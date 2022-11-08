This month the Nodaway News Leader will be displaying the artwork of Maryville Middle School students in its windows. Chandra DeMott, the MMS art teacher, said, “I love how excited the students get to take their families by to see the windows filled with their artwork. While I display stuff regularly in our building, it makes them feel very special when they get to put their stuff out on display in the community.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO