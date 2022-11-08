Read full article on original website
Related
Fox17
Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm
MIAMI (AP) — A Florida-bound storm has strengthened into Hurricane Nicole after pounding the Bahamas and state officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two such hurricanes have made landfall since recordkeeping began in...
Fox17
76-year-old man sentenced for planting bombs at northern Michigan phone stores
BAY CITY, Mich. — The man who pleaded guilty to leaving explosives outside two northern Michigan smartphone stores in September 2021 has been sentenced to more than six years in prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Eastern and Western Districts of Michigan say 76-year-old John Douglas Allen of Whittemore,...
Fox17
Redistricting giving West Michigan political landscape 'clean slate'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The stakes couldn’t be higher for both parties in West Michigan. “It's overwhelming because we actually have more democratic elections now, where Republicans have to care, and Democrats want to care,” Kent County Democratic Chair Bill Saxton said. Redistricting has changed the political...
Fox17
Iowa gun lobby celebrates win of constitutional amendment
The U.S. Constitution makes it a right for an individual to bear weapons, but it is couched with ambiguous language that has prompted debate among historians and legal experts alike. Iowa’s new constitutional amendment eliminates that ambiguity. It's language somewhat resembles the Second Amendment but does not include phrasing such...
Fox17
Ex-Michigan governor wins appeal over Flint water testimony
DETROIT (AP) — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder can invoke his right to remain silent at a civil trial related to lead contamination in Flint's water in 2014-15, an appeals court said. The court said Snyder's willingness to answer questions during a 2020 formal interview with lawyers doesn't mean...
Fox17
Nessel reelected as Michigan's attorney general, DePerno concedes
NOVI, Mich. — Incumbent Dana Nessel has won her reelection bid for Michigan's attorney general. The Associated Press called the race shortly after her opponent, Matt DePerno, conceded Wednesday morning. DePerno released the following statement:. “Thank you to all the Michiganders who showed up to voice their frustrations with...
Fox17
Tudor Dixon casts ballot in Norton Shores
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon cast her ballot in Norton Shores on the morning of Election Day. She brought her three children along while she voted at the fire station. Dixon addressed the media shortly after, saying she feels good about her chances of becoming...
Fox17
Michigan Democrats flip House, Senate in 2022 midterm
(WXMI) — It was a historic night for Democrats on Election Day. They have flipped both chambers of the Michigan Legislature from Republican to Democrat, opening the doors for Dems to get a lot done over the next four years. Before this election, Michigan was one of 13 states...
Fox17
LARA accepting applications for $23M MI Child Care Grant
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) is currently accepting grant applications from child care programs wishing to start or grow their initiatives by the end of next year. The state says it is offering a total of $23 million under the MI Future...
Fox17
In small-town America, it's a community effort to make Election Day possible
HART'S LOCATION, NH — This small bed and breakfast will play a critical role in ensuring Election Day is possible in Hart's Location, New Hampshire. "We close down the inn for three days to make this possible," Les Schoof said. The Notchland Inn is the kind of place most...
Comments / 0