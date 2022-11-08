ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Of Orange, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12NewsNow

Christian Manuel Hayes wins Texas House District 22

BEAUMONT, Texas — Democrat Christian “Manuel” Hayes has won the race for District 22 of the Texas House of Representatives. Hayes, defeated his Republican opponent Jacorion Randle. Hayes will take over the office from longtime Texas Rep. Joe Deshotel, who has held the seat for more than...
TEXAS STATE
12NewsNow

Here are your 2022 Texas midterm election live updates

BEAUMONT, Texas — Election day is here, and there are plenty of hot-button area-level and state-level races that Southeast Texans and beyond are keeping their eyes on. Southeast Texas voters made their choices Tuesday in federal and state level races including U.S. Rep for districts 14 and 36 and multiple statewide races including Texas Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
TEXAS STATE
12NewsNow

District elections officer appointed to protect fairness, integrity of voting in eastern district of Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — Amid the upcoming 2022 Texas midterm election, officials are working to protect the fairness and integrity of voting in the eastern district of Texas. Friday was the last day for voters to cast an early ballot ahead of the November elections. The next day Southeast Texans can vote will be Tuesday, November 8, 2022, which is election day.
TEXAS STATE
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy