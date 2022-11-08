ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Woonsocket Call

Gov. Dan McKee elected to full term; Magaziner, Diossa take key races

PROVIDENCE – Democrats swept every statewide office and both congressional districts in this year’s midterm elections, with Gov. Dan McKee elected to a full term with over 57% of the vote. “We’re just getting started,” McKee said. “Tonight, let’s celebrate this victory, and tomorrow, let’s get to work,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Woonsocket Call

Baldelli-Hunt returned to office by Woonsocket voters

WOONSOCKET -- Woonsocket voters returned Lisa Baldelli-Hunt to the mayor's office on Tuesday, one month after after a handful of City Council members voted to expel her from office. According to unofficial vote tallies by the Rhode Island Board of Elections, Baldelli-Hunt received 76.2 percent of the vote, compared to...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Woonsocket Call

Rehabilitation Hospital ownership change approved

NORTH SMITHFIELD – The R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH) last week approved a Change in Effective Control (CEC) application for the Rehabilitation Hospital of Rhode of Island at 116 Eddie Dowling Highway that could be a step toward major changes for the Landmark Medical Center affiliated facility. Landmark and...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Woonsocket Call

Woonsocket School Committee candidates make statements

WOONSOCKET – The Call reached out to city School Committee candidates and offered each the opportunity to submit a brief statement and answer two questions on relevant issues. The responses received are printed below. The Call thanks the candidates for their responses. Having served for 7 years on the...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Woonsocket Call

Baldelli-Hunt heads back to office with a new City Council

WOONSOCKET – In a stunning change of political fortunes, city voters on Tuesday ousted three members of the City Council majority involved in the removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office on Oct. 6, and elected six of the seven candidates she ran with for re-election in an effort to shake up the seven-member council.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Woonsocket Call

Gendron: Voters didn’t understand decision to remove Baldelli-Hunt

WOONSOCKET – After voters chose not to return him to the City Council on Tuesday, Mayor Daniel Gendron said he has no regrets about his efforts to remove former Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office. Gendron finished with the eighth highest vote share of 7.3%. “Of course I’m disappointed, but...
WOONSOCKET, RI

