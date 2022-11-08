Read full article on original website
Officials have finally announced the winning numbers for the record $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot after Monday night's drawing was delayed when one of the 48 participating lotteries needed more time to complete the necessary protocols. The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10.
