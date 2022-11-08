Read full article on original website
Newcomer, 2 incumbents win Sedgwick County Commission races
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A businessman from Maize will step in to serve north Sedgwick County residents in District 4 on the county commission. In January, Ryan Baty will take the seat currently occupied by Lacey Cruse, the incumbent he defeated Tuesday night. Cruse is in the final months of...
City of Sterling runs out of ballots on Election Day
STERLING, Kan. (KWCH) - A record turnout of voters in Sterling led to a ballot shortage on Election Day. Rice County Clerk Aurelia Garcia said there is only one voting machine in Sterling. She said four more have been ordered, but they have yet to arrive. Garcia said she is...
Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
Cruse is out, Baty is in on Sedgwick County Commission
Three of the five commissioners on the Sedgwick County Commission were up for reelection.
Live updates: Here are the latest results from the 2022 election in Wichita and Kansas
Get unofficial voting results for election races in Sedgwick County and Kansas; the Wichita school board issue is also on the ballot.
Butler County voters to decide on 'liquor by the drink' in general election
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Walnut River Brewing Company is closed to customers on Monday's but its staff is still busy behind the scenes. Jay Sanderson, the director of sales for WRBC says its a day for lots of calls, admin work and to give the front of house staff a break.
Wichita voters approve change to BOE selections
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A change is coming in how Wichita school board members are elected. Voters approved the change on Tuesday. Moving forward, each member of the board will be elected by those who live in the district that they represent. Those who opposed the change said they preferred...
Newton voters approve $8.4 million bond question
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Voters in the Newton school district on Tuesday approved a bond issue of about $8.4 million to renovate the Santa Fe 5/6 Center and the neighboring historic gym facility, Lindley Hall. The district reported that fifth-and-sixth-grade students at Santa Fe have been without a gym since...
Newton school bond passes; Winfield fails
Voters in Newton and Winfield look to pass bonds for school improvements.
Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home
TOPEKA — Sam Neill, a decorated public school teacher from Buhler, was alarmed Saturday to find Rep. Paul Waggoner taking photos of her house. Neill described the ensuing encounter with Waggoner, a Republican who is seeking reelection, and a campaign volunteer in a widely circulated post on her personal Facebook page. Waggoner wouldn’t tell her […] The post Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Former WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay elected sheriff in Minnesota
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Voters in St. Louis County, Minnesota elected former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay as their next sheriff. Ramsay earned 49% percent of the vote Tuesday night defeating the current undersheriff, Jason Lukovsky. Ramsay will replace Sheriff Ross Litman, who is stepping down after more than 20...
Looking for work? Head to job fair in Wichita on Thursday
There's a big job fair in Wichita on Thursday, Nov. 10 that will feature nearly 70 companies.
Sedgwick County middle school students to attend anti-drug event
The Wichita Metro Crime Commission is one of the sponsors for a Teen Drug Summit that will be held on Wednesday. Over 200 middle school students from Sedgwick County schools will be attending the summit at Central Community Church at 6100 West Maple. The day-long conference will feature leadership activities,...
Warrant scam makes a return to Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KNSW) — A common scam has returned to the area, and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure you don’t fall for it. Sedgwick County residents have received calls from someone claiming to be an employee of the sheriff’s office. The caller will say that the person has missed jury duty […]
Vehicle Surveillance Prompts Privacy Concerns in Wichita, Kan.
(TNS) — Where are you going, where have you been — and where are you right now?. If the answer is Wichita, and you got there by motor vehicle, it's likely the Wichita Police Department already knows. Or it can find out with a reasonable degree of certainty using its Flock Safety license plate reader surveillance system, a high-powered database that has helped Wichita police rescue kidnapped children, arrest murder suspects and recover stolen vehicles.
Man sentenced for drive-by shooting of 11-year-old Wichita girl
A Wichita man was sentenced in on Wednesday after pleading no contest in a drive-by shooting that injured an 11-year-old girl.
Wichita school board approves boundary change impacting 2 high schools
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education at its meeting Monday night approved changes to two of its high schools, starting with the 2023-24 school year. Board members approved recommendations for a boundary change in which some students currently in the boundary to attend Wichita Southeast...
Suspicious package closes downtown Wichita post office
has closed a downtown Wichita post office.
Police seek to identify 3 women after gun discharged at Wichita hospital
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a criminal discharge of a gun at Ascension Via Christi. Officers were called to the hospital around 7:10 p.m. Monday for the report of vandalism. They arrived and learned a single gunshot had been fired from inside the secured pediatric unit.
Wichita City Council gives green light to water and sewer rate and fee adjustments
The combined 4.95 percent rate increase is necessary in part to fund the construction of two large projects, the Northwest Water Facility and the Biological Nutrient Removal plant.
