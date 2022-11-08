Virginia Tech (2-7, 1-5 ACC) at Duke (6-3, 3-2), Saturday, noon EST (RSN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Duke by 9 1/2. Series record: Virginia Tech leads 19-10. The Blue Devils secured bowl eligibility last week against Boston College under first-year coach Mike Elko, a strong start to his tenure after two years of struggle. Another win would mark the program’s first season of at least seven wins since 2017 after winning just five games in 2020 and 2021. The Hokies have lost six straight games under first-year coach Brent Pry.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 4 HOURS AGO