WHNT-TV
Alabama Amendments – Midterm Election Results
ALABAMA (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping up with votes as they are reported across the area. There were 10 amendments on the ballot this election, along with two local amendments in North Alabama counties. Below you will find the votes as...
alabamanews.net
Phillip Ensler Victory Flips Alabama House Seat to Democrats
Democrats struggled in statewide races in Alabama, but Montgomery Democrat Phillip Ensler flipped a seat in the Alabama House with his victory. Unofficial results in Alabama House District 74 show Ensler with 60% of the vote to Republican incumbent Charlotte Meadows 40%. The district lines were redrawn earlier this year based on the 2020 Census, which made it more favorable to a Democratic candidate.
Alabama county votes to make superintendent an elected, not appointed role
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Cullman County voters will return to electing their school superintendent after a 60/40 vote to approve a local amendment to do so. The amendment, sponsored by Rep. Corey Harbison in 2021, allowed...
wvtm13.com
Election results: Alabama constitutional amendments
wtvy.com
Alabama voters decide on multiple state constitutional amendments
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voters at the polls on Tuesday voted on 10 statewide amendments. The Associated Press has projected all 10 amendments on the ballot got a ‘yes’ vote. Amendment 1 would allow judges to deny bail to a wider class of people charged with crimes. The...
WSFA
Alabama state parks to change firearm rules in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gun owners will soon be able to carry a firearm into Alabama state parks without written permission. The change in rules about firearms in parks will happen around the same time the new constitutional carry law goes into effect next year. The new law says anyone...
wbrc.com
AP projects Steve Marshall to win Alabama attorney general’s race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Steve Marshall is the projected winner of Alabama’s attorney general’s race, according to The Associated Press. With 54% of the unofficial vote count in so far Tuesday evening, the Republican was leading the Democrat challenger, Tarrant Police Chief Wendall Major, in his race for reelection.
wbrc.com
AP projects Kay Ivey to win Alabama governor’s race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Associated Press is projecting Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will retain her office after beating two opponents in the November general election. “Tonight, our voters have spoken loud and clear by their support for our conservative record for results, and it’s a record I’m sure proud of too!” Ivey said to a crowd at her downtown Montgomery campaign party.
Election results 2022: Ivey wins Alabama governor’s race, Britt US Senate race
Gov. Kay Ivey is projected to win a second full term as Alabama’s governor Tuesday night, as Republican Katie Britt was likewise poised to win a seat in the U.S. Senate. In both races, projected by the Associated Press, Republican women took the two biggest prizes as the GOP looked to strengthen its hold on the state’s top posts.
wvtm13.com
Alabama election results: Winners, losers & what’s still up in the air
alreporter.com
Republican newcomer Rehm unseats Grimsley, flips House District 85
Rick Rehm will represent House District 85 after defeating incumbent Dexter Grimsley. Democrat Dexter Grimsley spent three terms in the Alabama House, representing Henry County and a portion of Houston County. But his time in the seat has come to an end as political newcomer Rick Rehm came out on...
wvtm13.com
Former Jefferson County sheriff deputies react to tight race
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The sheriff’s race for Jefferson county has been called. Mark Pettway will serve a second term. We’re still waiting for Jared Hudson to concede. It was a tight race last night. I spoke with a former Jefferson County deputy who said he’s surprised Hudson didn’t win. While it didn’t go the way he expected he wants Pettway to take care of the deputies who are still on the payroll.
What’s in Alabama’s new state constitution of 2022? What’s changed?
Rep. Merika Coleman, the Birmingham Democrat who spearheaded Alabama’s new state constitution, said she’s tired of the South’s national image. She said she hates seeing the South shown in movies as a place where no one has air conditioning and every road is a dirt road and is tired of negative assumptions from people who don’t live in the region. Coleman said Alabama is “an amazing place.”
Election highlights, Democratic spat, Jeff Cook: Down in Alabama
There wasn’t a whole lot of drama in last night’s midterm election in Alabama. Anyone new to Alabama politics might’ve wondered where the Democrats were Tuesday night and what they’ve been up to. Here’s part of the answer. Jeff Cook, the guitarist for country music...
wvtm13.com
Voters erase racist wording in Alabama Constitution
Alabama has voted to erase racist wording from the state’s constitution. The Alabama Constitution, approved in 1901 to entrench white supremacy, still has language regarding segregated schools, poll taxes and bans on interracial marriage. But Alabama voters on Tuesday decided to ratify a new constitution that strips out the...
Election 2022: How do I vote a straight party ticket? What about Constitutional Amendments?
In 2020, 67% of voters in Alabama opted to cast a straight-ticket ballot. It’s a trend that’s held fairly consistent in past state elections and one that’s likely to continue in Tuesday’s mid-terms. Straight ticket voting, also called straight party voting, allows voters to choose a...
Yolanda Flowers with ‘no assistance from Democratic party,’ ran her own campaign
As the first woman of color to win a party vote to run for governor, Flowers says she was disappointed at particularly the lack of the Black vote.
wvtm13.com
Voters to decide Tuesday whether or not to remove racist language from Alabama's constitution
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Come Tuesday, voters will have to answer yes or no to remove language considered racist from Alabama’s constitution. “Alabama currently has the longest constitution in the world. And it’s been amended 1,000 times since it’s been adopted in 1901,” William Ross, a professor of Law and Ethics, at Samford University. Ross teaches constitutional law too.
Alabama voting guide 2022: What races, constitutional amendments are on the ballot? What to know
Alabamians will head to the polls tomorrow for mid-term elections that will decide the state’s next U.S. Senator, Governor and more. Here’s what you need to know about voting in mid-term elections:. When is the election?. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls open at 7 a.m. and...
Alabama elects first Jewish legislator in more than four decades
When he assumes office, Ensler will become the first Jew to serve in the Alabama Legislature in more than four decades and only the third Jew to ever serve in the lawmaking body.
