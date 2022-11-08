Read full article on original website
A single winning ticket for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California
Officials have finally announced the winning numbers for the record $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot after Monday night's drawing was delayed when one of the 48 participating lotteries needed more time to complete the necessary protocols. The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10.
Here Are 8 Different Ways You Can Win Money in Monday's $1.9B Powerball Drawing Without Hitting the Jackpot
At $1.9 billion, Monday's Powerball jackpot is the largest lottery prize in U.S. history, and it's possible the jackpot could grow even higher. If no winning ticket is sold, the jackpot will increase yet again. That has occurred numerous times over the past three months, so the possibility of it happening again is certainly there.
Powerball Drawing: Can You Increase Odds of Winning $1.6 Billion Jackpot?
"The Powerball jackpot that started rolling three months ago has become the world's largest lotto prize ever offered," Powerball said.
WKYC
Who won the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot?
LOS ANGELES — So you won the Powerball jackpot. Now what?. A single Powerball ticket in California beat the odds Tuesday and won a record-setting $2.04 billion jackpot. We don't know who bought that ticket, but within a year, we will. So who is the winner? At this point,...
After 10-Hour Delay, Here Are the Winning $1.9 Billion Powerball Numbers
Check your tickets: more than 10 hours after Monday's $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot drawing was supposed to occur, the winning numbers have been revealed. According to Powerball, the winning numbers are: 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, with a Powerball of 10. But it took quite awhile to get there.
No one won Saturday's Powerball drawing. Now the jackpot grows to a record $1.9 billion.
Saturday's Powerball drawing produced no winners, increasing the jackpot total to $1.9 billion. The next drawing is Monday.
KCCI.com
An estimated $1.5 billion is in play after Wednesday's Powerball drawing brings no winning tickets
Video above: Lottery players buy tickets as Powerball jackpot grows. Powerball players -- your chance at winning "Who Wants to Be a Billionaire" continues for another round. No winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's drawing for a $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers were 2-11-22-35-60 and the Powerball was 23.
Next Powerball Drawing Will See a $825 Million Jackpot, 5th Largest U.S. Prize Ever
For 36 consecutive draws, a Powerball jackpot has evaded lottery players. Standing at $825 million, the current jackpot is poised to be the fifth-most valuable prize ever awarded in a U.S. lottery drawing. And the longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.
Powerball Drawing on Monday swells to $1.9 billion
The Powerball jackpot is up for grabs at an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday’s drawing, according to Lottery officials. Lottery officials say Monday’s jackpot is the largest prize offered in the game’s history. The cash value is $929.1 million. The winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball...
