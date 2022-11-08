CLEVELAND (WJW) – Partly to mostly clear this evening with temperatures in the 50s early evening, then falling into the 40s for the rest of the evening. Overnight, a mix of stars and clouds will take over the sky but should give us enough clear skies to be able to experience the lunar eclipse. Temps will be chilly in the morning for viewing, however, around 40 degrees.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO