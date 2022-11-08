Read full article on original website
Related
ocracokeobserver.com
High winds force cancellation of blood drive on Ocracoke
The American Red Cross and Ocracoke School Beta Club and community blood drive scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday in the Community Center has been canceled due to high winds and rough seas that have suspended ferry operations today. Bryson Schmidt, the drive coordinator, said she is working on scheduling new...
coastalreview.org
High water in Sea Level
The waters of Styron Creek in Sea Level are pushed by high winds Monday onto Cedar Creek Road, blocking access to a fish house in Down East Carteret County. Photo: Dylan Ray. The North Carolina coast is spectacular. When you purchase a North Carolina Coastal Federation license plate, you help keep our coast healthy and beautiful. Learn more!
carolinacoastonline.com
Rocket launch lights up morning sky
CARTERET COUNTY - A launch of Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket and Cygnus supply ship could be seen in many parts of Carteret County Monday morning, creating a spectacular light show for those looking toward the sky. The rocket was sent into orbit at 5:32 a.m. from pad 0A at the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Felony blotter for unincorporated Dare released
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has released the felony blotter for October 2022 in unincorporated Dare County. The blotter does not include arrests announced by the Dare County Narcotics Task Force. Three incidents were reported in Colington, two on Roanoke Island, two in Manns Harbor and two on Hatteras...
This Huge Christmas Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar turns to November, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in North Carolina.
WITN
DEPUTIES: Man killed in Carteret Co. hit & run while walking to convenience store
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in the east are looking for help from the public in solving a hit & run that killed a pedestrian Tuesday. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said that around 3:40 a.m. deputies and the Highway Patrol responded after a driver found a body near the intersection of Nine Foot Road and Cooper Lee Drive near Newport.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Locals become new owners of Down on Mainstreet
Glenn and Gennia Weatherington are leaving Down on Mainstreet in the hands of Beaufort County natives who have a long history at the restaurant. The Weatheringtons have owned the restaurant since 2005. They also own a gift shop across from the restaurant called NautiLife. Gennia said NautiLife will continue to be open and operate as usual, except she will work full-time there.
carolinacoastonline.com
Republicans sweep 2022 midterm elections in Carteret County
BEAUFORT - It was a resounding day of success for Republicans in Carteret County as citizens made their voices heard in the 2022 midterm general election. As of 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, 32,098 ballots had been counted countywide, representing 58.76% of registered voters. That includes mail-in ballots received before election day and 26 of 26 precincts reporting results. Results will be considered unofficial, however, until municipal Canvass Day on Nov. 17.
Carteret County Sheriff’s Office seeking clues in hit-and-run fatality
NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after the discovery of a body that was found on the side of the road early Tuesday. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officials with the NC State Highway Patrol responded to the 1300 block of Nine Foot Road, near the intersection with Cooper Lee Drive, at […]
Comments / 0