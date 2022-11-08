ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sujuiceonline.com

Mike Waters breaks down what Syracuse basketball needs for an NCAA resume

Syracuse basketball kicked of its 2022-23 campaign on Monday with a 90-72 win over Lehigh. While it was only one game, there were plenty of takeaways from the game. For starters, the Orange opened in man-to-man defense, something Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim vowed he would do during the preseason. It makes a significant departure from over 10 years of precedent, as Boeheim has coached an entirely zone team since the 2009-10 year.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 2023 recruiting cycle has proven disastrous for ‘Cuse

Syracuse basketball coaches remain without a commitment in the 2023 recruiting cycle after four-star guard Mike Williams picked LSU over the Orange and several other finalists. Immediately prior to his commitment announcement, the 6-foot-4 Williams was receiving a decent amount of analyst buzz in the direction of the Tigers, so...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

5 takeaways from Syracuse’s 90-72 win over Lehigh

Syracuse took the floor for the first time since finishing 16-17 in the 2021-22 season, and easily defeated the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, 90-72, in their first matchup since 2015. Here are the main takeaways from the win. 1. Syracuse starts the season playing man defense. In October, Syracuse head coach...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

2024 QB Maurice Williams Jr. previews Syracuse visit

One of the fastest rising 2024 prospects in New Jersey is dual-threat quarterback Maurice Williams Jr. The Orange (NJ) High junior is already receiving attention from high-majors Notre Dame, Rutgers, Maryland and Boston College, among others, and Syracuse is also in contact. Williams will have an opportunity to see the Orange in person this Saturday when he will make the trip up to Central New York for Syracuse’s game against No. 25 Florida State.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Jim Boeheim addresses the media after win over Lehigh

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse beat Lehigh 90-72, on Monday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome in its season opener. The win marked the 18th time in the last 19 tries that the Orange have recorded a victory in its season starter.  Joseph Girard III led the Orange with 19 points and freshman guard Judah […]
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Quick Hits: Syracuse C Jesse Edwards notches double-double

Syracuse defeated Lehigh 90-72 in its 2022-23 season opener. Here are some quick hits from the game:. As should be expected against an undersized foe, Jesse Edwards was a pivotal player for Syracuse. Edwards was active on offense in several different functions, posting for scores, operating out of the pick-and-roll for dunks, and adding a mid-range face-up attempt. The center is quite skilled and his diverse offensive game, including two-man actions in the post with both Benny Williams and Maliq Brown, suggesting that Edwards will be a focal point on a nightly basis, switching tactics based on matchup and what is working.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Instant Juice: Syracuse 90, Lehigh 72

A quick take on Syracuse’s 90-72 win over Lehigh to start the 2022-23 season:. WHAT HAPPENED: After a Keith Higgins Jr. layup made it 19-19 with 8:54 to go, the Orange went on a 10-0 run, with Judah Mintz contributing six of those points. The Orange went on another 8-0 run before halftime, with Mounir Hima’s layup with 3:03 to go starting it, and Joe Girard’s 3-pointer right before halftime ending it, putting the Orange up 44-26. Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim continued to try different lineup combos and deployed all of his scholarship players in the second half, getting a look at who will fit in the rotation as the season moves on.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Former Syracuse University Athletic Director dies at 84

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse University Athletic Director Jake Crouthamel has died at the age of 84. He came to Syracuse as the Athletic Director in 1979 and stayed until 2005. Crouthamel was with Syracuse for the building of the dome, the formation of the Big East Conference,...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

A tribute to former Syracuse athletics director Jake Crouthamel

Former Syracuse athletics director Jake Crouthamel passed away at the age of 84 on Monday. He was Syracuse’s AD from 1978 through 2005, and oversaw several milestones for the athletics program, including the opening of the Carrier Dome in 1980, and golden eras in Syracuse basketball, football and lacrosse.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy