Alabama Amendments – Midterm Election Results

ALABAMA (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping up with votes as they are reported across the area. There were 10 amendments on the ballot this election, along with two local amendments in North Alabama counties. Below you will find the votes as...
Phillip Ensler Victory Flips Alabama House Seat to Democrats

Democrats struggled in statewide races in Alabama, but Montgomery Democrat Phillip Ensler flipped a seat in the Alabama House with his victory. Unofficial results in Alabama House District 74 show Ensler with 60% of the vote to Republican incumbent Charlotte Meadows 40%. The district lines were redrawn earlier this year based on the 2020 Census, which made it more favorable to a Democratic candidate.
Election results: Alabama constitutional amendments

ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
Alabama state parks to change firearm rules in 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gun owners will soon be able to carry a firearm into Alabama state parks without written permission. The change in rules about firearms in parks will happen around the same time the new constitutional carry law goes into effect next year. The new law says anyone...
AP projects Steve Marshall to win Alabama attorney general’s race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Steve Marshall is the projected winner of Alabama’s attorney general’s race, according to The Associated Press. With 54% of the unofficial vote count in so far Tuesday evening, the Republican was leading the Democrat challenger, Tarrant Police Chief Wendall Major, in his race for reelection.
AP projects Kay Ivey to win Alabama governor’s race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Associated Press is projecting Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will retain her office after beating two opponents in the November general election. “Tonight, our voters have spoken loud and clear by their support for our conservative record for results, and it’s a record I’m sure proud of too!” Ivey said to a crowd at her downtown Montgomery campaign party.
Alabama election results: Winners, losers & what’s still up in the air

Former Jefferson County sheriff deputies react to tight race

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The sheriff’s race for Jefferson county has been called. Mark Pettway will serve a second term. We’re still waiting for Jared Hudson to concede. It was a tight race last night. I spoke with a former Jefferson County deputy who said he’s surprised Hudson didn’t win. While it didn’t go the way he expected he wants Pettway to take care of the deputies who are still on the payroll.
What’s in Alabama’s new state constitution of 2022? What’s changed?

Rep. Merika Coleman, the Birmingham Democrat who spearheaded Alabama’s new state constitution, said she’s tired of the South’s national image. She said she hates seeing the South shown in movies as a place where no one has air conditioning and every road is a dirt road and is tired of negative assumptions from people who don’t live in the region. Coleman said Alabama is “an amazing place.”
Voters erase racist wording in Alabama Constitution

Alabama has voted to erase racist wording from the state’s constitution. The Alabama Constitution, approved in 1901 to entrench white supremacy, still has language regarding segregated schools, poll taxes and bans on interracial marriage. But Alabama voters on Tuesday decided to ratify a new constitution that strips out the...
Voters to decide Tuesday whether or not to remove racist language from Alabama's constitution

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Come Tuesday, voters will have to answer yes or no to remove language considered racist from Alabama’s constitution. “Alabama currently has the longest constitution in the world. And it’s been amended 1,000 times since it’s been adopted in 1901,” William Ross, a professor of Law and Ethics, at Samford University. Ross teaches constitutional law too.
