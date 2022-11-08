Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. It came about from an accident: Sam Parrish, Maria Nido and Corey Chun, three Syracuse University juniors, were jamming in Dellplain Hall their freshman year and decided to record the song they had been working on. Later, the group listened back to the recording and were surprised to hear nature sounds — specifically ribbits — in the background from a white noise machine. Then an idea lept into the trio’s head.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO