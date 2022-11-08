ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Cash under $350million pot available to millions of Americans – when the money will arrive and how to claim

T-MOBLE has agreed to pay over 76 million eligible users after settling its $350million data breach lawsuit. The company will not only pay $350million to fund the claims submitted, but it will also spend an additional $150million on data security and related technology for the remainder of this year into 2023, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) report.
