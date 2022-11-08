Read full article on original website
A single winning ticket for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California
Officials have finally announced the winning numbers for the record $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot after Monday night's drawing was delayed when one of the 48 participating lotteries needed more time to complete the necessary protocols. The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10.
NBC Philadelphia
Stock Futures Are Little Changed as Wall Street Awaits Results of Midterm Elections
Stock futures were little changed on Tuesday evening as polls began to close in the United States midterm elections. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up just 2 points, or less than 0.1%. S&P 500 futures added 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures edged higher by 0.2%. Stocks are...
