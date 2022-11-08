PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is telling an organization that gives rides to voters on Election Day to stop, claiming they’re breaking state law by being partisan. Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright sent a cease and desist letter to RideShare2Vote, claiming that the organization persuades voters to vote for a particular candidate. The letter says that RideShare2Vote sent text messages to registered Democrats in Maricopa County and started “rolling out rides for early voting” on Oct. 29.

