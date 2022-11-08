The Chicago Bears (3-6) will face off against the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to continue their offensive development. Chicago is coming off a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where Justin Fields set an NFL record with 178 rushing yards, the most by a quarterback in a regular season game. The Bears offense has put together three strong outings against some good defenses, and now they’ll face the 32nd-ranked Lions defense.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO