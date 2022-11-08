ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WKYC

Who won the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot?

LOS ANGELES — So you won the Powerball jackpot. Now what?. A single Powerball ticket in California beat the odds Tuesday and won a record-setting $2.04 billion jackpot. We don't know who bought that ticket, but within a year, we will. So who is the winner? At this point,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The US Sun

Cash under $350million pot available to millions of Americans – when the money will arrive and how to claim

T-MOBLE has agreed to pay over 76 million eligible users after settling its $350million data breach lawsuit. The company will not only pay $350million to fund the claims submitted, but it will also spend an additional $150million on data security and related technology for the remainder of this year into 2023, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) report.
CALIFORNIA STATE
chulavistatoday.com

Powerball Drawing on Monday swells to $1.9 billion

The Powerball jackpot is up for grabs at an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday’s drawing, according to Lottery officials. Lottery officials say Monday’s jackpot is the largest prize offered in the game’s history. The cash value is $929.1 million. ​​The winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball...

