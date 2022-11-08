Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
Lawsuit filed against City of Evansville and EPD in death of 20-year-old man
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A law firm has filed a federal wrongful death civil rights lawsuit against the City of Evansville and seven Evansville Police Department officers. According to a press release, the lawsuit comes after the death of 20-year-old Evan Terhune. Officials say on Nov. 14, 2020, Terhune sustained...
Treasure Hunt asks for help catching a thief
Someone took the local store's name, Treasure Hunt, too literally.
104.1 WIKY
Evansville Man Charged In Shooting
Officers arrested 57 year old Charles Brumitt on Monday and charged him with aggravated battery. Originally, Brumitt told EPD that a woman broke into his home on Roselawn Circle. There was a struggle over a gun when the female was shot in the hand. The female told police she met...
wevv.com
Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Daviess County, Indiana
Police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in the Daviess County, Indiana city of Washington. The Washington Police Department said that officers began responding to multiple reports of vehicle break-ins around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday as community members started waking up. Police said that the break-ins occurred overnight, and that the majority...
Owensboro man vanished on Halloween, police say
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say an Owensboro man that disappeared on Halloween hasn’t been seen by anyone since. Lance Nunez, 24-years-old, was reported missing on October 31. Police now are hoping the public can help locate him. Authorities believe he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black sweatpants with white tennis shoes. According […]
POLICE: Stolen SUV found, suspect at large in Carmi
CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — Officers say a stolen Chevy SUV has been found, but their suspect still remains unidentified. According to the Carmi Police Department, officers responded to the Walmart parking lot around 6 o’clock Sunday evening. Police believe a man seen walking into the Walmart stole a blue 2007 Chevrolet Suburban, which has since […]
WANE-TV
‘I’m going to raise hell’: Man accused in massage spa robbery spree
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – His modus operandi was almost always the same. He’d walk into a massage parlor with a tan hat and a black mask, grab the hair of a woman at the front and point a gun at her head while demanding cash. He’s accused...
OCSO needs help locating this truck
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says they need the public's help.
Rumsey man sentenced ten years after fight, manhunt
McLEAN Co., Ky. (WEHT) – A Rumsey, Kentucky man is sentenced for his role in a fight with a woman and the manhunt that followed. David Conrad pleaded guilty to several charges including assault, strangulation and unlawful imprisonment. In return he was sentenced to ten years in prison. Police say in April, Conrad got into a […]
HCSO: Hanson man killed in hit and run
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says Zachary T. Higgins, 30, of Hanson, was killed in a hit and run incident. HCSO says on November 9, at about 12:49 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Tippett Road in reference to an unknown subject lying in the roadway. […]
wevv.com
Woman shot during struggle at Evansville home, police say
A woman was sent to the hospital in Evansville on Monday after a shooting at a home, according to police. Officers with the Evansville Police Department responded to the shooting around 1 p.m. Monday at a home on Roselawn Circle, which is off of Oak Hill Road just south of Lynch Road.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. authorities investigating fatal hit and run
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they were called to the 400 block of Tippett Road in reference to a person lying on the road. According to a press release, that incident happened around 12:49 a.m. Deputies say when they arrived on...
104.1 WIKY
Evansville Woman Arrested And Charged With Burglary
An Evansville woman was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Saturday. She tried to sell stolen items from a house on Garvin Street including prescription medicine with the victims name on the bottle. The victim told officers he locked his doors and windows before leaving home. When...
14news.com
Intersection accident caused by drunk driver
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An intersection opened back up after an accident in Evansville. Authorities rushed to Stringtown and Cardinal just before 7:30 p.m. Evansville Police say two cars crashed and confirmed that one person went to the hospital for minor injures. EPD also confirmed one person was arrested for...
One hospitalized after Henderson motorcycle crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A crash Wednesday evening left one person hospitalized in Henderson. Dispatch tells us that around 6:45 p.m., first-responders rushed to a two-vehicle accident at US60 on the cloverleaf. Authorities say a motorcycle rider rear-ended a pickup truck. EMS and fire officials responded to the scene, and police tell us one person […]
104.1 WIKY
Joy Ride In Stolen Police Cruiser Lands Woman In Jail
A Posey County police car was stolen and the woman that allegedly did it is sitting in jail facing a list of charges. It happened on Sunday afternoon when Mt. Vernon officers responded to a breaking and entering call in the 500 block of East Water Street. Officers say they...
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Department Release’s Recent Reports
A lot of activity for the White County Sheriff’s Department over the last few days. On Tuesday, November 1st, at about 3 PM, Officer George Spencer spoke with Clarence Lucas of Carmi on the phone about someone on his Shawnee Oil Company lease, located on County Road 2400, northwest of Illinois Highway One.
Daviess deputies seek help in wanted person case
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen him? The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them find someone alleged of multiple crimes. The sheriff’s office shared a photo of Daqwuan Vinson, who they say has five active warrants for his arrest. According to authorities, Vinson is also known to go by […]
EPD: Evansville falls victim to many fraudulent crimes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department had a lot on their hands Friday as several fraud crimes were reported throughout the city. According to EPD’s media report, at least four separate victims contacted police after unrelated fraud incidents. On Friday, Liberty Federal Credit Union contacted authorities and reported that a man and a […]
DISPATCH: Police car stolen in Posey County
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — We have received reports that a police cruiser in Posey County has been stolen. Dispatch confirms with us that this did happen Sunday, but are unable to provide us with any more information at this time. We were told Indiana State Police is now handling the case, and are waiting […]
Comments / 0