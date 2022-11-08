Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Missouri next monthKristen WaltersMissouri State
The only building left of the historic Buchanan County Poor Farm is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsBuchanan County, MO
A surgeon's historical house built in 1911 was once repurposed for a popular local bank in St. Joseph, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
Related
kttn.com
Wright Memorial Hospital, Hedrick Medical Center asking residents to assist with creating red scarves
In preparation for National Heart Month, February 2023, Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton and Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, in collaboration with the Saint Luke’s Muriel I. Kauffman Women’s Heart Center, is asking area residents to help create red scarves to be distributed at various locations throughout both hospitals.
nodawaynews.com
Area schools honor veterans
Area schools are celebrating Veterans Day with assemblies and special meals. These events are:. • North Nodaway will have a Veterans program at 9 am, Wednesday, November 9. • Eugene Field Elementary will hold an all-school assembly at 8:30 am, Friday, November 11 in the gym. Veterans with children in the school are invited to attend. Featured speaker will be James Feick. Light refreshments will be served to the veterans following the assembly.
nodawaynews.com
Downtown Maryville sponsors first-ever Turkey Trot
Downtown Maryville will hold its first-ever Turkey Trot Walk/Run at 8 am, Thursday, November 24 at the corner of Fourth and Buchanan Streets. The walk/run entry fee for age 13 and older is $30 and for age 12 and under is $20 until November 14. Participants will receive a complimentary t-shirt. The first 50 participants will receive a turkey hat to celebrate the holiday. Participants not interested in receiving a t-shirt or hat can register for $15 at any time.
nodawaynews.com
Lettuce Dream receives ARPA funds from Nodaway County
The Nodaway County Commissioners presented Lettuce Dream, Maryville, with $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for its general fund. Associate Commissioners Chris Burns and Scott Walk look on as Director Jennie Moore received the check from Commissioner Bill Walker. On the back, Collector Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins also attended. Lettuce...
nodawaynews.com
NNL displays MMS students’ artwork
This month the Nodaway News Leader will be displaying the artwork of Maryville Middle School students in its windows. Chandra DeMott, the MMS art teacher, said, “I love how excited the students get to take their families by to see the windows filled with their artwork. While I display stuff regularly in our building, it makes them feel very special when they get to put their stuff out on display in the community.
mycameronnews.com
Western Missouri Correctional Center to become officer training center, prisoners soon moving to Crossroads Correctional Center
Western Missouri Correctional Center will soon become a training facility for Missouri Department of Corrections officers, and in the process reopen Crossroads Correctional Center. According to a statement from Karen Pojmann, MDCC communications director, CRCC will house prisoners for the first time since its 2019 closing, attributing the upcoming transfer...
nodawaynews.com
Hilah Macrander
Hilah Jean Macrander, 80, Clearmont, died Sunday, November 6, 2022, at St. Luke’s North Hospital in Kansas City. She was born January 22, 1942, in Maryville, to “Wid” and Bernice Griffey Hamilton. She was a 1960 graduate of Clearmont High School and graduated from Gard Business College.
kttn.com
Obituary: Casey McAdams
Casey Joshua McAdams was born at 4:15 p.m. weighing 5 pounds, 9 ounces, and 17 inches long on November 3, 2022, at Children’s Mercy Hospital and passed away gently a few hours later in his parent’s arms to be with Jesus. A memorial celebration is to be held...
Missouri woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle DeKalb Co. crash
DEKALB COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 5p.m. Wednesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Nissan Rogue driven by Matthew A. Hull, 40, Troutville, Virginia, was eastbound on U.S. 36 at Osborn. The vehicle struck a northbound 2022 Ford Escape driven...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man Arrested in Chillicothe, Alleged to Have Stolen Vehicles from Bethany Businesses
Levi Wayne Wedgeworth. Photo by Missouri Department of Corrections. A Bethany man was taken into custody in Chillicothe on Friday after officers say he was observed with a truck reported stolen from a Bethany business. A probable cause affidavit filed in the Livingston County court says officers responded to a...
bethanyclipper.com
Two Bethanians charged with burglary
Bethany, MO: Two Bethany men have been implicated in a burglary that occurred recently in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Brady Harville, 38, and Tayton Reed Berendes, 21, allegedly entered a building for the purpose of committing theft. They also allegedly were in possession of burglary tools.
nodawaynews.com
Nodaway County leads state with foreign ownership of ag land
International ownership of farm land has always been a concern of rural Americans and within recent years, Nodaway County has been deemed the county in the state of Missouri with the largest foreign holding of agriculture acres. Atchison County is the second largest in the state. That is a big...
kchi.com
Area Crashes Leave Four Injured
Two crashes in the area counties left a total of four with minor or moderate injuries over the weekend. Saturday at about 3:45 am in Daviess County, a single-vehicle crash on Highway 13 in Gallatin left the driver, 84-year-old Betty L Schulze of Ibera with minor injuries. Troopers report she was northbound on MO 13 at Highway 6 and failed to stop, crossing the road and striking the ditch. She was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment.
nodawaynews.com
Taxes remain the same across most of the county
Nodaway County property owners, for the most part, will see little difference in tax levy payment from last year. The highest rate is in Nodaway Township at $10.13 per $100 assessed valuation, which is a $1.32 increase from last year. The taxing entities and rates for taxpayers in the West Nodaway Fire District are: state, 3¢; Senate Bill 40, 4.97¢; health center, 4.95¢; township, 5¢; West Nodaway Fire, 27.41¢; West Nodaway R-I, $5.2353; City of Burlington Jct., $2.9197 Nodaway Township road bond, 46.38¢; township road and bridge, 85¢; senior citizen fund, 4.97¢; and county, 16¢.
nwmissourinews.com
Fainter sentenced following guilty verdict in invasion of privacy case
After entering a guilty plea of invasion of privacy Oct. 3, Logan D. Fainter has been sentenced to 45 days in jail along with five years of probation with supervised parole by 4th Circuit Judge Corey Herron Nov. 7. Fainter was investigated and arrested by University Police in February after...
kchi.com
Trenton Man Arrested In Clinton County
A Trenton man, 52-year-old Timothy W Bland, was arrested early this morning in Clinton County. State Troopers arrested Bland at 12:35 am for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail on a 12-hour hold.
kttn.com
Car travels through T-intersection in Gallatin injuring woman from Iberia
An Iberia resident was hurt early Saturday in Gallatin when the car she was driving traveled through the T-intersection of highways 13 and 6, went down an embankment and hit a ditch. Eighty-four-year-old Betty Schulze was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The car was northbound on...
MSHP: Driver hits, kills toddler while backing out in Missouri
A driver backed into a toddler and killed her while backing out of a parking spot in western Missouri.
Missouri woman arrested after pickup strikes, kills 3-year-old
CLAY COUNTY —A child was struck and killed in an accident just after 11p.m. Friday in Clay County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ford F150 driven by Lacy D. James, 33, Smithville, was backing up in a residential area at 8 Jolisa Court in Smithville and struck a 3-year-0ld girl.
nodawaynews.com
November 3, 2022
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a...
Comments / 0