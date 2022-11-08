Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (ankle) is questionable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Grant sat out Wednesday after being a late addition to the injury report and Justise Winslow (ankle, probable) made a start. The Trail Blazers will likely roll with Winslow in the first unit again if Grant is unavailable. Damian Lillard (calf) has been ruled out, so there will be more shots to go around on offense.

