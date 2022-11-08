ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Lions' season still appears lost despite win over Packers

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions' season has followed the usual script. It began with optimism that everything was finally headed in the direction. Then reality set in and they find themselves once again at the bottom of the NFC North standings. Detroit snapped a five-game skid...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports Chicago

Mike McDaniel explains why he yelled 'Stop it!' at Fields

Mike McDaniel tried an interesting defensive tactic against Justin Fields on Sunday. "Stop it!" the Dolphins' head coach exclaimed at Fields after he ran out of bounds on Miami's sideline. On Monday, he explained to the press why he yelled at Fields. "I just wanted him to stop scrambling," McDaniel...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 things to know heading into Bears-Lions in Week 10

The Chicago Bears (3-6) will face off against the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to continue their offensive development. Chicago is coming off a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where Justin Fields set an NFL record with 178 rushing yards, the most by a quarterback in a regular season game. The Bears offense has put together three strong outings against some good defenses, and now they’ll face the 32nd-ranked Lions defense.
CHICAGO, IL
lastwordonsports.com

Bears Sound Off on Promising Youngster

The dust settled on the Chicago Bears trade sending Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. Two names drew the most attention to take over his vacated spot on the weak side of the defense. First was veteran Nicholas Morrow who has manned the middle of the Bears’ defense since arriving this offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Aidan Hutchinson’s mom jokes about Aaron Rodgers after Lions win

Aidan Hutchinson had a big game over the weekend, and his mom had some fun with an opponent afterwards. Hutchinson recorded two tackles in his Detroit Lions’ 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. He also had his first career interception, which came on a 4th-and-goal play in the second quarter.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy