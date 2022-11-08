ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Republicans file emergency motion to extend Maricopa County voting hours

A Republican coalition is filing an emergency motion to extend voting hours in Arizona’s Maricopa County, citing concerns about voting machine issues. The Republican National Committee (RNC), the National Republican Senatorial Committee, former state lawmaker Jill Norgaard, and the campaigns of the Arizona GOP nominees for Senate and governor — Blake Masters and Kari Lake, respectively — filed a request that all voting centers in the county stay open until 10 p.m. local time on Tuesday.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Capitol Times

Early election results show voters reject three judges’ bids for retention

Initial results reveal voters rejected three judges’ bids for retention in the Maricopa County Superior Court. Complete access to news articles on azcapitoltimes.com is available to Arizona Capitol Times’ subscribers who are logged in. Subscribers may login at the login tab below. Others may join our audience of successful Arizonans with a subscription today.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Vote count continues in Maricopa County

Results are still coming in for Arizona's most closely-watched races. FOX 10's Anita Roman visits the Maricopa County Election Center to find out where the ballot count stands the morning after Election Day.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Ric Grenell Predicts Blake Masters Will Win as Latest 75,583 Ballots Come In from Maricopa and Pima Counties

Trump-endorsed Blake Masters didn’t appear to pull any closer to Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) after the results of counting more ballots were released shortly after 6 p.m. PST on the day after the midterm election. Although Kelly took the lead initially on election night, his lead has mostly shrunk as the types of ballots being counted last trended toward Republicans.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Calls Election Day Voting Issues with Maricopa County Tabulation Machines ‘Incompetency,’ Assures Arizona Voters ‘We’re Going to Win’

PHOENIX, Arizona – Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake appeared in downtown Phoenix to cast her official ballot in the 2022 general election. She followed up with reporters to discuss issues facing some Maricopa County voting locations. “They’ve got to fix this problem. This is incompetency. I hope it’s...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Attorney General’s Office demands RideShare2Vote to stop giving rides to Arizona voters

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is telling an organization that gives rides to voters on Election Day to stop, claiming they’re breaking state law by being partisan. Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright sent a cease and desist letter to RideShare2Vote, claiming that the organization persuades voters to vote for a particular candidate. The letter says that RideShare2Vote sent text messages to registered Democrats in Maricopa County and started “rolling out rides for early voting” on Oct. 29.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Arizona Election: Live updates, results as they come in

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 09: Election workers sort ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on November 09, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. A day after the Midterm elections, Arizona election officials continue counting votes in clo (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) Election Results for major races. Last Updated:...
ARIZONA STATE
scottsdale.org

Graham, Carney and Vaules take leads for council, school board

Barry Graham today retained his early lead for the final open seat on the Scottsdale City Council , according to the latest election returns. Amy Carney and Robb Vaules are in the lead for the two open seats on the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board while the school district’s additional assistance override request was passing, those unofficial results showed, with 53% of the vote in favor and 47% against.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds.

With Republicans expected to show up at the polls in person in droves on Election Day, Democrats knew they would need a large advantage among early voters to have a chance at winning hotly contested statewide races. And with all of those early ballots counted, they had bigger than expected leads in many of those […] The post Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE

