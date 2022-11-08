A quick take on Syracuse’s 90-72 win over Lehigh to start the 2022-23 season:. WHAT HAPPENED: After a Keith Higgins Jr. layup made it 19-19 with 8:54 to go, the Orange went on a 10-0 run, with Judah Mintz contributing six of those points. The Orange went on another 8-0 run before halftime, with Mounir Hima’s layup with 3:03 to go starting it, and Joe Girard’s 3-pointer right before halftime ending it, putting the Orange up 44-26. Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim continued to try different lineup combos and deployed all of his scholarship players in the second half, getting a look at who will fit in the rotation as the season moves on.

