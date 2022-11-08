Read full article on original website
Charlottesville company named among Made in Virginia honorees
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A product made in Charlottesville has been recognized by the Made in Virginia Awards. Virginia Living magazine recently announced the 2022 winners, including 30 companies from 20 cities across the Commonwealth. Each Made in Virginia award winner will be featured in the December 2022 issue...
Throneburg reacts to loss to Bob Good
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- "It's shocking sometimes, how much better we could be doing," said Josh Throneburg, the Democratic candidate for Virginia's Fifth Congressional District. "I just think Democrats could do better at working together, we're not good at that yet, we have great ideas, I think we actually have great hearts, but we don't always have the strategy we need. I think there's some opportunity to be more efficient, integrated and cooperative."
Throneburg concedes, Good claims victory
UPDATE: Josh Throneburg has released a statement on the results of Tuesday's midterm election:. "I’ve looked at the numbers and it appears that tonight, we’ve come up short. It has been a long, hard-fought race, but I have just called Bob Good and congratulated him on his election to a second term in office. I’m so grateful to the people who supported me through this campaign—the tireless volunteers, the local committees, the grassroots donors who helped us do everything from gassing up our cars to putting commercials up on television. I’m grateful to my staff and to Eleanor, my campaign manager. But most of all, I’m grateful to my family: Minhee, Lucy and Agnes are the reasons I got into this race, and when I wake up tomorrow, they’ll be the reason that I continue the fight to build a better world. And to be clear: despite this loss, I remain dedicated to serving the people of Virginia. The challenges that we face, as a district, a nation and a planet, remain stark, and my commitment to addressing those challenges remains firm. I will not forget the many residents of the Fifth District I met during this race: the good, hardworking people who simply want a better, fairer, more just world for their families and their communities. I will pray for Bob Good, and pray that he can rise to the challenge of being a representative who helps those people build the world they seek."
Veterans Day ceremony moved indoors due to weather forecast
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An annual Veterans Day ceremony will be moving indoors this year due to the expected impacts of a tropical storm. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to bring chances for heavy rainfall across much of Virginia. The Virginia Department of Veterans Services says...
Ticket sales soar ahead of drawing for record Powerball jackpot
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Powerball jackpot has soared to a record-breaking $1.9 billion, and sales across Virginia are bringing in about $1 million an hour from people hoping to win big. The lump sum value of this jackpot is more than $929 million. Even though the chances of...
UPDATE: CNN, AP call race for Spanberger
UPDATE 10:45 p.m.: The Associated Press has now also called the race in incumbent Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger's favor. UPDATE 10:40 p.m.: Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger has declared victory in the race for Virginia's Seventh Congressional District seat in the U.S. House. UPDATE 10:20 p.m.: CNN has called the race for Virginia's...
Overview of Election Day results in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials say this midterm election is very different when compared to previous years. Virginia played a key role in the makeup of the Democratic gains. Across the nation, the Republican Party did not get the "red wave" it was expecting on Tuesday night. In Virginia,...
Honoring Veterans: Local organizations help veterans transition from service to the workforce
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After veterans come home from service, they need to transition into the civilian workforce, but that may not be easy. However, there are organizations that can help. "Early in their transition, making a plan, seeing what they want to be when they grow up," said...
Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
Powerball ticket sales result in millions in profits for K-12 education
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Millions in lottery ticket sales profits are heading to the Virginia Department of Education. Virginia Lottery reports that sales of Powerball tickets in the Commonwealth generated about $42.3 million in profits during the past 41 drawings. Under state law, all lottery profits go to K-12...
Reminder about deadline to apply for economic disaster loans for January snowstorm
WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is about one month left for organizations to apply for federal assistance associated with January’s severe winter storm. The U.S. Small Business Administration says private nonprofits have until Dec. 12 to apply for federal economic injury disaster loans for economic losses caused by the storm that impacted Virginia on Jan. 2 and 3 of this year.
