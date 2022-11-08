Read full article on original website
A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
packinsider.com
NC State Women’s Hoops Inks Top-Five 2023 Signing Class
RALEIGH – NC State women’s basketball signed its highest-ranked class of future Wolfpackers on Wednesday as four high school student-athletes inked National Letters of Intent to join the squad beginning with the 2023-24 season. NC State received official commitments from ESPN No. 9 Zoe Brooks, ESPN No. 55...
packinsider.com
Does NC State Boast the Best Defense in the ACC?
We are through 10 weeks of the 2022 College Football season, and I want to take a moment to examine if NC State boasts the best defense in the ACC. Through 10 weeks, the Wolfpack rank 1st in Scoring Defense, 1st in Rushing Defense, 1st in Defensive Passing Efficiency Rating, 1st in Interceptions, 1st in Opponent 1st Downs, 1st in Opponent 3rd Down Conversions, 3rd in Total Defense, 6th in Passing Defense, and 13th in Sacks.
packinsider.com
#17 NC State is a 19-Point Favorite Over Boston College
#17 NC State is a 19-point favorite over Boston College in the Wolfpack’s final home game this Saturday at 3:30pm. The Total is sitting at 42. Boston College is 2-7 Against the Spread this season. The Total has gone Under in 5 of their 9 games. NC State is...
packinsider.com
NC State Football Recruiting Update: 11/8/22
Prior to #17 NC State’s victory over Wake Forest on Saturday, I shared some of the recruits that were going to be in attendance for the homecoming game. Here’s a look at some of the other prospects that were in attendance. 4-Star 2024 Offensive Tackle Kam Pringle. Pringle...
packinsider.com
Men’s Basketball: NC State 99 Austin Peay 50: BOX SCORE
The NC State Men’s Basketball team kicked off their 2022-23 season tonight with a 99-50 victory over Austin Peay. 5 NC State players scored double-digits. Sophomore Guard Terquavion Smith picked up where he left off last year, scoring 26 points in the first game of the year, and also dished out 5 assists (1 TO).
packinsider.com
NC State’s Depth Chart vs. Boston College
The NC State Football team has released their Depth Chart for their game against Boston College this Saturday. Below is the Depth Chart with Notes underneath. Their are no changes in the Depth Chart from last week. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a...
packinsider.com
NC State is a 12.5-Point Favorite Over Austin Peay in Tonight’s Men’s Basketball Season Opener
The NC State Men’s Basketball season starts tonight, and the Wolfpack are 12.5-point favorites over Austin Peay. The Total is sitting at 142.5. NC State was 7-25 Against the Spread in 2021-22, while their overall record Straight Up was 11-21. The Total went Over in 19 of the Wolfpack’s 32 games.
packinsider.com
NC State’s MJ Morris & Isaiah Moore Win ACC Weekly Honors for Week 10
The ACC has released their Weekly Honors for Week 10 of the College Football season, and Freshman Quarterback MJ Morris and Senior Linebacker Isaiah Moore were honored with Rookie of the Week and Linebacker of the Week honors. This is Morris’ 2nd consecutive week in a row earning ACC Rookie of the Week honors.
packinsider.com
NC State Women’s Soccer Makes NCAA Tournament for 6th Straight Time
The NC State Women’s Soccer team found out today that they were selected to be a part of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament. This marks the 6th straight time that the Wolfpack have made the NCAA Tournament. That’s the 2nd longest streak in school history. NC State made the NCAA Tournament 8 straight seasons (1985-92).
packinsider.com
Kevin Keatts After NC State’s Victory Over Austin Peay: BULLETED
NC State Men’s Basketball Coach Kevin Keatts met with the media last night in his post game press conference, after the Wolfpack beat Austin Peay 99-50 in their season opener. You can watch the press conference here, or check out a BULLETED breakdown below. Great energy for opening night,...
packinsider.com
NC State Moves up 6 Spots to #16 in Week 11 College Football Playoff Rankings
The 2nd rendition of the College Football Playoff Rankings are out, and NC State moved up 6 spots to #16 after defeating Wake Forest 30-21 in Week 1. The Wolfpack have been in 11 consecutive College Football Playoff Polls, which is the 4th longest streak in College Football.
