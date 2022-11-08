One in three adults over age 65 fall each year – and it is the leading cause of accidental death for seniors. Most falls can be prevented. Mary Lynn & Mike with 101 Mobility of Northeast Wisconsin are helping people stay in their homes and "age in place” safely. They joined Amy with some things you can do to prevent falls and some options to help getting around a lot more safe and easy.

APPLETON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO