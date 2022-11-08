Read full article on original website
Ndamukong Suh has a message for Lions management about Aidan Hutchinson
When Aidan Hutchinson recorded his first career interception in Sunday’s win over the Green Bay Packers, he joined some pretty elite company in Lions lore. Only Ndamukong Suh has ever recorded at least 4.5 sacks and an interception as a Detroit rookie. Suh wound up having an outstanding career...
Who wins Week 10 game between Bears and Lions?
The Chicago Bears (3-6) will battle the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to build off another impressive offensive showing behind Justin Fields’ record-setting performance. Chicago is coming off a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where Fields rushed for 178 yards, the most...
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson says only one other QB can do what Justin Fields does
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson compares Justin Fields’ running ability to Lamar Jackson. Bears quarterback Justin Fields had a breakout game against the Dolphins, where people can’t stop talking about his record-setting performance. Fields rushed for 178 yards, the most ever by a quarterback in the regular season. He...
Parkins would probably fire Bears coach Matt Eberflus if that's what it took to keep play-caller Luke Getsy
While acknowledging that Bears coach Matt Eberflus has done a “nice job” early in his Chicago tenure, Score afternoon host Danny Parkins would probably fire Eberflus if that’s what it took to keep offensive coordinator Luke Getsy around long term.
Brad Underwood declares Illini forward as ‘one of the best players' in the B1G
Brad Underwood had some high praise for one of his players following the win in the season opener against Eastern Illinois. He even went as far to call him one of the best players in the league. Coleman Hawkins has been with the Illinois basketball program since 2020 and has...
Lions' season still appears lost despite win over Packers
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions' season has followed the usual script. It began with optimism that everything was finally headed in the direction. Then reality set in and they find themselves once again at the bottom of the NFC North standings. Detroit snapped a five-game skid...
Mike McDaniel explains why he yelled 'Stop it!' at Fields
Mike McDaniel tried an interesting defensive tactic against Justin Fields on Sunday. "Stop it!" the Dolphins' head coach exclaimed at Fields after he ran out of bounds on Miami's sideline. On Monday, he explained to the press why he yelled at Fields. "I just wanted him to stop scrambling," McDaniel...
7 things to know heading into Bears-Lions in Week 10
The Chicago Bears (3-6) will face off against the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to continue their offensive development. Chicago is coming off a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where Justin Fields set an NFL record with 178 rushing yards, the most by a quarterback in a regular season game. The Bears offense has put together three strong outings against some good defenses, and now they’ll face the 32nd-ranked Lions defense.
Bears Sound Off on Promising Youngster
The dust settled on the Chicago Bears trade sending Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. Two names drew the most attention to take over his vacated spot on the weak side of the defense. First was veteran Nicholas Morrow who has manned the middle of the Bears’ defense since arriving this offseason.
Aidan Hutchinson’s mom jokes about Aaron Rodgers after Lions win
Aidan Hutchinson had a big game over the weekend, and his mom had some fun with an opponent afterwards. Hutchinson recorded two tackles in his Detroit Lions’ 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. He also had his first career interception, which came on a 4th-and-goal play in the second quarter.
Pirates acquire power-hitting first-baseman in trade
The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired first-baseman Ji-Man Choi in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.
