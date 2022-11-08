Read full article on original website
Student-run Broke Records provides exposure opportunities to emerging artists
As Gabby Boccara walked into The Westcott Theater and saw the Broke Records logo blown up behind the stage, all she could think was, "this is really happening tonight.". Boccara and Suryansh Singh, both...
Here are the Veterans Day events happening in Syracuse this weekend
Syracuse University's Office of Veteran and Military Affairs and organizations around the city are hosting several Veterans Day events Friday. Here's how Syracuse University and Onondaga County are celebrating. NVRC Veterans Day Celebration.
“You Matter, You Belong” celebrates 1st-generation students at Syracuse University
Rows upon rows of Syracuse University first-generation students and staff crowded the Watson Theater at the "You matter, You belong" event on Tuesday for keynote speaker Dr. Evingerlean D.B. Hudson. The Kessler Presidential...
Get down or lay back at 4 shows this weekend
Funk N' Waffles will host Hustle Souls and Pat Tato this weekend. A soul and indie-pop band, Hustle Souls hails from Asheville, North Carolina and consists of Billy Litz, Tommy Moore, Sean McCann and Chris Everett. Pat Tato dabbles in reggae, rap, jazz and R&B, and is currently working on his first studio album. Attendees must be 18 or older.
Genre-bending band Froggies hops to top of campus house scene
It came about from an accident: Sam Parrish, Maria Nido and Corey Chun, three Syracuse University juniors, were jamming in Dellplain Hall their freshman year and decided to record the song they had been working on. Later, the group listened back to the recording and were surprised to hear nature sounds — specifically ribbits — in the background from a white noise machine. Then an idea lept into the trio's head.
As 1st LGBTQ common councilor, Jimmy Monto aims to create equal opportunity
Jimmy Monto has spent most of his life in Eastwood, a neighborhood defined by Interstate 690 and Syracuse's northern edge. His name will now be on the ballot to serve the area. "The idea...
Syracuse must recognize rape culture on campus affects POC students differently
Rape and sexual assault culture in college is not a new phenomenon. But many colleges are not proactive about acknowledging its presence on campus — they don’t educate students on consent and what constitutes sexual assault and often don’t offer spaces to talk about ways campus culture can enforce rape culture further. Universities also can’t address rape culture through the same lens for everyone, it’s especially different for people of color. Rape culture, and how society treats a victim, can vary depending on the individual.
For SCSD students with disabilities, more programs like OnCampus need to exist
Syracuse University and the Syracuse City School District are offering opportunities to young people who are developmentally disabled through their OnCampus program, allowing high school seniors to take classes at the university. The OnCampus program launched in the fall of 2001 and provides classes at SU for students between the...
Democrats Rachel May, Jimmy Monto win respective seats
On Election Day, three contests in New York will directly affect the Syracuse area, including the 48th state senate district of New York, the Syracuse Common Council's 5th district and a statewide proposition. Senate...
Common Council approves construction of concert venue below Parthenon Books
The Syracuse Common Council approved a special permit to create a live music entertainment venue in downtown Syracuse during Monday afternoon's meeting. According to the resolution passed by the council, the venue will be...
Syracuse voters say inflation, reproductive rights affected voting decisions
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Laura Kline was one of the first voters to arrive at Huntington Hall shortly after the polls opened at 6 a.m. She said she votes in every midterm election, which historically have had a lower turnout than presidential cycles.
‘Everybody is welcome’: Attendees gather under the moon’s glow at Full Moon Ceremony
Diane Schenandoah, a member of the Oneida Nation Wolf Clan, has been a Faithkeeper since 1988. While ceremonies like the Full Moon Ceremony aren't part of her typical duties as Faithkeeper, she still considers them personal responsibilities.
FYS 101 students, peer advisers criticize course’s address of difficult topics
While Syracuse University structures its First-Year Seminar 101 course around students sharing their experiences with their cultures and identities, students taking the course said nobody wants to speak. In some classes, students said they don't know each other's names.
Opponent Preview: What to know about No. 7 Princeton
No. 8 Syracuse (15-5, 3-3 Atlantic Coast) begins NCAA Tournament play against No. 7 Princeton (13-4, 7-0 Ivy League) on Friday at Maryland, where the Terrapins are hosting the first and second regional rounds on Nov. 11 and 13. In the ACC Tournament, Syracuse dominated in a 6-2 win over...
After 2 days, the NY-22 election is still too close to call
After two days and over 260,000 votes accounted for, the race for New York's 22nd Congressional District between Democrat Francis Conole and Brandon Williams is still too close to call for many outlets. Heading...
Film review: Weak rush defense leads to loss against Pitt
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse didn’t score a touchdown for the first time this season, dropping its third straight game in a 19-9 loss to unranked Pittsburgh. On top of their lowest of total offensive yards this season, the Orange allowed 161 yards on the ground.
Embrace the cold by venturing to some of Syracuse’s winter hiking gems
Winter is just around the corner, and it won't be long until Syracuse is covered in a thick layer of snow with temperatures below freezing. For everyone willing to embrace the elements, here are...
Seeing Double’s ‘Bygones’ puts listeners in their villain-era
If you caught Seeing Double's show at The Garden just a few weeks ago, then you know the band's ability to excite a crowd. Drawing inspiration from legendary 70s rock groups like Fleetwood Mac and Queen, Seeing Double evokes this same excitement in its upcoming fourth single "Bygones."
Opponent Preview: What to know about Florida State
Syracuse returns home Saturday for its final game inside the JMA Wireless Dome this season. The Orange will host No. 25 Florida State, a team that has scored over 40 points in two-straight wins. SU will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak after falling to Clemson, Notre Dame and Pittsburgh.
Students given opportunity to share feedback on Academic Strategic Plan
Steven Bennett, Syracuse University's senior vice president for academic operations, said the perspective of SU students is essential for the university to strive towards "distinctive excellence" at Monday night's Student Engagement Forum in the Schine Student Center.
