Live Election Results: Minnesota State Legislature
- Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. local time, or 9 p.m. EST.
This cycle , all 134 of the seats in the Minnesota House of Representatives are up for election, and Democrats currently control the chamber by a margin of 6 seats. Also, all 67 of the seats in the Minnesota State Senate are up for election, and Republicans currently control the chamber by a margin of 3 seats.
The Minnesota House is seen as a toss-up this cycle, and the Minnesota Senate is also competitive this year.
The state has operated under a divided government for the past 7 years.
Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. local time, or 9 p.m. EST.
Comments / 0