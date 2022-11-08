Read full article on original website
Work to begin on closed bridge in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Repairs begin next week on an Oshkosh bridge that's been closed since May. On Monday, crews will install a new gear box and components on the south leaf span of Oregon/Jackson Street bridge. From Nov. 14 - Nov. 17 crews will:. Remove old gearbox (complete) Manufacturer gear...
With heating costs expected to rise this winter, WPS offers some energy-saving tips
(WLUK) -- Like everything else in 2022, the cost of heating your home this winter is expected to go up. Once snow and colder weather move in, there's some easy steps you can take to help ensure your winter heating bill doesn't break the bank. RELTAED I Wisconsin winter could...
Green Bay, Appleton schools have 10s of millions of dollars on the ballot in referendums
(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin's two biggest school districts are on the ballot this Election Day. Green Bay and Appleton both have referendums. Green Bay's $92.6 million referendum would pay for facility improvement projects. If it passes, the tax rate would be $800 for $100,000 in property value. If it does...
Fall prevention tips for seniors & Items to make getting around easier
One in three adults over age 65 fall each year – and it is the leading cause of accidental death for seniors. Most falls can be prevented. Mary Lynn & Mike with 101 Mobility of Northeast Wisconsin are helping people stay in their homes and "age in place” safely. They joined Amy with some things you can do to prevent falls and some options to help getting around a lot more safe and easy.
Trial postponed for man charged in deadly downtown Sturgeon Bay fire
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) – The trial for a man charged with inadvertently starting a fire which killed two people was postponed Tuesday from later this month to May. Anthony Gonzalez, 58, faces eight charges, including two of second-degree reckless homicide, for the Feb. 22 fire above Butch’s Bar.
Brown County traffic work zone sting yields dozens of citations
(WLUK) -- To curb reckless driving in work zones, Brown County set up a traffic enforcement operation and caught some dangerous drivers in the act. Last week, the Brown County Sheriff's Office and Highway Commission reported seeing an uptick in close calls involving vehicles and highway workers. As promised, the...
Hearing postponed for teen charged in deadly Green Bay crash
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The 15-year-old charged in connection with a fatal traffic crash does not have an attorney yet, so a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday was postponed. Sienna Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit & run involving death, and driving a vehicle without owner’s consent...
Outagamie County approves 2023 budget 29-1 within an hour
APPLETON (WLUK) -- In just over 30 minutes, the Outagamie County board adopted its budget for the next year. After a presentation from the county finance committee, the board voted 29-1 to pass a budget with a $65.9 million tax levy. “We want to make sure those dollars are spent...
Decision to move Green Bay homicide to juvenile court put on hold
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A decision has been delayed on if a teen charged in a pharmacy parking lot murder will remain in adult court or be moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets.
Balance of power in Wisconsin remains unchanged after Election Day
(WLUK) -- After countless amounts of dollars, commercials and campaign hours were spent on Tuesday’s election, it appears a lot will be staying the same in Wisconsin. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers retains executive power while Republicans maintain firm control of the legislature. Republicans picked up one seat in the...
Give to the FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks drive
(WLUK) -- FOX 11 is again teaming up with area food pantries to help fight hunger this Thanksgiving season. Non-perishable food items will be collected at sites in Green Bay, Menasha and Oshkosh from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the following dates:. Schedule. Monday, Nov. 14: Paul’s Pantry will...
Record-breaking warmth will be replaced with much cooler and wet weather later today
(WLUK) -- The mercury pushed 70 degrees across Northeast Wisconsin Thursday, shattering high temperature records before noon. Records were broken in Green Bay (old record 67 in 2016), Appleton (68 in 1931), Oshkosh (66 in 2020) and Antigo (63 in 1917). With the temperature continuing to rise, the final record...
Kiel house fire causes extensive damage, sends 1 to hospital
KIEL (WLUK) -- One person was in the hospital after a house fire in Kiel Tuesday afternoon. The Kiel Fire Department was dispatched to a Linden Street home at 2:06 p.m. The department says the report indicated that three people and some pets may still be inside the house. Crews...
Manitowoc police ask for help finding dog, owner after biting incident at Blue Rail Park
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Manitowoc police are looking for the public's assistance with a dog bite incident. The Manitowoc Police Department responded to a report of a dog bite incident at 3:50 p.m. Monday at Blue Rail Park. The incident happened along the walkway to the fenced-in dog area. Police say...
Nicole becomes a hurricane while moving closer, hours away from making landfall
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — The storm is now officially Hurricane Nicole. The National Hurricane Center determined that in a special 6 p.m. Wednesday advisory, saying the strengthening happened while the storm was making landfall in Grand Bahama Island. Nicole's maximum sustained winds were at 75 mph, which...
Northeast Wisconsin votes in favor of major school referendums
(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin's two largest school districts both received approval on their referendums Tuesday. Voters supported Green Bay's $92.6 million referendum to pay for facility improvement projects. With this referendum, the tax rate will be $800 for $100,000 in property value. Though this is higher than if the referendum...
One man killed in a Manitowoc Co. crash
MANITOWOC (WLUK) - One man was killed in a two-vehicle, head-on crash Tuesday morning in the Manitowoc County town of Rockland. The crash happened at 4:35 p.m. on County W at Milwaukee Street, according a news release from Sheriff Daniel Hartwig. The preliminary investigation indicates that prior to the crash...
Defendant's lawyer in 2000 homicide wants case sent back to Outagamie County
(WLUK) – The legal maneuverings continue in Kenneth Hudson’s appeal for the 2000 murder of Shanna Van Dyn Hoven, but the attorneys continue to focus on procedural issues, not the merits of his appeals. Hudson is serving a life prison term for the June 25, 2000, murder of...
Appeal for man convicted in 2000 homicide put on hold
MARINETTE (WLUK) – Kenneth Hudson’s appeal for this 2000 murder of Shanna Van Dyn Hoven is now on hold, as the court tries to determine who will represent Hudson. Hudson is serving a life prison term for the June 25, 2000, murder of Van Dyn Hoven, 19. She was killed while jogging in a Kaukauna park. Hudson was also sentenced to consecutive sentences after that for kidnapping, attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety, totaling another 70 years in prison. Since sentencing, Hudson has filed more than a dozen appeals and motions -- usually focusing on claims he was framed -- and all have failed.
Reward offered for information on missing man
OCONTO (WLUK) -- The family of a missing man is offering a reward for information leading to his location. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31 getting into a vehicle with a male, Oconto police say. According to a post on the Oconto Police Department's Facebook page, Wenzel's...
