Syracuse, NY

Daily Orange

Here are the Veterans Day events happening in Syracuse this weekend

Here are the Veterans Day events happening in Syracuse this weekend

Syracuse University's Office of Veteran and Military Affairs and organizations around the city are hosting several Veterans Day events Friday. Here's how Syracuse University and Onondaga County are celebrating. NVRC Veterans Day Celebration.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Genre-bending band Froggies hops to top of campus house scene

Genre-bending band Froggies hops to top of campus house scene

It came about from an accident: Sam Parrish, Maria Nido and Corey Chun, three Syracuse University juniors, were jamming in Dellplain Hall their freshman year and decided to record the song they had been working on. Later, the group listened back to the recording and were surprised to hear nature sounds — specifically ribbits — in the background from a white noise machine. Then an idea lept into the trio's head.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Common Council approves construction of concert venue below Parthenon Books

Common Council approves construction of concert venue below Parthenon Books

The Syracuse Common Council approved a special permit to create a live music entertainment venue in downtown Syracuse during Monday afternoon's meeting. According to the resolution passed by the council, the venue will be...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

County Democrats celebrate election night victories as Conole falls behind in house race

County Democrats celebrate election night victories as Conole falls behind in house race

As Onondaga County democrats delivered victory speeches over the course of Tuesday's county Democratic Committee election night party, NY-22 candidate Francis Conole took the stage to address inconclusive results in his narrowing race against Republican Brandon Williams.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Get down or lay back at 4 shows this weekend

Get down or lay back at 4 shows this weekend

Funk N' Waffles will host Hustle Souls and Pat Tato this weekend. A soul and indie-pop band, Hustle Souls hails from Asheville, North Carolina and consists of Billy Litz, Tommy Moore, Sean McCann and Chris Everett. Pat Tato dabbles in reggae, rap, jazz and R&B, and is currently working on his first studio album. Attendees must be 18 or older.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Democrats Rachel May, Jimmy Monto win respective seats

Democrats Rachel May, Jimmy Monto win respective seats

On Election Day, three contests in New York will directly affect the Syracuse area, including the 48th state senate district of New York, the Syracuse Common Council's 5th district and a statewide proposition. Senate...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Jesse Edwards, Joe Girard lead Syracuse to 90-72 season-opening win over Lehigh

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Jesse Edwards’ right hand was in Keith Higgins Jr.’s face as he faded away for a jumper. The contest led to a shot which clunked off the back rim, and a rebound that deflected right back to Edwards. The center took two dribbles to midcourt, turned around and handed the ball off to Joe Girard III.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

After 2 days, the NY-22 election is still too close to call

After 2 days, the NY-22 election is still too close to call

After two days and over 260,000 votes accounted for, the race for New York's 22nd Congressional District between Democrat Francis Conole and Brandon Williams is still too close to call for many outlets. Heading...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse dominates paint, glass in blowout win over Stony Brook

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Less than two minutes left in the first half, Alaina Rice collected a defensive rebound to begin SU’s transition offense. She saw a streaking Dyaisha Fair and launched a long pass in stride for Fair to make an easy layup. On the next play, Fair scored on another transition play to give SU a 37-26 lead. Both plays were in the middle of a 9-0 run to close the first half.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Opponent Preview: What to know about No. 7 Princeton

No. 8 Syracuse (15-5, 3-3 Atlantic Coast) begins NCAA Tournament play against No. 7 Princeton (13-4, 7-0 Ivy League) on Friday at Maryland, where the Terrapins are hosting the first and second regional rounds on Nov. 11 and 13. In the ACC Tournament, Syracuse dominated in a 6-2 win over...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Film review: Weak rush defense leads to loss against Pitt

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse didn’t score a touchdown for the first time this season, dropping its third straight game in a 19-9 loss to unranked Pittsburgh. On top of their lowest of total offensive yards this season, the Orange allowed 161 yards on the ground.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Opponent Preview: What to know about Florida State

Opponent Preview: What to know about Florida State

Syracuse returns home Saturday for its final game inside the JMA Wireless Dome this season. The Orange will host No. 25 Florida State, a team that has scored over 40 points in two-straight wins. SU will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak after falling to Clemson, Notre Dame and Pittsburgh.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Former Syracuse athletic director Jake Crouthamel dies at age 84

John “Jake” Crouthamel, Syracuse’s former Athletic Director of 27 years, died Monday at 84 years old, according to Syracuse Athletics. During his tenure at Syracuse, he oversaw a national title in men’s basketball, eight national titles in men’s lacrosse, 12 football bowl appearances and 22 overall Big East conference championships. He was also instrumental in the creation of the Big East in 1979.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse must recognize rape culture on campus affects POC students differently

Rape and sexual assault culture in college is not a new phenomenon. But many colleges are not proactive about acknowledging its presence on campus — they don’t educate students on consent and what constitutes sexual assault and often don’t offer spaces to talk about ways campus culture can enforce rape culture further. Universities also can’t address rape culture through the same lens for everyone, it’s especially different for people of color. Rape culture, and how society treats a victim, can vary depending on the individual.
SYRACUSE, NY

