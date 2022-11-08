Controversial amendments protecting reproductive healthcare decisions and adding onto Bowling Green’s anti-discrimination law were adopted by council on Monday. A divided and passionate crowd of over 100 spoke both for and against the amendments, which were introduced by Councilman Nick Rubando. The issue first introduced last month and received its third and final reading on Monday. The meeting was moving from the Bowling Green city building to the Wood County Job and Family Services, to accommodate the expected large crowd. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO