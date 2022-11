MUSKEGON, MI (Nov. 3, 2022) – The City of Muskegon is proud to unveil a new, dynamic website to better engage with citizens and businesses in the city and beyond. The website – found at https://muskegon-mi.gov – is now live, providing online visitors a more modern look, fresher information and more opportunity going forward to engage with city officials and on issues that matter to city residents, businesses and visitors.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO