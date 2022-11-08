ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

click orlando

Volusia deputies prepare for high-water rescues from Hurricane Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are out patrolling Wednesday night for people in need of rescue from flooding caused by Hurricane Nicole. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office held a briefing for high-water rescue teams around 7 p.m. before sending the first responders out on patrol. [TRENDING:...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia County extends curfew as officials deal with Nicole aftermath

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man found dead in Palm Coast home, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday began investigating a man’s death in Palm Coast, according to a news release. Around 2:56 a.m., deputies were called to Clermont Court where a man was found dead in a home, the release states.
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

High winds pick up in Volusia County as Nicole moves inland

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Stronger winds picked up in Volusia County Thursday morning after Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach. In Daytona Beach Shores, the wind is pushing water from the ocean down streets, according to News 6′s Treasure Roberts. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Flooding possible in Sanford as Hurricane Nicole swells Lake Monroe

SANFORD, Fla. – The St. Johns River is already swelling because of Hurricane Nicole and the city of Sanford is bracing for a new round of flooding. Along the Sanford Riverwalk, waves from Lake Monroe could be seen splashing over the seawall on Wednesday and Thursday. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE,...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Hurricane Nicole’s high winds force closure of bridges across Volusia County

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – High winds from Hurricane Nicole have forced the closure of all bridges in Volusia County. The county said it would close the bridges crossing the Halifax River when winds were sustained at 39 mph. Once the winds subside, the Florida Department of Transportation will have to inspect the spans before they can reopen.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Nicole brings worsening conditions to Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Wind gusts and heavy rain are coming in waves along Brevard County as conditions deteriorate with Hurricane Nicole’s arrival. At Kennedy Space Center, where the Artemis moon rocket is on Launch Pad 39B, saw a max wind gust of 73 mph around midnight. NASA says the rocket can handle winds of 85 mph.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots November 8, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Keith Palmer Allen. DOB02/27/1981. Melbourne, Florida. VOP. DOB09/29/1990. Merritt Island, Florida. Trespass Fail Leave Property Upon Order of Owner...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Port Orange dam breaches; voluntary evacuations underway

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A dam in Port Orange’s Cambridge Canal drainage system breached Thursday morning, causing water to flow into nearby residential streets and prompting officials to issue precautionary evacuation orders. Port Orange officials said the tide at Rose Bay caused water to push into surrounding area....
PORT ORANGE, FL

