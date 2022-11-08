ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FOX Sports

Spurs face the Bucks on 5-game skid

Milwaukee Bucks (10-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-7, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio looks to break its five-game slide when the Spurs take on Milwaukee. San Antonio finished 34-48 overall a season ago while going 16-25 at home. The Spurs averaged...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

Magic Stifle Luka Doncic, Mavs in Victory at Amway Center

The Orlando Magic delivered their best defensive effort of the season, holding Luka Doncic to his first below-30-point night of the year and the Dallas Mavericks to under 40 percent shooting in their 94-87 victory on Wednesday evening while playing without rookie sensation Paolo Banchero. Interesting Stat. Doncic, an early-season...
ORLANDO, FL
ESPN

Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97

CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bulls Get Revenge on Raptors Behind LaVine's 30 Points

The Chicago Bulls took on the Toronto Raptors on Monday night for the second time in two days. The hope for Chicago was the change from playing in Toronto to playing back at the United Center could improve their luck after losing Sunday's meeting with the Raptors. The game went back and forth as—any time a team went on a run—the other would storm right back to make it close again. In the end, the Bulls won 111-97 behind Zach LaVine's 30 points.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Markkanen's season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119

ATLANTA -- — The best 3-point defense in the NBA was no match for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday night. Hawks opponents had made only...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ESPN

Doncic extends 30-point streak to 9, Mavs edge Nets 96-94

DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 36 points, becoming only the second NBA player ever with nine consecutive games of at least 30 to begin the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-94 on Monday night. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 18 points and Josh Green had 16...
DALLAS, TX

