Powerball numbers drawn after delay due to ‘technical difficulties’

UPDATE @ 10 a.m.:

After a roughly 10-hour delay, the winning numbers for Monday’s Powerball jackpot were drawn.

The drawing happened Tuesday morning around 9 a.m.

The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the red Powerball was 10, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 2x.

The jackpot grew Tuesday morning to just over $2 billion, according to The Associated Press.

INITIAL REPORT:

Those who were looking to win the $1.9 Billion Powerball jackpot Monday night are going to have to wait a little longer.

At 11 p.m. the drawing was delayed due to “technical difficulties.”

Powerball said their rules require the drawing be delayed due to one participating lottery that is still processing its sales and play date.

Officials from Powerball announced the winning numbers will be announced later Tuesday morning. As soon as the issues are resolved, the drawing will be held online.

Currently, under results, the Powerball webpage shows “results pending.”

We will update this story once the numbers are drawn.

