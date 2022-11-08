ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

104.1 WIKY

Evansville Man Charged In Shooting

Officers arrested 57 year old Charles Brumitt on Monday and charged him with aggravated battery. Originally, Brumitt told EPD that a woman broke into his home on Roselawn Circle. There was a struggle over a gun when the female was shot in the hand. The female told police she met...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Daviess County, Indiana

Police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in the Daviess County, Indiana city of Washington. The Washington Police Department said that officers began responding to multiple reports of vehicle break-ins around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday as community members started waking up. Police said that the break-ins occurred overnight, and that the majority...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro man vanished on Halloween, police say

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say an Owensboro man that disappeared on Halloween hasn’t been seen by anyone since. Lance Nunez, 24-years-old, was reported missing on October 31. Police now are hoping the public can help locate him. Authorities believe he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black sweatpants with white tennis shoes. According […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Stolen SUV found, suspect at large in Carmi

CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — Officers say a stolen Chevy SUV has been found, but their suspect still remains unidentified. According to the Carmi Police Department, officers responded to the Walmart parking lot around 6 o’clock Sunday evening. Police believe a man seen walking into the Walmart stole a blue 2007 Chevrolet Suburban, which has since […]
CARMI, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Rumsey man sentenced ten years after fight, manhunt

McLEAN Co., Ky. (WEHT) – A Rumsey, Kentucky man is sentenced for his role in a fight with a woman and the manhunt that followed. David Conrad pleaded guilty to several charges including assault, strangulation and unlawful imprisonment. In return he was sentenced to ten years in prison. Police say in April, Conrad got into a […]
RUMSEY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

HCSO: Hanson man killed in hit and run

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says Zachary T. Higgins, 30, of Hanson, was killed in a hit and run incident. HCSO says on November 9, at about 12:49 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Tippett Road in reference to an unknown subject lying in the roadway. […]
HANSON, KY
wevv.com

Woman shot during struggle at Evansville home, police say

A woman was sent to the hospital in Evansville on Monday after a shooting at a home, according to police. Officers with the Evansville Police Department responded to the shooting around 1 p.m. Monday at a home on Roselawn Circle, which is off of Oak Hill Road just south of Lynch Road.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Hopkins Co. authorities investigating fatal hit and run

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they were called to the 400 block of Tippett Road in reference to a person lying on the road. According to a press release, that incident happened around 12:49 a.m. Deputies say when they arrived on...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
104.1 WIKY

Evansville Woman Arrested And Charged With Burglary

An Evansville woman was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Saturday. She tried to sell stolen items from a house on Garvin Street including prescription medicine with the victims name on the bottle. The victim told officers he locked his doors and windows before leaving home. When...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Intersection accident caused by drunk driver

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An intersection opened back up after an accident in Evansville. Authorities rushed to Stringtown and Cardinal just before 7:30 p.m. Evansville Police say two cars crashed and confirmed that one person went to the hospital for minor injures. EPD also confirmed one person was arrested for...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

One hospitalized after Henderson motorcycle crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A crash Wednesday evening left one person hospitalized in Henderson. Dispatch tells us that around 6:45 p.m., first-responders rushed to a two-vehicle accident at US60 on the cloverleaf. Authorities say a motorcycle rider rear-ended a pickup truck. EMS and fire officials responded to the scene, and police tell us one person […]
HENDERSON, KY
104.1 WIKY

Joy Ride In Stolen Police Cruiser Lands Woman In Jail

A Posey County police car was stolen and the woman that allegedly did it is sitting in jail facing a list of charges. It happened on Sunday afternoon when Mt. Vernon officers responded to a breaking and entering call in the 500 block of East Water Street. Officers say they...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
wrul.com

White County Sheriff’s Department Release’s Recent Reports

A lot of activity for the White County Sheriff’s Department over the last few days. On Tuesday, November 1st, at about 3 PM, Officer George Spencer spoke with Clarence Lucas of Carmi on the phone about someone on his Shawnee Oil Company lease, located on County Road 2400, northwest of Illinois Highway One.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess deputies seek help in wanted person case

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen him? The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them find someone alleged of multiple crimes. The sheriff’s office shared a photo of Daqwuan Vinson, who they say has five active warrants for his arrest. According to authorities, Vinson is also known to go by […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Evansville falls victim to many fraudulent crimes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department had a lot on their hands Friday as several fraud crimes were reported throughout the city. According to EPD’s media report, at least four separate victims contacted police after unrelated fraud incidents. On Friday, Liberty Federal Credit Union contacted authorities and reported that a man and a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

DISPATCH: Police car stolen in Posey County

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — We have received reports that a police cruiser in Posey County has been stolen. Dispatch confirms with us that this did happen Sunday, but are unable to provide us with any more information at this time. We were told Indiana State Police is now handling the case, and are waiting […]

