Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Top French Cafés and Bistros In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
Related
Utah Jazz at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
Preview, injury report, odds, and streaming options for the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks.
Hawks star Trae Young holding on to embarrassing title to start the season
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young hasn’t had the easiest of times putting the ball through the hoop in the early goings of the season. He struggled from the field yet again during the Hawks’ 125-119 loss to the Utah Jazz, needing 28 shots (making 10 of them) to get 22 points.
Dejounte Murray is biggest reason Atlanta Hawks are 7-4
Jon Chuckery explains why Dejounte Murray is responsible for the Atlanta Hawks solid start this season, and the franchises best start to the season since 2016.
FOX Sports
Spurs face the Bucks on 5-game skid
Milwaukee Bucks (10-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-7, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio looks to break its five-game slide when the Spurs take on Milwaukee. San Antonio finished 34-48 overall a season ago while going 16-25 at home. The Spurs averaged...
76ers And Hawks Injury Reports
The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks have announced their injury reports for Thursday’s game.
NBA upgrades Joel Embiid trip on Suns’ Damion Lee to flagrant foul
The NBA on Tuesday upgraded a personal foul by Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid to a flagrant. With 1:13 left in the third quarter of a 100-88 win against the Suns on Monday, the center tripped Phoenix dribbler Damion Lee. Two made free throws by Lee pulled the Suns...
NBA
Magic Stifle Luka Doncic, Mavs in Victory at Amway Center
The Orlando Magic delivered their best defensive effort of the season, holding Luka Doncic to his first below-30-point night of the year and the Dallas Mavericks to under 40 percent shooting in their 94-87 victory on Wednesday evening while playing without rookie sensation Paolo Banchero. Interesting Stat. Doncic, an early-season...
REPORT: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets surprise injury update for Thunder game
For the first time this season, the Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a loss following their 117-97 defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. They now look to get back to winning ways against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, but they will need to do so without two of their most important players.
ESPN
Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97
CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
Yardbarker
Bulls Get Revenge on Raptors Behind LaVine's 30 Points
The Chicago Bulls took on the Toronto Raptors on Monday night for the second time in two days. The hope for Chicago was the change from playing in Toronto to playing back at the United Center could improve their luck after losing Sunday's meeting with the Raptors. The game went back and forth as—any time a team went on a run—the other would storm right back to make it close again. In the end, the Bulls won 111-97 behind Zach LaVine's 30 points.
ESPN
Markkanen's season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119
ATLANTA -- — The best 3-point defense in the NBA was no match for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday night. Hawks opponents had made only...
ESPN
Doncic extends 30-point streak to 9, Mavs edge Nets 96-94
DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 36 points, becoming only the second NBA player ever with nine consecutive games of at least 30 to begin the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-94 on Monday night. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 18 points and Josh Green had 16...
Jake Matthews’s Busy Day: Son’s Birth, ‘Thursday Night Football’
The Falcons tackle will make it back to Charlotte just in time for the primetime game vs. the Panthers.
Comments / 0