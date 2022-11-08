ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

sent-trib.com

VIDEO: After third reading, BG’s amendment to city’s anti-discrimination ordinance passes

Controversial amendments protecting reproductive healthcare decisions and adding onto Bowling Green’s anti-discrimination law were adopted by council on Monday. A divided and passionate crowd of over 100 spoke both for and against the amendments, which were introduced by Councilman Nick Rubando. The issue first introduced last month and received its third and final reading on Monday. The meeting was moving from the Bowling Green city building to the Wood County Job and Family Services, to accommodate the expected large crowd. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Toledo City Council approves medical debt relief legislation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council approved legislation to relieve medical debt for eligible residents on Wednesday. In a 7-5 vote, council members approved legislation to create a partnership between the city and a nonprofit group called RIP Medical Debt to relieve debt for eligible Toledo residents. Council approved $800,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the move. Lucas County Commissioners recently announced it would spend an additional $800,000, which would eliminate $160-$200 million in medical debt for Toledo residents and Lucas County residents.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

RESULTS: Toledo charter changes measure fails

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city voters faced a ballot measure Tuesday that would make a long list of changes to the city charter, including increasing the number of terms a mayor can serve and also increasing the amount of money city officials could spend without city council approval. Issue...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Fremont City Schools income tax renewal voted down

FREMONT, Ohio — After election day, Fremont City Schools is potentially losing about $9 million a year in its operating budget. Fremont voters denied the renewal of a 1 1/4 percent income tax that was first approved in 2002. That income tax brought in an average of $9 million a year, representing 20% of FCS' operating budget.
FREMONT, OH
sent-trib.com

‘Devastating’: Issue for new BG school fails again

Bowling Green City Schools voters have rejected a combined income-property tax proposal to fund a new high school. Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election show 4,960 (47.80%) favored and 5,417 (52.20%) opposed the request for a combined bond issue/income tax to fund a new high school and renovations to the existing building.
bgindependentmedia.org

BG voters reject bond issues for new high school building

City voters promised they would support a bond issue as long as it didn’t take away their “neighborhood” elementaries. Rural voters vowed to support a bond issue as long as it was split between property and income taxes. But even then, the voters failed to follow through...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Local Briefs

Honoring the service of veterans and military members, Bowling Green State University will hold a prisoner of war/missing in action remembrance event at 10 this morning on the first floor of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union. The POW/MIA event is organized by the BGSU chapter of the Student Veterans of America,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

How Wood County voted on the issues

These are the unofficial results through the Wood County Board of Elections on the issues in Tuesday’s election. Total Election Day turnout was 31,326, 33.94%. Absentee was 16,696, 18.09%. Total was 48,022 ballots, 48,022 voters, 92,293 total, 52.03%. State Issue 1 (Vote for 1) Precincts Reported: 97 of 97...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
wlen.com

2022 Lenawee County Midterm Election Results

Adrian, MI – The polls are open in Lenawee County, and across the country, today for the 2022 Midterm election. Voters will have impactful decisions to make, up and down the ballot…from the governorship to congressional representation, from local school board races to state representatives. The polls will...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
spectrumnews1.com

Majewski unable to unseat Kaptur in OH-9 race

CLEVELAND — The Ottowa County Republican Party held a watch party in Port Clinton. Republican Congressional candidate J.R. Majewski spoke to Spectrum News before the results came in. He touted himself as a combat veteran. His campaign took a hit when the AP reported that Majewski may have not served in combat after unearthing his military records.
PORT CLINTON, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of November 7

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of November 7. Erie County. There are currently no active construction projects in Erie County. Huron County. There are...
HURON COUNTY, OH
Times-Bulletin

Inn demolished, plans to renovate property

VAN WERT — Demolition got underway last week on the former Van Wert Inn, 820 N. Washington Street. The property, owned by the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation, is one of eight properties recently awarded money from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The list of...
VAN WERT, OH

