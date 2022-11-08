No. 23 Kansas State (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) at Baylor (6-3, 4-2), Saturday, 7 p.m. EST (FS1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Baylor by 2 1/2. Series record: Baylor leads 10-9. The winner will be in much better position to earn a spot in the Big 12 championship game. The Wildcats and defending conference champion Bears are tied with No. 18 Texas for second place behind undefeated and fourth-ranked TCU. Kansas State is trying to bounce back from a home loss to the Longhorns that cost the Wildcats control of their path to the title game. Baylor has won three consecutive games since a loss at last-place West Virginia, including 38-35 last week at Oklahoma to finish a stretch of three out of four games on the road.

WACO, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO