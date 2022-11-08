Read full article on original website
Charleston (SC) takes on No. 1 North Carolina after Smith’s 24-point game
BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels after Reyne Smith scored 24 points in Charleston (SC)’s 85-78 win against the Chattanooga Mocs. North Carolina went 29-10 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tar Heels averaged 77.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.3 last season.
Duke looks for win No. 7 when it hosts Virginia Tech in ACC
Virginia Tech (2-7, 1-5 ACC) at Duke (6-3, 3-2), Saturday, noon EST (RSN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Duke by 9 1/2. Series record: Virginia Tech leads 19-10. The Blue Devils secured bowl eligibility last week against Boston College under first-year coach Mike Elko, a strong start to his tenure after two years of struggle. Another win would mark the program’s first season of at least seven wins since 2017 after winning just five games in 2020 and 2021. The Hokies have lost six straight games under first-year coach Brent Pry.
Liberty Flames to square off against the No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide on the road
Liberty Flames (1-0) at Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide host the Liberty Flames. Alabama finished 19-14 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Crimson Tide gave up 76.5 points per game while committing 18.9 fouls last season. Liberty...
No. 1 Tar Heels hold down UNCW in opening win
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Players for No. 1 North Carolina provided reminders that this was just the beginning Monday night. Caleb Love and RJ Davis scored 17 points apiece and the Tar Heels started a season of grand expectations by pulling away from UNC Wilmington with a 69-56 victory Monday night.
Fredericksburg man guilty in COVID unemployment benefits scheme that netted up to $3.5M
A Fredericksburg, Virginia, man pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge for his part in a scheme where he and others obtained somewhere between $550,000 and $3.5 million in pandemic unemployment benefits. The scheme involved mail theft, bank fraud and pandemic unemployment benefits. Eric Wilhoit II, 28, along with his...
