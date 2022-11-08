Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s basketball guard Kate Martin playing through broken nose
Iowa women’s basketball senior Kate Martin is used to wearing a face mask. The starting guard broke her nose twice during the 2020-21 season. She was first hit in the face with a ball during Iowa’s game against Illinois in January 2021. Four weeks later, one of Iowa’s practice squad players accidentally threw a ball to her face, breaking her nose again.
Daily Iowan
DITV Sports: Iowa Basketball Opens Season with Doubleheader
The Iowa men’s and women’s basketball teams opened their season on Monday in. doubleheader at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. DITV Sports Reporter Lucy Friedl has more about the start of basketball season.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Bethune-Cookman
Iowa defeated Bethune-Cookman, 89-58, during a men’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday. 9,545 fans attended the game which lasted an hour and 55 minutes. Iowa guard Tony Perkins led the Hawkeyes in points, scoring 16 during the game. Forward Kris Murray led close behind...
Daily Iowan
Iowa cross country coach Randy Hasenbank focuses on player development
Randy Hasenbank has always been involved with cross country. From playing to coaching, Hasenbank has been in the sport for over 30 years and has deep ties to everything related to distance running. Throughout his decades-long career, Hasenbank prioritizes support and confidence with his athletes. “Throughout the years, he has...
Daily Iowan
No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball notches season-opening victory over Southern
Iowa women’s basketball freshmen Hannah Stuelke and Taylor McCabe saw ample time on the floor in the Hawkeyes’ 87-34 victory over the Southern Jaguars on Monday night. Stuelke matched senior center Monika Czinano’s 10-point total on Monday and was one of three Hawkeyes to score in double-digits.The freshman from Cedar Rapids played 14 minutes, going 5-for-7 from the floor and grabbing six rebounds.
Daily Iowan
Iowa football notebook | Hawkeyes plan to vote, talk on-field win streak in November
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz made sure his players knew the importance of voting on Election Day this year. Ferentz said representatives from the University of Iowa gave his team a 45-minute lesson on how to vote and voter registration. “We live in the greatest country, and one of...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Southern University
Iowa women’s basketball defeated Southern University, 87-34, at Carver-Hawkeye on Monday. During the first half shortly after the game began, Iowa guard Caitlin Clark obtained a slight injury but returned to the court shortly after. During the game, Clark only played for around 20 minutes and scored 20 points, the most for the Hawkeyes.
Daily Iowan
Adam Zabner wins Iowa House District 90
Adam Zabner won the election for Iowa House Representative District 90 on Tuesday after running unopposed. Zabner’s victory is according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s website. Zabner won the Democratic nomination for Iowa House 90 in June 2022. Zabner is 23 years old and was...
Daily Iowan
Democrat Elinor Levin wins Iowa House District 89
Democrat Elinor Levin beat Republican opponent Jacob Onken for a seat in Iowa House District 89. Levin advanced from the Democratic primary on June 7. According to her website, Levin earned a degree in Secondary Education and English from Cornell College in 2009. After completing college, she moved to Iowa City in 2010.
Daily Iowan
University of Iowa Dance Gala ‘In Motion’ to return to Hancher mainstage
On the main Hancher Auditorium stage for the first time since 2019, University of Iowa dancers and choreographers plan to bring Dance Gala to life using themes of mental health in the production In Motion. Eloy Barragán, an associate professor in the Department of Dance and director of the 2022...
Daily Iowan
Iowa Secretary of State calls for ballot recount in two counties
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called for a recount of votes in Warren County and Des Moines County. Pate tweeted at 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday that he is requesting the counties to conduct administrative recounts of ballots. As of Pate’s...
Daily Iowan
UI, Iowa City’s parking system changed. Here’s what you need to know
Iowa City community members now have a new way to pay for parking after the University of Iowa and the City of Iowa City switched to a new app last month. Both the city and the university changed parking vendors after their contract with the parking app Passport Parking expired.
Daily Iowan
Jon Green, V Fixmer-Oraiz win Johnson County Board of Supervisors seats
Democrats Jon Green and V Fixmer-Oraiz won the two open seats for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors. Fixmer-Oraiz won 31.7 percent of the vote and Green won 35 percent of the vote on Tuesday. according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s office. The race was called...
Daily Iowan
UI requests $5.8 million for renovation project to west campus recreation fields
The University of Iowa is seeking approval from the state Board of Regents for $5.8 million renovations to on-campus west recreation fields. The on-campus west recreation fields, located at 2960 Hawkeye Park Road, Iowa City, IA, includes 12 natural grass fields which can be used for flag football, ultimate frisbee, soccer, lacrosse along with four sand volleyball courts.
Daily Iowan
UI medical student seriously injured in bike accident advocates for change
After experiencing a life-changing biking accident in 2019, University of Iowa medical student Guillermo Romano Ibarra is advocating for safer biking conditions on Iowa highways and for insurance companies to take more accountability for their clients. According to the Iowa Crash Analysis Tool, there were a total of 278 bicycle-involved...
Daily Iowan
Film: Student Spotlight: Matthew Loes
University of Iowa student Matthew Loes talks with The Daily Iowan about his clothing company and his creative process, while he works on some of his upcoming designs and products. His company, Momma’s Little Mess Up, creates shirts, sweatshirts, and shoes.
Daily Iowan
UI requests termination of two health study programs
The University of Iowa is seeking approval from the state Board of Regents to terminate the Master of Science in health policy and a Bachelor of Arts in health and human physiology. The health and human physiology Bachelor of Arts is the second-largest area of study in the UI’s College...
Daily Iowan
Window that UI student fell through operates normally, university inspection finds
An inspection by the University of Iowa found that the Mayflower Residence Hall window a university student fell through last week is properly working. The student, who is a resident of Mayflower Residence Hall, accidentally fell from the sixth floor of Mayflower on Nov. 3 around 4 a.m. and landed on the second-floor roof. Emergency services were called, and the student was taken to the hospital.
Daily Iowan
Photos: 2022 general election – Johnson County watch parties
Attendees and supporters joined Democratic and Republican candidates for watch parties during Election Day on Tuesday. Democrats held their watch party at Big Grove Brewery and Taproom, while Republican community members met at the Johnson County Republican house on Melrose Avenue. Democratic Candidates for seats on the Johnson County Board...
Daily Iowan
UIHC reports increased number of aggravated assaults in 2021
The University of Iowa reported an increase of aggravated assaults at the UI Hospital and Clinics in 2021, according to the 2022 Jeanne Clery disclosure of campus security policy, crime statistics and fire safety annual report. Mark Bullock, assistant vice president and director of the UI Department of Public Safety,...
Comments / 0