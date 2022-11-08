Read full article on original website
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 99, LIFE PACIFIC COLLEGE 49
Percentages: FG .298, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (D.Hernandez 2-9, Villarreal 1-2, Matute 1-4, Vasquez 1-4, Cook 1-6, Galang 1-7, Brummett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Matute 4, Cook 2, D.Hernandez 2, Galang 2, Brummett, Garcia, Vasquez, Villarreal). Steals: 5 (D.Hernandez 3,...
COLORADO 82, UC RIVERSIDE 66
Percentages: FG .403, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Cameron 2-6, Turner 1-2, Tattersall 1-4, Hartwell 0-1, Pullin 0-1, Salaridze 0-1, Martinez 0-2, Olbrich 0-2, Owens 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Olbrich 2, Cameron, Martinez). Turnovers: 12 (Pullin 4, Cameron 2, Martinez 2, Hartwell, Owens,...
Texas A&M-Auburn winner to escape bottom of SEC West
Texas A&M (3-6, 1-5 SEC) at Auburn (3-6, 1-5), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST (SEC Network) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Auburn by 1 1/2 Series record: Texas A&M leads 7-5. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Behind Enemy Lines: Razorbacks Wire previews LSU's Week 11 contest against Arkansas
The Tigers return to the field on Saturday looking to avoid a potential trap game on the road against an Arkansas Razorbacks team that, while in the midst of a disappointing campaign, is still dangerous in a number of ways. Saturday’s win over Alabama was an emotional one for this...
