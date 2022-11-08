ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Gilmore Girls’: Jess Being Single in ‘AYITL’ Doesn’t Make Sense

By Lindsay Kusiak
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

As one of the biggest things to ever hit Stars Hollow, the arrival of the bad boy Jess Mariano (played by Milo Ventimiglia) in Gilmore Girls changed everything. With his heavy Rebel Without a Cause vibe, good looks, and passion for literature, it didn’t take long for Jess and Rory (Alexis Bledel) to get together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40S07h_0j2VPJmK00
Jess Mariano and Scott Patterson as Luke Danes | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

But, after their teen romance ended, Jess was painted as perpetually single throughout the rest of the original series and Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life— an idea that just doesn’t make sense.

Jess carried a torch for Rory throughout Gilmore Girls

Dumped on Luke’s doorstep by his flaky mother (Luke’s sister), Liz, Jess arrived in Stars Hollow with a serious chip on his shoulder. His attitude got him a bad rap in the bucolic little town.

Still, he and Rory formed a bond that quickly surpassed her picture-perfect yet unstimulating relationship with her first boyfriend, Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki). As noted by Gilmore Girls Fandom , “although Rory never says it out loud, she feels like she and Jess are kindred spirits, sharing very similar interests.”

Acknowledging the writing on the wall, Dean dumps Rory, and Rory and Jess become a couple. However, Jess soon disappears to California to live with his long-lost father, and Rory reluctantly moves on. Her story continues, and Rory begins attending Yale, where she meets Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry) .

Jess, however, never seems to move on. He returns from California and asks Rory to run away with him, but she denies him, opting to get back together with Dean. Rory then later shows up in Philadelphia, where Jess is living, and the pair share a kiss, but Rory again dismisses him to return to Logan.

Despite everything Jess has going for him (which, let’s face it, is a lot), his character is never seen in another relationship in Gilmore Girls and is left in an abyss of waiting for Rory.

‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ hinted that Jess was still waiting for Rory

Even years— decades —later, when Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life takes place, Jess is still single. Now in her thirties and the throes of a serious rut, Rory takes over the Stars Hollow Gazette, where she is busy withering when Jess strolls into her life once again.

While Rory desperately slurps down her liquor at noon and wallows in her failures during the revival’s “Summer” installment, Jess appears to have grown into even more of a catch than he was before: He is now more handsome than ever and a successful author. Yet, when Rory asks him about his personal life, he is still, illogically and inexplicably, single.

Will Gilmore Girls’ Rory and Jess ever get their Lorelai-and-Luke ending?

But while Jess remaining single doesn’t make any sense, his perpetual pining for Rory may reveal Gilmore Girls’ creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s true endgame for both him and Rory. Despite Rory’s widely discussed unattractiveness as a character (fan forums have discussed at length her entitlement and habitual cheating), she is still her mother’s daughter, which bodes well for her.

Lorelai, too, showed flippant disregard when suddenly calling things off with Max and later (sort of) cheating on Luke with Christopher, but she got her happy ending. And, like Luke spent decades pining for Lorelai, Jess may just be as hooked on his Gilmore girl as Luke was on his. This may explain Sherman-Palladino’s chosen ending for Jess in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’s “Fall .”

Brought together again in preparation for Luke and Lorelai’s wedding, Jess excuses himself from the pre-marital chaos only to linger on the Gilmores’ front porch with his military-style bag slung over his shoulder, staring longingly at Rory through the window. The scene mirrors one from early in the original series when Jess is leaving Stars Hollow, and Rory, behind for California. The symbolism may mean that Jess has now returned for good.

Certainly, he has proven himself to be as steadfastly devoted to Rory as Luke was to Lorelai, and should Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life get a sequel (as the cliffhanger ending allows for), it is likely that Jess and Rory get their happily ever after as well.

RELATED: ‘Gilmore Girls’: Lorelai Would Have Had a More Successful Career Had She Stayed With Jason Stiles

Comments / 0

Related
Looper

Milo Ventimiglia Says The Infamous Gilmore Girls Lake Scene Was A One-Take Wonder

Marissa and Ryan. Joey and Dawson. Blair and Chuck. There's no TV trope more potent than the will-they, won't-they relationship, and emotions run particularly high in such teen romances. "Gilmore Girls" may have been wordier and comparatively more chaste than its soapy counterparts, but it, too, was replete with teenage love triangles and unrequited crushes. Over the course of the show's seven-season run, Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) has several love interests, prompting the emergence of camps like Team Dean and Team Logan. Perhaps no flame is as polarizing as Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia), the well-read bad boy who appears in Season 2.
Looper

Gilmore Girls' Milo Ventimiglia Explains Why Jess & Rory's Breakup Was For The Best

Rory Gilmore had a fair number of relationships as one of the protagonists in the beloved "Gilmore Girls" series. Since the series covered Rory's sophomore year of high school up until just after her Yale graduation, there was plenty of time for her, as well as fans, to experience the many romantic relationships, good and bad. One relationship that still sticks out and was set in the middle of the show was that of Rory with Jess Mariano.
A.V. Club

Tony Danza officially boards And Just Like That in previously teased role

Tony Danza (of Taxi and Who’s The Boss? fame) officially joins the Sex And The City universe as... himself, kind of. Per Deadline, Danza boards the cast of And Just Like That as the actor playing Che Diaz’s father in their forthcoming sitcom based on their life. So he’ll be playing himself but sometimes playing the fictional version of someone’s father. Cool.
DoYouRemember?

Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
OK! Magazine

Cynthia Nixon Admits Sarah Jessica Parker Is Having A 'Really Tough' Time After 'Devastating' Death Of Her Stepfather

Cynthia Nixon provided fans with a quick update on how heartbroken pal Sarah Jessica Parker is coping after her stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, passed away "unexpectedly."“I think it’s really, really tough, you know?” the 56-year-old explained to a news publication while at PaleyFest NY on Monday, October 10.“It’s not just tough for her own loss,” Nixon continued, “but certainly for her mom [Barbra Forste].” Parker's mother married Paul when the Sex and the City star was just 3 years old and seemingly raised her as a daughter of his own.SARAH JESSICA PARKER SHARES THE SECRET TO HER & MATTHEW BRODERICK'S...
Looper

Chicago Med Has Fans Are All Shockingly Shipping Archer And Asher After Season 8 Episode 6

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 8, Episode 6. Fans of the "One Chicago" franchise are always on the lookout for future couples among the shows' array of characters. The various "Chicago" shows are usually all too happy to oblige for the fandom's search for the next cute portmanteau nickname, too. As a result, ranking every couple on "Chicago Med" alone can be a lengthy and arduous task, but on the other hand it gives the viewer plenty of couples to focus on, even without the centerpiece relationship of Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto).
netflixjunkie.com

Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State

Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
GEORGIA STATE
People

Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.

Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

'Friends' Star Matt LeBlanc Reveals He Is 'Taking Some Time Off' From Acting: 'I'm Just Enjoying Not Having To Do Anything'

Although he's a familiar face on television, Matt LeBlanc revealed he won’t be taken any acting roles in the near future.When asked if he would join his former Friends costars in any upcoming television shows, the 55-year-old disappointedly responded, "I'm taking some time off right now.” "I'm just enjoying not having to do anything — it's been kinda nice,” LeBlanc continued. “Sorry, I'll let you know when I do."While Courteney Cox joined the cast of Shining Vale, Jennifer Anniston starred in The Morning Show and Lisa Kudrow acted in Space Force, LeBlanc has seemingly wanted to keep off the radar.'FRIENDS'...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

219K+
Followers
119K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy