeated former Springfield City Councilwoman Angela Romine […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Which Missouri ballot measures passed?

Expanding the state treasurer's investment options, legalizing marijuana, giving the Missouri National Guard its own department, increasing funding for the Kansas City Police Department, and the matter of a new constitutional convention were on the ballot for voters across the state.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring

A Missouri election official says he won’t allow the U.S. Department of Justice entry to polling locations in his county as it investigates complaints involving accessible voting machines. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer received a letter on Oct. 27 from Teresa Moore, the U.S. attorney for Missouri’s western district, saying her office had received complaints […] The post Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring appeared first on Missouri Independent.
COLE COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

Homes near O’Fallon, Missouri shopping center evacuated after gas line rupture

Approximately a dozen homes were evacuated Monday afternoon in O'Fallon, Missouri following a gas line rupture. Homes near O’Fallon, Missouri shopping center evacuated …. Approximately a dozen homes were evacuated Monday afternoon in O'Fallon, Missouri following a gas line rupture. Blair’s Social Second: What are some methods or lessons...
O'FALLON, MO
Missourinet

Amendment 5 would turn the Missouri National Guard into its own state agency

Among the five ballot questions, Missouri voters will decide on Election Day is whether the Missouri National Guard should be its own state agency. Known as Amendment 5, it would remove the Army and Air national guards from the authority of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, where it has been since 1974. Supporters say the Guard should be under the direct command of the governor, and moving it from DPS would shrink bureaucracy and create a clear chain of command. They also say it would have little to no fiscal impact, as the National Guard’s facilities already exist.
MISSOURI STATE

