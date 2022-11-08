Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Get to know Mississippi State: Where They Present Challenges
It's the battle of the Bulldogs this week. Georgia is set to travel out to Starkville, MS to take on Mississippi State as the regular is just a few weeks out from coming to a close. Georgia remains a 16.5-point favorite for this cross-divisional matchup. Georgia and Mississippi State don't...
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In
As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games. These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat...
Henry County Daily Herald
Notes From the Trail: UGA Getting a "True Winner" In Ryan Puglisi
"Leader, winner, and accountable". Those were the words that Jarell Addo, Ryan Puglisi's personal fitness coach, used to describe the kind of competitor UGA is getting in their newest QB commit. Addo himself is no stranger to competition. He played linebacker and was a team captain at Umass from 2014-2018....
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia vs Mississippi State Tickets Being Sold for a Fair Price
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to face off against Mississippi State and Mike Leach's air raid offense, a cross-divisional opponent, this weekend in Starkville, MS. Georgia is listed as a 16.0-point favorite and tickets for this week 11 matchup are not only still available but at a fair price.
Henry County Daily Herald
Democrat support in Henry County not always enough for the win
McDONOUGH — Henry County voters leaned mostly Democrat in Tuesday night's elections for state Legislature, although their support was not always enough to give their candidate a win when votes from other parts of the districts were counted. Democrat Kacey Morgan was favored among voters of Henry County against...
Henry County Daily Herald
Residents approve of Stockbridge annexation, Locust Grove homestead exemption
STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge annexation question passed by 1,076 votes to 1,033 votes — a difference of 53 votes — during the 2022 midterm Elections. With the referendum passage, some unincorporated pockets bordering the Stockbridge city limits will be annexed into the city. Area communities impacted by...
Henry County Daily Herald
Jimmy Ellis, president and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group, dies at 67
James “Jimmy” Edward Ellis of Suwanee, who was president and chief executive officer of Jim Ellis Automotive Group, has died at the age of 67. According to his obituary, Ellis died at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital on Nov. 5 surrounded by his family.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge man to spend life plus 65 years in prison for murder
McDONOUGH– A Stockbridge man will spend life in prison plus 65 years after a jury convicted him of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. A Henry County jury returned a guilty verdict on Nov. 4 against James Blake McAllister, 41, after deliberating for about three hours. McAllister was convicted of one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as one count each of possession of an illegal firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence.
Henry County Daily Herald
Incumbents come out ahead in Henry races for County Commission seats
Residents of Henry County sought to fill three open seats for the Board of Commissioners during the Nov. 8 midterm election. Republican incumbent Derrell Anglyn III won the county seat for District 3 against Democrat challenger Sarita Dyer. The face-off resulted with Anglyn collecting nearly 54% of ballots, leaving Dyer with nearly 45% of votes.
