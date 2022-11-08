Read full article on original website
Maricopa County still has hundreds of thousands of ballots to count
A day after Election Day, results are still coming in for the various races that were on the ballot, and there are many votes that need to be counted in Maricopa County. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has a look.
Republicans file emergency motion to extend Maricopa County voting hours
A Republican coalition is filing an emergency motion to extend voting hours in Arizona’s Maricopa County, citing concerns about voting machine issues. The Republican National Committee (RNC), the National Republican Senatorial Committee, former state lawmaker Jill Norgaard, and the campaigns of the Arizona GOP nominees for Senate and governor — Blake Masters and Kari Lake, respectively — filed a request that all voting centers in the county stay open until 10 p.m. local time on Tuesday.
Early election results show voters reject three judges’ bids for retention
Initial results reveal voters rejected three judges’ bids for retention in the Maricopa County Superior Court. Complete access to news articles on azcapitoltimes.com is available to Arizona Capitol Times’ subscribers who are logged in. Subscribers may login at the login tab below. Others may join our audience of successful Arizonans with a subscription today.
Arizona Republicans Could Pursue A Legal Battle Over A Handful Of Phoenix-Area Ballots, Lawyer Says
With crucial races still undecided, GOP candidates could pursue a legal fight over a printing error in Maricopa County.
Vote count continues in Maricopa County
Results are still coming in for Arizona's most closely-watched races. FOX 10's Anita Roman visits the Maricopa County Election Center to find out where the ballot count stands the morning after Election Day.
Federal election officials say reported voting issues in Arizona won't disrupt election
Senior officials with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency seemed to downplay reports of a small number of issues related to voting by reassuring reporters on Tuesday that the agency had seen nothing that could have any impact on disrupting election infrastructure. During an at times contentious background call with...
Is Maricopa County's tabulator error Katie Hobbs' fault? Officials say that's not how Arizona's elections work
ARIZONA, USA — Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is currently the state's top elections official while also running for governor. It's confusing. Also confusing: A group of Republicans has been calling for Hobbs to recuse herself from being the state's top election official while running in the election. This...
Ric Grenell Predicts Blake Masters Will Win as Latest 75,583 Ballots Come In from Maricopa and Pima Counties
Trump-endorsed Blake Masters didn’t appear to pull any closer to Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) after the results of counting more ballots were released shortly after 6 p.m. PST on the day after the midterm election. Although Kelly took the lead initially on election night, his lead has mostly shrunk as the types of ballots being counted last trended toward Republicans.
Kari Lake Calls for Election Reform Amid Reports of Broken Voting Machines
Twenty percent of the voting machines in Maricopa County were reportedly acting faulty on the morning of Election Day.
Video: Voters told voting machines aren’t working in Maricopa County AZ
A video out of Maricopa County, Arizona on Tuesday showed a man who appeared to be a county election worker advising dozens of voters waiting in line that their vote tabulation machines are not working. “We have two tabulators,” the apparent poll worker said in the video. “One of the...
Kari Lake Calls Election Day Voting Issues with Maricopa County Tabulation Machines ‘Incompetency,’ Assures Arizona Voters ‘We’re Going to Win’
PHOENIX, Arizona – Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake appeared in downtown Phoenix to cast her official ballot in the 2022 general election. She followed up with reporters to discuss issues facing some Maricopa County voting locations. “They’ve got to fix this problem. This is incompetency. I hope it’s...
Republicans Cry Conspiracy Over Ballot Printing Error In Arizona
Even as local GOP officials said all votes would be counted, politicians were quick to allege an election fraud conspiracy.
Arizona Secretary of State race between election denier Finchem and 'democracy protector' Fontes
PHOENIX -- Arizonans are deciding whether to choose someone who had administered an election or someone who claims the results were fraudulent to be the state's top election official -- and first in line for governor if the incumbent leaves office. Democrat Adrian Fontes was the Maricopa County recorder for...
Maricopa County sheriff found in contempt for violating federal order
Attorney General’s Office demands RideShare2Vote to stop giving rides to Arizona voters
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is telling an organization that gives rides to voters on Election Day to stop, claiming they’re breaking state law by being partisan. Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright sent a cease and desist letter to RideShare2Vote, claiming that the organization persuades voters to vote for a particular candidate. The letter says that RideShare2Vote sent text messages to registered Democrats in Maricopa County and started “rolling out rides for early voting” on Oct. 29.
2022 Arizona Election: Live updates, results as they come in
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 09: Election workers sort ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on November 09, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. A day after the Midterm elections, Arizona election officials continue counting votes in clo (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) Election Results for major races. Last Updated:...
Democrats Lead in Arizona on Election Night, But Hope Remains Strong for Republicans
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Election night is well underway in Arizona, and despite some issues during the day in Maricopa County, votes are currently being tabulated. At the time of writing, tallied votes show Democrats leading across the state, but a data expert said Republican victories are not out of the question yet.
Graham, Carney and Vaules take leads for council, school board
Barry Graham today retained his early lead for the final open seat on the Scottsdale City Council , according to the latest election returns. Amy Carney and Robb Vaules are in the lead for the two open seats on the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board while the school district’s additional assistance override request was passing, those unofficial results showed, with 53% of the vote in favor and 47% against.
Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds.
With Republicans expected to show up at the polls in person in droves on Election Day, Democrats knew they would need a large advantage among early voters to have a chance at winning hotly contested statewide races. And with all of those early ballots counted, they had bigger than expected leads in many of those […] The post Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Midterm election too close to call, but some hints could determine winners
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Generally, in a midterm election in Arizona, picking winners and losers is fairly simple. The Republicans hold a structural advantage, an advantage in registration and an advantage in enthusiasm. However, in the 2022 midterms, it appears all of that can be thrown out the window....
