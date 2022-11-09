Live Election Results: Minnesota State Legislature

Anna Kim/Insider

Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. local time, or 9 p.m. EST.

This cycle , all 134 of the seats in the Minnesota House of Representatives are up for election, and Democrats currently control the chamber by a margin of 6 seats. Also, all 67 of the seats in the Minnesota State Senate are up for election, and Republicans currently control the chamber by a margin of 3 seats.

The Minnesota House is seen as a toss-up this cycle, and the Minnesota Senate is also competitive this year.

The state has operated under a divided government for the past 7 years.

Minnesota House of Representatives election results:

Minnesota Senate election results: