FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bucks fall to Hawks, 1st loss of season
MILWAUKEE - Dejounte Murray scored 25 points, rookie A.J. Griffin came off the bench in Trae Young's absence to add a career-high 24 and the Atlanta Hawks snapped the Milwaukee Bucks’ season-opening, nine-game winning streak with a 117-98 victory on Monday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a one-game absence...
10 games in, are the Hawks already Dejounte Murray's team?
John and Hugh chat about Dejounte Murray’s performance in the win over the Bucks with Trae out and wonder if the team would be better off with Murray taking the leadership role instead of Trae.
Hawks star Trae Young holding on to embarrassing title to start the season
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young hasn’t had the easiest of times putting the ball through the hoop in the early goings of the season. He struggled from the field yet again during the Hawks’ 125-119 loss to the Utah Jazz, needing 28 shots (making 10 of them) to get 22 points.
PJ Tucker listed as questionable for Sixers vs. Hawks due to hip contusion
The Philadelphia 76ers are getting set to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night from the State Farm Center as they look to build off their win on Monday over the Phoenix Suns at home. The Sixers had Joel Embiid return from the flu on Monday and he poured...
Albany Herald
Four Keys to Hawks Defeating 76ers Tonight
Usually, long homestands are a chance for NBA teams to rest and recharge. The Atlanta Hawks do not have that luxury during their current stretch. So far, they have gone 2-1 against contending teams and host the Philadelphia 76ers tonight.
Albany Herald
2023 NFL MVP Odds at Midpoint of Season
We’ve reached the midway point of the NFL season and it’s time to check in on the MVP futures at SI Sportsbook. Here are the complete odds at SI Sportsbook.
Albany Herald
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon leaves with right hamstring tightness
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon left Wednesday night's game against the visiting Detroit Pistons with right hamstring tightness. Coming off the bench, Brogdon scored nine points and added two rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes before leaving the game, playing only in the first half.
Albany Herald
Atlanta Hawks Debut 2022-23 Nike City Edition Uniforms
After months of leaks and rumors, the Atlanta Hawks finally unveiled their new 2022-23 Nike City Edition Uniforms. The alternate uniforms are inspired by the team's 2019-20 uniforms which first incorporated peach into the color scheme.
Albany Herald
Falcons vs. Panthers GAMEDAY Preview: QB P.J. Walker Changes Atlanta Defensive Schemes
It has been a continuous quarterback carousel for the Carolina Panthers this season. Baker Mayfield replaced starting quarterback P.J. Walker mid-game during the Panthers' 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, where he finished the game completing 70.0 percent of his pass attempts for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
ESPN
Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97
CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
ESPN
Markkanen's season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119
ATLANTA -- — The best 3-point defense in the NBA was no match for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday night. Hawks opponents had made only...
ESPN
Spurs face the Bucks on 5-game skid
Milwaukee Bucks (10-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-7, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio looks to break its five-game slide when the Spurs take on Milwaukee. San Antonio finished 34-48 overall a season ago while going 16-25 at home. The Spurs averaged...
Albany Herald
Report: Nets Pass on Ime Udoka to Avoid More Controversy
The Nets announced Wednesday that interim coach Jacque Vaughn earned the position on a permanent basis after several reports that the team had its eyes set on suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka for the job. Although that was reportedly the plan, recent developments forced the team to change course.
