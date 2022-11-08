ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocracoke, NC

ocracokeobserver.com

High winds force cancellation of blood drive on Ocracoke

The American Red Cross and Ocracoke School Beta Club and community blood drive scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday in the Community Center has been canceled due to high winds and rough seas that have suspended ferry operations today. Bryson Schmidt, the drive coordinator, said she is working on scheduling new...
OCRACOKE, NC
coastalreview.org

High water in Sea Level

The waters of Styron Creek in Sea Level are pushed by high winds Monday onto Cedar Creek Road, blocking access to a fish house in Down East Carteret County. Photo: Dylan Ray. The North Carolina coast is spectacular. When you purchase a North Carolina Coastal Federation license plate, you help keep our coast healthy and beautiful. Learn more!
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Rocket launch lights up morning sky

CARTERET COUNTY - A launch of Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket and Cygnus supply ship could be seen in many parts of Carteret County Monday morning, creating a spectacular light show for those looking toward the sky. The rocket was sent into orbit at 5:32 a.m. from pad 0A at the...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Felony blotter for unincorporated Dare released

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has released the felony blotter for October 2022 in unincorporated Dare County. The blotter does not include arrests announced by the Dare County Narcotics Task Force. Three incidents were reported in Colington, two on Roanoke Island, two in Manns Harbor and two on Hatteras...
DARE COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Locals become new owners of Down on Mainstreet

Glenn and Gennia Weatherington are leaving Down on Mainstreet in the hands of Beaufort County natives who have a long history at the restaurant. The Weatheringtons have owned the restaurant since 2005. They also own a gift shop across from the restaurant called NautiLife. Gennia said NautiLife will continue to be open and operate as usual, except she will work full-time there.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Republicans sweep 2022 midterm elections in Carteret County

BEAUFORT - It was a resounding day of success for Republicans in Carteret County as citizens made their voices heard in the 2022 midterm general election. As of 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, 32,098 ballots had been counted countywide, representing 58.76% of registered voters. That includes mail-in ballots received before election day and 26 of 26 precincts reporting results. Results will be considered unofficial, however, until municipal Canvass Day on Nov. 17.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC

