FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bucks fall to Hawks, 1st loss of season

MILWAUKEE - Dejounte Murray scored 25 points, rookie A.J. Griffin came off the bench in Trae Young's absence to add a career-high 24 and the Atlanta Hawks snapped the Milwaukee Bucks’ season-opening, nine-game winning streak with a 117-98 victory on Monday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a one-game absence...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Albany Herald

Four Keys to Hawks Defeating 76ers Tonight

Usually, long homestands are a chance for NBA teams to rest and recharge. The Atlanta Hawks do not have that luxury during their current stretch. So far, they have gone 2-1 against contending teams and host the Philadelphia 76ers tonight.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

2023 NFL MVP Odds at Midpoint of Season

We’ve reached the midway point of the NFL season and it’s time to check in on the MVP futures at SI Sportsbook. Here are the complete odds at SI Sportsbook.
Albany Herald

Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon leaves with right hamstring tightness

Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon left Wednesday night's game against the visiting Detroit Pistons with right hamstring tightness. Coming off the bench, Brogdon scored nine points and added two rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes before leaving the game, playing only in the first half.
BOSTON, MA
Albany Herald

Atlanta Hawks Debut 2022-23 Nike City Edition Uniforms

After months of leaks and rumors, the Atlanta Hawks finally unveiled their new 2022-23 Nike City Edition Uniforms. The alternate uniforms are inspired by the team's 2019-20 uniforms which first incorporated peach into the color scheme.
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97

CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Markkanen's season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119

ATLANTA -- — The best 3-point defense in the NBA was no match for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday night. Hawks opponents had made only...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ESPN

Spurs face the Bucks on 5-game skid

Milwaukee Bucks (10-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-7, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio looks to break its five-game slide when the Spurs take on Milwaukee. San Antonio finished 34-48 overall a season ago while going 16-25 at home. The Spurs averaged...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Albany Herald

Report: Nets Pass on Ime Udoka to Avoid More Controversy

The Nets announced Wednesday that interim coach Jacque Vaughn earned the position on a permanent basis after several reports that the team had its eyes set on suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka for the job. Although that was reportedly the plan, recent developments forced the team to change course.

