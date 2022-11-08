ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls

The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
KCRG.com

Feenstra wins U.S. House District 4

Plan on a breezy and mild one today. This sets us up for a chance of storms tomorrow afternoon. Voters in Iowa have chosen to amend the state’s constitution to add extra gun rights protections, as well as putting tighter legal restrictions any efforts to pass a gun control law.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

New York emerges as exception to strong election for Dems

While Democrats were celebrating a stronger-than-expected midterm performance across much of the U.S. this week, New York was emerging as a notable exception where losses and lackluster results prompted a round of soul-searching and finger-pointing inside the party. Republicans flipped four congressional seats, including one held by Rep. Sean Patrick...
FLORIDA STATE
KCRG.com

Trump to make 'very big announcement' soon

Outcome of the midterm elections could change the balance of power at state and federal level. With millions of Americans headed to the polls, the outcome could change the balance of power in both state and federal level. Study shows why some people have preferences for cats or dogs. Updated:...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Grassley extends Senate service to eight terms after defeating Franken

In Iowa's second congressional district, Republican Representative Ashley Hinson will serve a second term in Washington, D.C. Miller-Meeks returning to Congress after First District win. Updated: 6 hours ago. Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks won in the newly formed district.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Reynolds wins another term, beating challenger DeJear

IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Balance of power in Congress remains unclear

Hurricane Nicole made landfall as a category 1 early this morning along Florida's east coast. Price increases in the U.S. eased last month, experts say that's a good sign for inflation as the economy slows. Five Iowa counties pass EMS essential funding. Updated: 3 hours ago. Voters in eight of...
FLORIDA STATE
KCRG.com

Nunn defeats Axne to take US House District 3

Cedar Rapids runner doesn't let stage 4 cancer slow him down. Phil Decker was training for the Boston marathon when a colonoscopy changed his life. Miller-Meeks returning to Congress after First District win. Updated: 11 hours ago. Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks won in the newly formed district.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Miller-Meeks returning to Congress after First District win

IOWA STATE

