Daily Orange
Genre-bending band Froggies hops to top of campus house scene
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. It came about from an accident: Sam Parrish, Maria Nido and Corey Chun, three Syracuse University juniors, were jamming in Dellplain Hall their freshman year and decided to record the song they had been working on. Later, the group listened back to the recording and were surprised to hear nature sounds — specifically ribbits — in the background from a white noise machine. Then an idea lept into the trio’s head.
Daily Orange
‘Everybody is welcome’: Attendees gather under the moon’s glow at Full Moon Ceremony
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Diane Schenandoah, a member of the Oneida Nation Wolf Clan, has been a Faithkeeper since 1988. While ceremonies like the Full Moon Ceremony aren’t part of her typical duties as Faithkeeper, she still considers them personal responsibilities.
Daily Orange
Student-run Broke Records provides exposure opportunities to emerging artists
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. As Gabby Boccara walked into The Westcott Theater and saw the Broke Records logo blown up behind the stage, all she could think was, “this is really happening tonight.”. Boccara and Suryansh Singh, both...
Daily Orange
As 1st LGBTQ common councilor, Jimmy Monto aims to create equal opportunity
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Jimmy Monto has spent most of his life in Eastwood, a neighborhood defined by Interstate 690 and Syracuse’s northern edge. His name will now be on the ballot to serve the area. “The idea...
Daily Orange
From “Tootsie” to political discourse, here are 6 events in Syracuse this week
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Head over to the Landmark Theater from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12 to see “Tootsie.” The musical revolves around Michael Dorsey, an actor who struggles to find work until an act of desperation lands him the ultimate role. Tickets start at $39.
Daily Orange
FYS 101 students, peer advisers criticize course’s address of difficult topics
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. While Syracuse University structures its First-Year Seminar 101 course around students sharing their experiences with their cultures and identities, students taking the course said nobody wants to speak. In some classes, students said they don’t know each other’s names.
Daily Orange
Out-of-state first-time voters share what made them cast absentee ballots at SU
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Instead of standing in a voting booth in a high school gym or civic center, Syracuse University freshman Alexandra Brownstein voted for the first time this fall by dropping an envelope into a mailbox.
Daily Orange
Here are the Veterans Day events happening in Syracuse this weekend
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse University’s Office of Veteran and Military Affairs and organizations around the city are hosting several Veterans Day events Friday. Here’s how Syracuse University and Onondaga County are celebrating. NVRC Veterans Day Celebration.
Daily Orange
Students given opportunity to share feedback on Academic Strategic Plan
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Steven Bennett, Syracuse University’s senior vice president for academic operations, said the perspective of SU students is essential for the university to strive towards “distinctive excellence” at Monday night’s Student Engagement Forum in the Schine Student Center.
Daily Orange
Get down or lay back at 4 shows this weekend
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Funk N’ Waffles will host Hustle Souls and Pat Tato this weekend. A soul and indie-pop band, Hustle Souls hails from Asheville, North Carolina and consists of Billy Litz, Tommy Moore, Sean McCann and Chris Everett. Pat Tato dabbles in reggae, rap, jazz and R&B, and is currently working on his first studio album. Attendees must be 18 or older.
Daily Orange
For SCSD students with disabilities, more programs like OnCampus need to exist
Syracuse University and the Syracuse City School District are offering opportunities to young people who are developmentally disabled through their OnCampus program, allowing high school seniors to take classes at the university. The OnCampus program launched in the fall of 2001 and provides classes at SU for students between the...
Daily Orange
Embrace the cold by venturing to some of Syracuse’s winter hiking gems
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Winter is just around the corner, and it won’t be long until Syracuse is covered in a thick layer of snow with temperatures below freezing. For everyone willing to embrace the elements, here are...
Daily Orange
Looking at the 2 NY-48 candidates going into Election Day
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Rachel May, the Democratic incumbent for New York state’s 48th Senate District, is “proud” of the work she’s done so far in her role, and hopes to continue on the work she’s done if re-elected. May is facing challenger Julie Abbott, who has broken with certain right-wing policies to build a more moderate platform compared to other Republicans.
Daily Orange
County Democrats celebrate election night victories as Conole falls behind in house race
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. As Onondaga County democrats delivered victory speeches over the course of Tuesday’s county Democratic Committee election night party, NY-22 candidate Francis Conole took the stage to address inconclusive results in his narrowing race against Republican Brandon Williams.
Daily Orange
Democrats Rachel May, Jimmy Monto win respective seats
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. On Election Day, three contests in New York will directly affect the Syracuse area, including the 48th state senate district of New York, the Syracuse Common Council’s 5th district and a statewide proposition. Senate...
Daily Orange
Syracuse voters say inflation, reproductive rights affected voting decisions
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Laura Kline was one of the first voters to arrive at Huntington Hall shortly after the polls opened at 6 a.m. She said she votes in every midterm election, which historically have had a lower turnout than presidential cycles.
Daily Orange
Common Council approves construction of concert venue below Parthenon Books
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. The Syracuse Common Council approved a special permit to create a live music entertainment venue in downtown Syracuse during Monday afternoon’s meeting. According to the resolution passed by the council, the venue will be...
Daily Orange
After 2 days, the NY-22 election is still too close to call
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. After two days and over 260,000 votes accounted for, the race for New York’s 22nd Congressional District between Democrat Francis Conole and Brandon Williams is still too close to call for many outlets. Heading...
Daily Orange
Former Syracuse athletic director Jake Crouthamel dies at age 84
John “Jake” Crouthamel, Syracuse’s former Athletic Director of 27 years, died Monday at 84 years old, according to Syracuse Athletics. During his tenure at Syracuse, he oversaw a national title in men’s basketball, eight national titles in men’s lacrosse, 12 football bowl appearances and 22 overall Big East conference championships. He was also instrumental in the creation of the Big East in 1979.
Daily Orange
Incumbent Julie Cecile wins 2nd term as Onondaga Family Court Judge
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Incumbent Julie Cecile won a second term as Onondaga County Family Court Judge in Tuesday’s midterm elections, defeating challenger Jim Corl Jr. by over 21,000 votes. As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, unofficial results from...
