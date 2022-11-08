ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Local Officials Join CEO Sheldon Kahan For Ribbon Cutting At Interstate Design Center Grand Opening

Westport First Selectwoman Jen Tooker joined Interstate + Lakeland CEO Sheldon Kahan, local officials and Interstate staff to cut the ribbon officially opening the company's new state-of-the-art building products design center at 800 Post Rd. East.The new 11,000 square foot showroom offers the finest in windows, doors, custom mill work, hardware and accessories geared toward the luxury home building and remodeling. (see WestportLocal.com, November 3rd, https://westportlocal.com/news/interstate-lakeland-opening-new-luxury-products-design-center-on-post-road?rq=interstate )
WESTPORT, CT
Westport’s Finest, Local Community Members Honored during Awards Ceremony

On November 4th, 2022, the Westport Police Department held their third annual officer awards ceremony, recognizing outstanding work done by officers in the year 2021. Among the recognized were civilian and Westport’s Unsung Hero, Tucker Peters, for saving his friend from drowning after their boat tipped over this past summer and Jose Rodriguez who helped a woman climb to safety after falling onto the train tracks during peak train hours.
WESTPORT, CT
A Glorious Saturday In November At Sherwood Island

With temps in the 70's on Saturday people headed for Westport beaches to catch some rays, walk along the paths admiring the fading colors of autumn and trying to catch something good for dinner from the jetty. Fashionista Bichon named Lilly and her friend, a Maltipoo name Liyla showed us...
WESTPORT, CT
And Also At Compo Beach

Not to be outdone by Sherwood Island visitors, Westporters flocked to Compo Beach also seeking some fun in the sun before the temperatures are expected return to somewhat normal for November, mid 50's, at least for Tuesday and Wednesday although they may be in the high 60's later in the week.
WESTPORT, CT

