Baltimore, MD

Ravens Defense Paves Way for 27-13 Victory Over New Orleans Saints

By Todd Karpovich
 2 days ago

The addition of inside linebacker Roquan Smith paid immediate dividends for the Ravens. But it was outside linebacker Justin Houston who paved the way for a victory by terrorizing Saints quarter Andy Dalton.

Houston had 2.5 sacks and an interception that set up the Ravens' final touchdown in a 27-13 victory on Monday night.

"Justin is doing a great job," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He can still bring it. You watch him in one-on-ones, he still can win one-on-one. He just has a knack, but also, he’s still talented; he’s still explosive, he’s still strong. He works really hard to keep himself in great shape and all that."

The Ravens have won three in a row, improved to 6-3, and remain in first place in the AFC North heading into their bye week.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson was 12 of 22 for 133 yards with a touchdown and three sacks.

Jackson ran for 82 yards and moved past Steve Young for fifth on the all-time rushing list by quarterbacks.

“We feel pretty good, but the season’s not over," Jackson said. "It’s just one week off, that’s all. Just a break from work, still have to stay locked in because there’s more season ahead of us.”

Justin Tucker hit a pair of field goals from 32 and 41 yards that boosted the Raven's lead to 20-6 early in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens have managed a double-digit lead in each of their nine games this season. They're only the third team in the last 20 seasons to accomplish that feat, joining the Packers (2011) and Saints (2009).

Houston intercepted Dalton at the Saints' 22-yard line midway through the final quarter. That set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Kenyan Drake, who had 93 yards on 24 carries with two scores.

Houston has 8.5 on the season. Tyus Bowser led the team with 7.5 sacks all of last season. Houston is also the first player in franchise history with multiple sacks in three straight games.

"This is all God," Houston said. "This was my biggest commitment this summer. I was actually thinking about retiring. My wife and I took a vacation, and I turned my phone off for about three of four days. I just prayed and prayed, and I heard God. I literally heard God say, ‘Give me all of you and I will give you your desires.’ And I told my wife I’m going to be all in this season, and I just want to glorify God in all I do."

The Saints (3-6) managed their first touchdown on an odd play.

Dalton threw a short pass to Juwan Johnson, who ran past Marcus Peters because the cornerback thought he stepped out of bounds. Then, Ravens safety Chuck Clark also let Johnson run past him into the end zone for a 41-yard score.

It was the only blemish on an otherwise stellar night for the Ravens' defense.

Smith, who was acquired from the Bears last week, finished with five tackles.

Dalton was 19 of 29 for 210 yards with a touchdown and interception and was sacked four times.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara was held to 30 yards on nine carries.

Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson made his debut and had two targets and one catch for 16 yards before leaving with a hamstring injury.

The Ravens took a 7-0 lead when Jackson rolled out and found Isaiah Likely for a 24-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter. Jackson was 5-for-5 with five different targets on that 76-yard drive.

The Saints managed just 32 yards of offense in the first quarter.

Drake boosted the lead to 14-0 on a 1-yard run with two minutes left in the half. Both of Baltimore's touchdown drives lasted more than seven minutes, which demoralized the Saints' defense.

The Saints managed a late field goal and trailed 14-3 at the half.

"You have to give those guys credit," Saints coach Dennis Allen said. "They came in and had a good gameplan against us. They made it difficult for us, really in all phases. That is a good team that we played and they were the better team tonight.”

