No. 23 K-State, Baylor look to buoy Big 12 title game hopes
No. 23 Kansas State (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) at Baylor (6-3, 4-2), Saturday, 7 p.m. EST (FS1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Baylor by 2 1/2. Series record: Baylor leads 10-9. The winner will be in much better position to earn a spot in the Big 12 championship game. The Wildcats and defending conference champion Bears are tied with No. 18 Texas for second place behind undefeated and fourth-ranked TCU. Kansas State is trying to bounce back from a home loss to the Longhorns that cost the Wildcats control of their path to the title game. Baylor has won three consecutive games since a loss at last-place West Virginia, including 38-35 last week at Oklahoma to finish a stretch of three out of four games on the road.
Norfolk State visits No. 5 Baylor following Flagler’s 21-point game
Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) at Baylor Bears (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Baylor hosts the Norfolk State Spartans after Adam Flagler scored 21 points in Baylor’s 117-53 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils. Baylor finished 15-2 at home last season while going 27-7 overall. The Bears averaged...
Cross leads Tulane against McNeese after 21-point performance
McNeese Cowboys (1-0) at Tulane Green Wave (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on the McNeese Cowboys after Kevin Cross scored 21 points in Tulane’s 89-67 win over the UMBC Retrievers. Tulane finished 14-15 overall last season while going 9-4 at home. The Green Wave allowed opponents to score 71.7...
