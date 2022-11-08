Read full article on original website
Hurricane Nicole: These Volusia County buildings have been deemed structurally unsound
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — As Hurricane Nicole inches closer to Florida, Volusia County has deemed several buildings structurally unsound. The Las Brisas condo buildings facing the beach, 3001 Hill Street, were deemed unsafe by the New Smyrna Beach building department due to the erosion of the sea wall. Residents are being urged to evacuate.
Volusia deputies prepare for high-water rescues from Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are out patrolling Wednesday night for people in need of rescue from flooding caused by Hurricane Nicole. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office held a briefing for high-water rescue teams around 7 p.m. before sending the first responders out on patrol. [TRENDING:...
Nicole causes Halifax River to jump banks, flood portions of Port Orange
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – The Halifax River has jumped its banks, causing some flooding in low-lying areas of Port Orange as Nicole bears down on Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening back to a tropical storm Thursday morning. News 6 crews at Riverside...
Volusia County extends curfew as officials deal with Nicole aftermath
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
NICOLE LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Nicole brings storm surge flooding to Brevard, Volusia counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole has been downgraded to a tropical storm shortly after making Florida landfall. Read live updates below:. Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update as Tropical Storm Nicole moves through Florida on Thursday. DeSantis is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. from State Emergency Operations...
Man found dead in Palm Coast home, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday began investigating a man’s death in Palm Coast, according to a news release. Around 2:56 a.m., deputies were called to Clermont Court where a man was found dead in a home, the release states.
Hurricane Nicole’s wind gusts lash Flagler Beach Pier, already damaged by Ian
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Waves are crashing into Flagler Beach Pier as Hurricane Nicole’s winds pushed storm surge into the coast overnight. Wind gusts picked up in Flagler Beach ahead of Nicole’s landing further south in Florida. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on...
High winds pick up in Volusia County as Nicole moves inland
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Stronger winds picked up in Volusia County Thursday morning after Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach. In Daytona Beach Shores, the wind is pushing water from the ocean down streets, according to News 6′s Treasure Roberts. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected...
Tracking Nicole: Which Central Florida counties have issued curfews?
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to be classified as a hurricane later Wednesday evening as it makes its way toward the Florida peninsula, with the expectation of it making landfall. Some counties are preparing ahead of time with evacuations and curfews. Here is the latest information for some counties. Brevard...
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the road, bridge closures in Central Florida due to Nicole
Nicole is expected to impact roadways in Central Florida as it makes its way into the state through the east coast of the state Wednesday night into Thursday. Here is a list of road and bridge closures in Central Florida counties as of 4:17 a.m. Thursday. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS:...
Flooding possible in Sanford as Hurricane Nicole swells Lake Monroe
SANFORD, Fla. – The St. Johns River is already swelling because of Hurricane Nicole and the city of Sanford is bracing for a new round of flooding. Along the Sanford Riverwalk, waves from Lake Monroe could be seen splashing over the seawall on Wednesday and Thursday. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE,...
VIDEO: Rough surf destroys beach safety office in Volusia County
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — CREDIT: Cool Shade Rentals, Inc. With Tropical Storm Nicole still far offshore, the waves and surf are already causing destruction on the shoreline. A video taken in the area of Dunlawton Boat Ramp shows a beach safety building breaking away against the waves.
Hurricane Nicole’s high winds force closure of bridges across Volusia County
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – High winds from Hurricane Nicole have forced the closure of all bridges in Volusia County. The county said it would close the bridges crossing the Halifax River when winds were sustained at 39 mph. Once the winds subside, the Florida Department of Transportation will have to inspect the spans before they can reopen.
19-year-old beat relative to death, badly hurt another in Flagler County home, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – One man was beaten to death and another is badly hurt after a 19-year-old relative visiting Flagler County from Georgia attacked them, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies arrested Luke Ingram Wednesday morning at a home on Clermont Court near Palm Coast. Investigators said...
click orlando
Nicole brings worsening conditions to Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Wind gusts and heavy rain are coming in waves along Brevard County as conditions deteriorate with Hurricane Nicole’s arrival. At Kennedy Space Center, where the Artemis moon rocket is on Launch Pad 39B, saw a max wind gust of 73 mph around midnight. NASA says the rocket can handle winds of 85 mph.
Orange County man, woman electrocuted by downed power line
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies said two people have died after they were electrocuted Thursday outside a home in Orange County. Officials said the two victims were electrocuted by a downed power line in the Conway area, near Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue. Paramedics were called to...
Flagler County: ‘Don’t drive on A1A unless absolutely necessary’
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A day after asking residents and visitors in certain parts of the county to evacuate ahead of Nicole, Flagler County emergency management officials on Thursday asked drivers to avoid using A1A if at all possible. In a social media post early Thursday, Flagler County Emergency...
Brevard County recommends evacuations as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Central Florida coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Emergency officials are recommending people living on the barrier island and other low-lying or flood-prone neighborhoods to evacuate before Tropical Storm Nicole has the potential to make landfall on Florida’s east coast. Sheriff Wayne Ivey said during a Facebook Live update Tuesday that evacuations...
Port Orange dam breaches; voluntary evacuations underway
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A dam in Port Orange’s Cambridge Canal drainage system breached Thursday morning, causing water to flow into nearby residential streets and prompting officials to issue precautionary evacuation orders. Port Orange officials said the tide at Rose Bay caused water to push into surrounding area....
