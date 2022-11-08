Read full article on original website
WTOL-TV
Toledo city councilmember Grim leaving for Ohio House of Representatives
Michele Grim has served on Toledo City Council since January 2022, so why leave so early into her council term? Here's what she had to say.
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: After third reading, BG’s amendment to city’s anti-discrimination ordinance passes
Controversial amendments protecting reproductive healthcare decisions and adding onto Bowling Green’s anti-discrimination law were adopted by council on Monday. A divided and passionate crowd of over 100 spoke both for and against the amendments, which were introduced by Councilman Nick Rubando. The issue first introduced last month and received its third and final reading on Monday. The meeting was moving from the Bowling Green city building to the Wood County Job and Family Services, to accommodate the expected large crowd. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)
13abc.com
Toledo City Council approves medical debt relief legislation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council approved legislation to relieve medical debt for eligible residents on Wednesday. In a 7-5 vote, council members approved legislation to create a partnership between the city and a nonprofit group called RIP Medical Debt to relieve debt for eligible Toledo residents. Council approved $800,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the move. Lucas County Commissioners recently announced it would spend an additional $800,000, which would eliminate $160-$200 million in medical debt for Toledo residents and Lucas County residents.
RESULTS: Toledo charter changes measure fails
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city voters faced a ballot measure Tuesday that would make a long list of changes to the city charter, including increasing the number of terms a mayor can serve and also increasing the amount of money city officials could spend without city council approval. Issue...
Your northwest Ohio Congressional district has probably changed | Check the new map before you vote
TOLEDO, Ohio — Many northwest Ohio voters are likely to find that they live in a new Congressional district this Election Day. After the 2020 Census, Ohio's population loss meant that the state lost one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. And thanks to a change to the...
Fremont City Schools income tax renewal voted down
FREMONT, Ohio — After election day, Fremont City Schools is potentially losing about $9 million a year in its operating budget. Fremont voters denied the renewal of a 1 1/4 percent income tax that was first approved in 2002. That income tax brought in an average of $9 million a year, representing 20% of FCS' operating budget.
sent-trib.com
‘Devastating’: Issue for new BG school fails again
Bowling Green City Schools voters have rejected a combined income-property tax proposal to fund a new high school. Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election show 4,960 (47.80%) favored and 5,417 (52.20%) opposed the request for a combined bond issue/income tax to fund a new high school and renovations to the existing building.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG voters reject bond issues for new high school building
City voters promised they would support a bond issue as long as it didn’t take away their “neighborhood” elementaries. Rural voters vowed to support a bond issue as long as it was split between property and income taxes. But even then, the voters failed to follow through...
60-year-old vet marches from Toledo to Ann Arbor for veteran suicide awareness
TOLEDO, Ohio — Veterans Day is Friday, and 60-year-old Toledo veteran Kelly Haskin is walking 50 miles with a military backpack across state lines to Ann Arbor as part of the Ruck March to raise awareness for veteran suicide. The march was created to call attention to veteran suicides...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs
Honoring the service of veterans and military members, Bowling Green State University will hold a prisoner of war/missing in action remembrance event at 10 this morning on the first floor of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union. The POW/MIA event is organized by the BGSU chapter of the Student Veterans of America,...
sent-trib.com
How Wood County voted on the issues
These are the unofficial results through the Wood County Board of Elections on the issues in Tuesday’s election. Total Election Day turnout was 31,326, 33.94%. Absentee was 16,696, 18.09%. Total was 48,022 ballots, 48,022 voters, 92,293 total, 52.03%. State Issue 1 (Vote for 1) Precincts Reported: 97 of 97...
Fremont teacher Gregg Gallagher lands biggest smallmouth bass ever from Lake Erie
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A great fishing guide can make all the difference when chasing trophy smallmouth bass on Lake Erie, and Gregg Gallagher says he had one of the best when he went fishing on Lake Erie on Nov. 6. His son, Grant, has been his fishing partner since...
wlen.com
2022 Lenawee County Midterm Election Results
Adrian, MI – The polls are open in Lenawee County, and across the country, today for the 2022 Midterm election. Voters will have impactful decisions to make, up and down the ballot…from the governorship to congressional representation, from local school board races to state representatives. The polls will...
Perrysburg resident says city forced him to install 'sidewalk to nowhere,' but neighbors didn't have to
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Aaron Hutton, his wife, and two children have lived in Perrysburg for three years. He says they like living there. He also says he doesn't feel like he's being treated fairly by the city after they forced him to install a concrete sidewalk on his driveway - what he calls a "sidewalk to nowhere".
spectrumnews1.com
Majewski unable to unseat Kaptur in OH-9 race
CLEVELAND — The Ottowa County Republican Party held a watch party in Port Clinton. Republican Congressional candidate J.R. Majewski spoke to Spectrum News before the results came in. He touted himself as a combat veteran. His campaign took a hit when the AP reported that Majewski may have not served in combat after unearthing his military records.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg Schools invites public to apply for strategic planning committee
PERRYSBURG — At its Oct. 4 board of education meeting, Perrysburg Schools announced plans to create a Strategic Planning Committee. The mission of the SPC is to renew, build upon, expand and rethink initiatives from the current plan as well as outline new directions. An inclusive and highly effective...
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Zachaira Ehora, 30, of Lima, was sentenced to six months probation and 180 days in the Allen County Jail for possession of cocaine. Blake Kimmet, 25, of Delphos, was sentenced to four years probation, 60...
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of November 7
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of November 7. Erie County. There are currently no active construction projects in Erie County. Huron County. There are...
Times-Bulletin
Inn demolished, plans to renovate property
VAN WERT — Demolition got underway last week on the former Van Wert Inn, 820 N. Washington Street. The property, owned by the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation, is one of eight properties recently awarded money from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The list of...
WTOL-TV
Man shot, dies at north Toledo apartments
Erek Evans, 32, was found in an apartment hallway in the 600 block of Locust Street and had been shot at least once. Evans died at the scene, according to police.
