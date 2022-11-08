Read full article on original website
Mike Waters breaks down what Syracuse basketball needs for an NCAA resume
Syracuse basketball kicked of its 2022-23 campaign on Monday with a 90-72 win over Lehigh. While it was only one game, there were plenty of takeaways from the game. For starters, the Orange opened in man-to-man defense, something Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim vowed he would do during the preseason. It makes a significant departure from over 10 years of precedent, as Boeheim has coached an entirely zone team since the 2009-10 year.
Syracuse Basketball: 2023 recruiting cycle has proven disastrous for ‘Cuse
Syracuse basketball coaches remain without a commitment in the 2023 recruiting cycle after four-star guard Mike Williams picked LSU over the Orange and several other finalists. Immediately prior to his commitment announcement, the 6-foot-4 Williams was receiving a decent amount of analyst buzz in the direction of the Tigers, so...
5 takeaways from Syracuse’s 90-72 win over Lehigh
Syracuse took the floor for the first time since finishing 16-17 in the 2021-22 season, and easily defeated the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, 90-72, in their first matchup since 2015. Here are the main takeaways from the win. 1. Syracuse starts the season playing man defense. In October, Syracuse head coach...
2024 QB Maurice Williams Jr. previews Syracuse visit
One of the fastest rising 2024 prospects in New Jersey is dual-threat quarterback Maurice Williams Jr. The Orange (NJ) High junior is already receiving attention from high-majors Notre Dame, Rutgers, Maryland and Boston College, among others, and Syracuse is also in contact. Williams will have an opportunity to see the Orange in person this Saturday when he will make the trip up to Central New York for Syracuse’s game against No. 25 Florida State.
Jim Boeheim addresses the media after win over Lehigh
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse beat Lehigh 90-72, on Monday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome in its season opener. The win marked the 18th time in the last 19 tries that the Orange have recorded a victory in its season starter. Joseph Girard III led the Orange with 19 points and freshman guard Judah […]
Quick Hits: Syracuse C Jesse Edwards notches double-double
Syracuse defeated Lehigh 90-72 in its 2022-23 season opener. Here are some quick hits from the game:. As should be expected against an undersized foe, Jesse Edwards was a pivotal player for Syracuse. Edwards was active on offense in several different functions, posting for scores, operating out of the pick-and-roll for dunks, and adding a mid-range face-up attempt. The center is quite skilled and his diverse offensive game, including two-man actions in the post with both Benny Williams and Maliq Brown, suggesting that Edwards will be a focal point on a nightly basis, switching tactics based on matchup and what is working.
Instant Juice: Syracuse 90, Lehigh 72
A quick take on Syracuse’s 90-72 win over Lehigh to start the 2022-23 season:. WHAT HAPPENED: After a Keith Higgins Jr. layup made it 19-19 with 8:54 to go, the Orange went on a 10-0 run, with Judah Mintz contributing six of those points. The Orange went on another 8-0 run before halftime, with Mounir Hima’s layup with 3:03 to go starting it, and Joe Girard’s 3-pointer right before halftime ending it, putting the Orange up 44-26. Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim continued to try different lineup combos and deployed all of his scholarship players in the second half, getting a look at who will fit in the rotation as the season moves on.
Former Syracuse University Athletic Director dies at 84
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse University Athletic Director Jake Crouthamel has died at the age of 84. He came to Syracuse as the Athletic Director in 1979 and stayed until 2005. Crouthamel was with Syracuse for the building of the dome, the formation of the Big East Conference,...
A tribute to former Syracuse athletics director Jake Crouthamel
Former Syracuse athletics director Jake Crouthamel passed away at the age of 84 on Monday. He was Syracuse’s AD from 1978 through 2005, and oversaw several milestones for the athletics program, including the opening of the Carrier Dome in 1980, and golden eras in Syracuse basketball, football and lacrosse.
Former Syracuse lacrosse star Paul Gait recovering from serious injuries suffered in fall
Syracuse, N.Y. —Former Syracuse University men’s lacrosse star Paul Gait suffered serious injuries related to a fall last week. Gait fell from a platform about 20 feet off the ground while installing insulation during a winterizing process in a warehouse just outside Albany on Thursday, his brother Gary said.
Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
Syracuse’s newest Popeye’s fried chicken set to open in a famous retail strip
Syracuse, N.Y. — Goodbye Acropolis. Welcome Popeye’s. The newest location for the national Louisiana-style fried chicken chain opens Friday at 167 Marshall St. just off the Syracuse University campus. That’s the spot that had been home to the locally owned Acropolis Pizza, which served the SU area for 40 years until it closed earlier this year.
Take 5 lottery winner in Homer
Yesterday, a top-prize winning TAKE 5 ticket was purchased at Joe's Kwik Marts in Homer, New York.
As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida, flood worries rise in Upstate NY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall tonight on Florida’s Atlantic coast, and Upstate New York forecasters are already worried about potential flooding here this weekend. With each new forecast from the National Weather Service, the projected path of the storm has inched westward, and...
Live Election 2022 coverage: Winners, losers and analysis of historic mid-terms
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It’s finally here: the end of the 2022 election season. Will there be a red wave or a red ripple, will either affect races in Syracuse and Central New York? Will abortion rights or rising inflation prove the stronger motivator for voters this year?. Locally, Onondaga...
Mike Yorton, owner of iconic Syracuse beer bar The Blue Tusk, has died at age 49
Syracuse, N. Y. — Mike Yorton, the dread-locked and bearded leader of the “Tuskafari” at his landmark Armory Square bar The Blue Tusk, died Sunday. He was 49. Yorton operated The Blue Tusk in the Center Armory building with his father, Tim, and other members of his family from 1995 until it closed last year.
First woman and retired judge win ‘pick two’ race for Onondaga County’s top criminal court
Syracuse, NY — Onondaga County elected its first woman to preside over felony criminal trials while bringing back a retired Syracuse judge to fill two open seats on County Court. Ted Limpert, 63, a Democrat, and Melinda McGunnigle, 47, a Republican, won the “pick two” race for perhaps the...
Oneida County Executive responds to Hochul’s comment on SUNY Poly
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Based on Governor Kathy Hochul’s recent comments in the Times-Union, it seems as though her plans for the future of Utica are not what anyone was expecting. While a reunification of the Colleges of Nanoscale Science and Engineering (CNSE), and SUNY Albany, is not unexpected – we want to know – what […]
CNY school district quietly appoints interim leader while superintendent away with no explanation
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – The Sandy Creek School District’s middle/high school principal has been appointed “temporary acting superintendent” while the school’s top leader is “temporarily absent.”. Kevin Seymour was appointed and will serve until Sandy Creek Superintendent Kyle Faulkner “is able to return or...
