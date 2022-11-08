Read full article on original website
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West SideIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Warm weather could give way to cooler temps, snow sometime soon
In fact, 70 degrees is in the forecast many of you on Thursday. But just remember, November is considered a cold weather month here in Northern Ohio.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
10-11 hours of rain! When it will start…
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Be prepared! A long stretch of cold is starting this weekend and has staying power. Tip: Consider this your warning to dig out winter coats and gear. But, first, we will see one of the warmest days for a while on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine early in the day. Clouds build in later with breezy conditions.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Long stretch of cold brings snow soon — Here’s when
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Be prepared! A long stretch of cold starting this weekend has staying power! Locate your winter gear a HUGE pattern shift ahead!. Chilly but not as cold as last night with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Clear skies with another great view of the moon tonight. A bit breezy as the wind picks up overnight into the day tomorrow.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Sunshine, rain and snow – this week has it all
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Be prepared! A long stretch of cold starting this weekend has staying power! Locate your winter gear a HUGE pattern shift ahead!. Enjoy today, highs will climb into the mid-60s during the afternoon and again tomorrow we’ll climb a little higher with continued sunshine. A...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Snow hits the 8-day forecast; here’s when
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Partly to mostly clear this evening with temperatures in the 50s early evening, then falling into the 40s for the rest of the evening. Overnight, a mix of stars and clouds will take over the sky but should give us enough clear skies to be able to experience the lunar eclipse. Temps will be chilly in the morning for viewing, however, around 40 degrees.
Frustration continues for Cleveland veteran still experiencing power outages due to tree and line issues
CLEVELAND — A Cleveland resident has reached out to 3News about her neighbor who is having intermittent power outages. The city has been there before, but the problem persists. Back in the summer, Moses Garner was having problems with trees and his power lines. Both were causing problems at...
Full list: 2022 Ohio election results
After months of campaigning, the 2022 Ohio Midterm Election is here.
Cuyahoga County general election results for November 8, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial election results for Cuyahoga County’s November 8, 2022 general election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results.
Track Live Cuyahoga County Voter Turnout on Election Day With This Map
A whole bunch is on the ballot today
Did Issue 5 pass? Here are the results
Cleveland Metroparks Issue 5 is asking voters for contributions needed to maintain, repair and improve the park district, including an expansion of the zoo.
Multiple crashes in NEO cause traffic delays during afternoon drive on Wed.
Multiple crashes in Northeast Ohio, including crashes on I-90 and the Ohio Turnpike, are causing traffic delays during the afternoon commute on Wednesday evening.
Red flag fire warnings in Ohio: What you need to know about who's impacted and what's next
CLEVELAND — Although there's an increased risk of fires spreading across the state due to dry and windy conditions, 3News' meteorologists are predicting that the higher risk won't last too long for those in Northeast Ohio. From firefighters, to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, to ODOT signs, the message is...
Final days for Cleveland Pizza Week
If you didn't already have a reason to justify eating pizza every day for one week, Cleveland Pizza Week could be your excuse.
Rare, expensive whiskey escorted by police to Rocky River ahead of fundraiser
An extremely special delivery arrived in Rocky River from Ireland Wednesday night. It's a bottle of the rarest, most expensive whiskey in the world right now.
New roller coaster under construction at Cedar Point for 2023: Park shares first photos of Wild Mouse
SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point may be closed for the season, but the Sandusky amusement park is already gearing up for 2023 as crews begin construction on their new Wild Mouse roller coaster. Park spokesperson Tony Clark shared several photos from the construction site in a new Cedar Point...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fall In Love With Cleveland
Fall in love with Cleveland all over again! Learn more about Destination Cleveland here.
City BBQ planned for Medina in early 2023
MEDINA, Ohio -- In early 2023, City BBQ will open a smokin’ joint in Medina. The Dublin, Ohio, chain has 59 stores – all corporate-owned -- throughout Ohio. This will be its fifth spot in Northeast Ohio. Others are in Beachwood, Strongsville, Solon and Fairlawn. The joints offer...
newsnet5
Call it a comeback: Investors pump big money into Northeast Ohio shopping malls, filling store vacancies
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Are shopping malls on their last leg and nearing extinction?. It’s a question consumer experts have been asking for years. However, recent data shows indoor and outdoor malls are actually showing positive gains and nearing a comeback here in Northeast Ohio. With higher vaccination...
Powerball’s recording-setting $1.9 billion jackpot: Odds of winning, payout possibilities, things to buy & more
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Got your Powerball tickets yet?. The jackpot for tonight’s drawing has grown to a record-setting $1.9 billion after nobody picked the winning numbers on Saturday. It was the 40th straight drawing without a winner, suggesting, the odds are due to change, right?. Well, no, actually. The...
cityofmentor.com
TRAFFIC NOTICE: Lane Closure on Mentor Ave. in front of Midland Plaza
Motorists are advised that the eastbound curb lane of Mentor Ave. will be closed for the installation of a gas service line in front of the Midland Plaza at 7344 Mentor Ave. starting Wednesday 11/9/2022 through Thursday 11/10/2022. Traffic will be maintained with an arrow board and barrels.
