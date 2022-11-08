Read full article on original website
TxDOT held conference to address deadly 22-year streak of deadly crashes on Texas roads, highways
BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials are asking for everyone’s help to end a deadly streak that has gone on for more than two decades on Texas roads. "For 22 years, on Texas highways, someone has lost a loved one," Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens said. At least ten people...
Christian Manuel Hayes wins Texas House District 22
BEAUMONT, Texas — Democrat Christian “Manuel” Hayes has won the race for District 22 of the Texas House of Representatives. Hayes, defeated his Republican opponent Jacorion Randle. Hayes will take over the office from longtime Texas Rep. Joe Deshotel, who has held the seat for more than...
Here are your 2022 Texas midterm election live updates
BEAUMONT, Texas — Election day is here, and there are plenty of hot-button area-level and state-level races that Southeast Texans and beyond are keeping their eyes on. Southeast Texas voters made their choices Tuesday in federal and state level races including U.S. Rep for districts 14 and 36 and multiple statewide races including Texas Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
Incumbent, Rep. Randy Weber, wins US House District 14 race for sixth term
BEAUMONT, Texas — Incumbent Republican U.S. Representative Randy Weber has won a sixth consecutive term in office. The Associated Press called the race early in the evening. By 8:30 p.m. Weber, who has represented Texas’ 14th Congressional District since 2013, was leading Democratic opponent Mikal Williams with 68.88% of the vote.
Recent string of church burglaries across Southeast Texas believe to be connected to same suspect
WOODVILLE, Texas — Investigators believe a string of recent church break-ins around Southeast Texas may be from the same suspect. Surveillance cameras caught the man authorities believe committed three church burglaries Sunday night, October 30, 2022, in Woodville according to a Facebook post by the crime stoppers group. On...
Southeast Texans test their luck, hoping to claim $1.9B prize from Monday's Powerball drawing
SOUR LAKE, Texas — Southeast Texans are testing their luck Monday, hoping to claim a big prize from the Powerball drawing. Monday night’s estimated $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone finally wins the prize.
District elections officer appointed to protect fairness, integrity of voting in eastern district of Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Amid the upcoming 2022 Texas midterm election, officials are working to protect the fairness and integrity of voting in the eastern district of Texas. Friday was the last day for voters to cast an early ballot ahead of the November elections. The next day Southeast Texans can vote will be Tuesday, November 8, 2022, which is election day.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick visits Beaumont, discusses cease-and-desist letter issued by opponent Mike Collier
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick stopped in Beaumont Thursday to further his campaign ahead of the midterm elections. He was rallying for votes during a press conference at Spindletop-Gladys City Boomtown Museum. Beaumont is one of the 130 stops on his election tour. Lt. Governor Patrick...
