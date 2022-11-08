Read full article on original website
KMOV
Missourians can expect to see recreational marijuana sold in February 2023 after voters approve Amendment 3
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Recreational marijuana was on Missourians ballots as Amendment 3 during the midterms. It legalized weed and removed arrests and convictions for non-violent marijuana offenses. 53% of voting Missourians approved this amendment on Tuesday, but with the race being very close, it’s leaving mixed reviews by...
Getting to the bottom of Monday’s gas line strike in O’Fallon, Missouri
FOX 2 has learned city officials in O’Fallon, Missouri, halted digging at a neighborhood fiber broadband installation site after yet another gas line strike earlier this week forced residents on Sunshine Drive to evacuate their homes.
Many questions St. Charles County Ambulance District new tax measure on ballot
The new tax measure on the ballot for Election Day in St. Charles County is raising questions for many.
KMOV
State of Missouri to award $1 million in scholarships to police academy recruits
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the law enforcement profession struggles to attract new talent amid retirements and those leaving the profession, the state of Missouri is offering a new incentive. In late October, Governor Mike Parson announced the Missouri Blue Scholarship, aimed at providing up to $5,000 to Missouri...
Marijuana is legal in Missouri after voters approved Amendment 3 — Now what?
Now that adult-use cannabis is legal in Missouri, what comes next? On Tuesday night, voters signed off on Amendment 3, legalizing recreational marijuana in the state.
KMOV
Local nonprofit calls on St. Louis schools to open 24/7 mental health center
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local nonprofit organization tells News 4 that despite numerous attempts to bring a mental health resource center to the St. Louis Public Schools, their attempts have been unsuccessful. “When we look at the trauma that’s going on right now specifically in that CVPA school and...
Tracy McCreery wins competitive bid for St. Louis County-based MO Senate seat
Democrat Tracy McCreery wins a competitive bid for a prominent St. Louis County-based state Senate seat.
KMOV
Area firefighters practice disaster scenarios
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Eighty firefighters from across St. Louis County are taking part in large-scale disaster training exercises this week. One exercise that firefighters practiced was rescuing trapped people from an apartment building in University City. Firefighters said exercises like those are critical for when severe weather hits.
KMOV
Wagner wins reelection for MO Second Congressional House District
(KMOV) -- Republican Congresswoman Ann Wagner won re-election as Missouri’s Second Congressional District House Representative in Tuesday’s election. Wagner won with about 55 percent of the vote against Democratic candidate Trish Gunby and Libertarian candidate Bill Slantz. Wagner has been representing the district since she won the spot...
kcur.org
Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races
Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, adding three seats to increase their caucus to its highest total in a decade. The party also successfully defended a St. Louis County state Senate seat that saw massive spending by Republicans. Democrats went into this year’s election knowing...
Missouri medical and recreational marijuana differences
On Nov. 8, Missourians decided to legalize recreational marijuana. Medical marijuana has been legal since Missourians voted in favor of it in 2018.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Former Emerson business to stay put; St. Louis alderwoman floats basic income plan
Missouri political committees and candidates have raised many millions of dollars ahead of Tuesday's election. A number of large cannabis businesses have poured about $7 million into Legal Missouri 2022, the political action committee supporting the amendment that would fully legalize marijuana in the state. In employment news, the U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October despite efforts from the Federal Reserve Bank to cool the economy by raising interest rates. Plus, private equity giant Blackstone's purchase of Climate Technologies from Emerson Electric will create a new, standalone company that has the potential to become one of the St. Louis area's largest firms. Keep reading for the business stories to start your week.
$188M industrial park would add to the sector's boom in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A developer is proposing a $188 million industrial park, adding to that use in the area and continuing the building boom for the sector in St. Louis County. NorthPoint Development, the most prolific industrial developer in St. Louis, is asking for feedback on conceptual...
KMOV
Couple killed in St. Charles Co. fire overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A couple was killed in an overnight fire in St. Charles County, authorities say. Two 84-year-old people were found dead at the scene of the fire around 12:40 a.m. in the 800 block of Tall Cedar Court in New Melle, Mo. on Thursday. St. Louis...
Here’s who won Missouri State Senate races in the Ozarks
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The results for the area’s Missouri State Senate District seats are in. Lincoln Hough keeps Missouri State Senate District 30 seat State Senator Lincoln Hough will keep his seat in Jefferson City after winning the general election over Democrat Raymond Lambert. Hough, a Republican, defeated former Springfield City Councilwoman Angela Romine […]
Which Missouri ballot measures passed?
Expanding the state treasurer's investment options, legalizing marijuana, giving the Missouri National Guard its own department, increasing funding for the Kansas City Police Department, and the matter of a new constitutional convention were on the ballot for voters across the state.
Can you use marijuana anywhere in Missouri now?
People may not smoke marijuana anywhere that smoking tobacco is prohibited, according to the amendment.
Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring
A Missouri election official says he won’t allow the U.S. Department of Justice entry to polling locations in his county as it investigates complaints involving accessible voting machines. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer received a letter on Oct. 27 from Teresa Moore, the U.S. attorney for Missouri’s western district, saying her office had received complaints […] The post Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring appeared first on Missouri Independent.
FOX2now.com
Homes near O’Fallon, Missouri shopping center evacuated after gas line rupture
Approximately a dozen homes were evacuated Monday afternoon in O'Fallon, Missouri following a gas line rupture. Homes near O’Fallon, Missouri shopping center evacuated …. Approximately a dozen homes were evacuated Monday afternoon in O'Fallon, Missouri following a gas line rupture. Blair’s Social Second: What are some methods or lessons...
Missourinet
Amendment 5 would turn the Missouri National Guard into its own state agency
Among the five ballot questions, Missouri voters will decide on Election Day is whether the Missouri National Guard should be its own state agency. Known as Amendment 5, it would remove the Army and Air national guards from the authority of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, where it has been since 1974. Supporters say the Guard should be under the direct command of the governor, and moving it from DPS would shrink bureaucracy and create a clear chain of command. They also say it would have little to no fiscal impact, as the National Guard’s facilities already exist.
