Cleveland, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8

10-11 hours of rain! When it will start…

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Be prepared! A long stretch of cold is starting this weekend and has staying power. Tip: Consider this your warning to dig out winter coats and gear. But, first, we will see one of the warmest days for a while on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine early in the day. Clouds build in later with breezy conditions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Long stretch of cold brings snow soon — Here's when

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Be prepared! A long stretch of cold starting this weekend has staying power! Locate your winter gear a HUGE pattern shift ahead!. Chilly but not as cold as last night with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Clear skies with another great view of the moon tonight. A bit breezy as the wind picks up overnight into the day tomorrow.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Sunshine, rain and snow – this week has it all

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Be prepared! A long stretch of cold starting this weekend has staying power! Locate your winter gear a HUGE pattern shift ahead!. Enjoy today, highs will climb into the mid-60s during the afternoon and again tomorrow we’ll climb a little higher with continued sunshine. A...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Snow hits the 8-day forecast; here's when

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Partly to mostly clear this evening with temperatures in the 50s early evening, then falling into the 40s for the rest of the evening. Overnight, a mix of stars and clouds will take over the sky but should give us enough clear skies to be able to experience the lunar eclipse. Temps will be chilly in the morning for viewing, however, around 40 degrees.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

City BBQ planned for Medina in early 2023

MEDINA, Ohio -- In early 2023, City BBQ will open a smokin’ joint in Medina. The Dublin, Ohio, chain has 59 stores – all corporate-owned -- throughout Ohio. This will be its fifth spot in Northeast Ohio. Others are in Beachwood, Strongsville, Solon and Fairlawn. The joints offer...
MEDINA, OH
cityofmentor.com

TRAFFIC NOTICE: Lane Closure on Mentor Ave. in front of Midland Plaza

Motorists are advised that the eastbound curb lane of Mentor Ave. will be closed for the installation of a gas service line in front of the Midland Plaza at 7344 Mentor Ave. starting Wednesday 11/9/2022 through Thursday 11/10/2022. Traffic will be maintained with an arrow board and barrels.
MENTOR, OH

